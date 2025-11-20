On This Page
DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tools
These pages describe the NVIDIA DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) Developer Tools, which are used to inspect and debug DPL programs on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.
For instructions on creating, compiling, and deploying DPL programs, refer to the DOCA Pipeline Language Service Guide.
NVIDIA provides a suite of developer tools to assist with the validation and debugging of DPL applications:
Tool
Description
DPL Compiler
Converts DPL source code into a binary format that can be loaded by the DPL Runtime Daemon (
P4 Runtime Shell
Open-source control plane manager implementing the P4Runtime API.
DPL Nspect
Command-line interface (CLI) for inspecting DPL runtime state, including tables, keys, counters, and more.
DPL Debugger
Graphical interface for visualizing and debugging packet flow through the DPL program.
DPL Admin
CLI tool for dynamically modifying configuration items in the DPL Runtime Daemon.
DPL Runtime Controller SDK
SDK for building custom P4Runtime applications or integrating with DPL shared memory APIs.
All tools interact with the DPL Runtime Daemon (
dpl_rtd) running on the BlueField DPU.
To use the DPL developer tools, the following components must be set up:
DPL Runtime Service
The DPL Runtime Service container must be deployed and running on the DPU. This service manages the DPL Runtime daemon.
Ensure the
dpl_rtdprocess is active and the DPU is configured to operate in DPU mode.
DPL program compiled for debugging:
Compile the DPL program using the DPL Compiler with the debug option enabled (for example,
dplp4c.sh -g).
Load the compiled binary into
dpl_rtdusing the P4Runtime controller.Info
For further details, refer to Compiling DPL Applications.
The developer tools are included in the DPL Development Container, which is publicly available on NGC. For installation instructions, refer to the DPL Installation Guide.