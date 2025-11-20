DOCA PSP Gateway Application Guide

The creation of PSP tunnel connections requires two-way communication between peers. Each "sender" must request a unique security parameters index (SPI) and encryption key from the intended "receiver". The receiver derives sequential SPIs and encryption keys using the hardware resources inside the BlueField or ConnectX device, which manages a secret pair of master keys to produce the SPIs and encryption keys.

One key architectural benefit of PSP over similar protocols (e.g., IPsec) is that the receiver does not incur any additional resource utilization whenever it creates a new SPI and encryption key. This is because the decryption key associated with the SPI is computed on the fly, based on the SPI and master key, for each received packet. This lack of requirement for additional context memory for each additional decryption rule is partly responsible for the ability of the PSP protocol to scale to many thousands of peers.

The default mode of operation is on-demand tunnel creation. That is, when a packet is received from the unsecured port for which the flow pipeline does not have an encryption rule, the packet misses to RSS, where the CPU must decide how to handle the packet. If the destination IP address in the packet belongs to a known peer’s virtual network, the CPU uses gRPC on the OOB network connection to attempt a key exchange with the peer. If the key exchange is successful and a new encryption flow is created successfully, then the packet is then resubmitted to the pipeline, where it is encrypted and sent just as any of the following packets having the same destination IP address.

The following diagram illustrates this sequence (the "Slow Path"), for Virtual Machine V1 which intends to send a packet to Virtual Machine V2. In this case, V1 is hosted on physical host H1 and V2 on physical host H2. The first packet sent (1) results in a miss (2), so the packet is retained (3) while the keys are exchanged in both directions (4-8). Then the pipeline is updated (9) and the original packet is resubmitted (10). From there, the packet follows the same logic as the fast path, below.

Once the tunnel is established, and packets received from the VF (1) match a rule (2) and are encrypted and sent (3-4) without any intervention from the CPU ("Fast Path").

In the case of on-startup tunnel creation, the application's main thread repeatedly attempts to perform the key exchange for each of the peers specified on the command line until the list is completed. Each peer is connected only once and, if a connection to one peer fails, the loop continues onto the next peer and retries the failed connection after all the others have been attempted.

The PSP gateway application supports the sample-at-receiver (S) bit in the PSP header. If sampling is enabled, then packets marked with the S bit are mirrored to the RSS queues and logged to the console. In addition, on transmit, the S bit of a random subset of packets (1 out of 2^N for command-line parameter N) is set to 1, and those packets are mirrored to RSS.

To avoid out-of-sequence indication in ROCE traffic, the --maintain-order flag can be used. When used, the application creates two mirror resources for egress sampling:

One for when the sample bit is on – mirror is to RSS

One for when the sample bit is off – mirror with fwd type drop

Note Sampling packets on transmit is currently supported only following encryption. Sampling of egress packets before encryption will be supported in a future release.





Traffic sent from the local, unsecured port (host-to-net) without sampling enabled travels through the pipeline as shown in the diagrams that follow. Note that the Ingress Root Pipe is the first destination for packets arriving from either the VF or the secured uplink port. However, the Egress ACL pipe is the first destination for packets sent via tx_burst on the PF (in the switch model's expert mode).

The Empty Pipe is a vestigial transition from the Default Domain, in which the Ingress Root Pipe is created, to the Secure Egress Domain, where the Egress ACL pipe performs encryption.

Note This pipe may be removed in a future release.

If sampling is enabled, the host-to-net pipeline is modified as shown in the following:

Here, an Egress Sampling Pipe is added between the Egress ACL Pipe and the Secured Port. It performs a match of the random metadata, masked according to command-line parameters, and then:

On match, the following actions occur: Packet modifications: The S bit in the PSP header is set to true . The pkt_meta field is set to a sentinel value to indicate to CPU software why the packet was sent to RSS. The original packet is forwarded to RSS. The mirror action forwards the packet to the secured port.

On miss, the following actions occur: No packet modifications are made. The packet is forwarded to a vestigial pipe which can then forward the packet to the wire. Info A fwd_miss cannot target a port. Note This pipe may be removed in a future release.



When a packet arrives from the secured port, the following flows are executed.

As before, the Ingress Root Pipe is the first destination and, here, the secured port ID as well as IPv6 outer L3 type are matched for. Matching packets flow to the decryption pipe, which matches the outer UDP port number against 1000, the constant specified in the PSP specification. On match, the packet is decrypted, but not yet de-capped. Then the Ingress ACL pipe checks the following:

PSP_Syndrome – did the packet decrypt correctly and pass its ICV check?

PSP SPI and inner IP src address – was this packet encrypted with the key associated with the given source?

If the packet passes the syndrome and ACL check, it is forwarded to the VF. Otherwise, the Syndrome Stats pipe counts the occurrences of the different bits in the PSP Syndrome word.

When sampling is enabled, the Ingress Sampling Pipe is inserted before the ACL. Unlike the Egress Sampling Pipe, no randomness is involved; the match criteria is the sample-on-receive flag in the PSP header. On a match, the incoming packet are mirrored to RSS with pkt_meta indicating the reason for forwarding the packet to RSS. On match or miss, the next pipe is the Ingress ACL Pipe.

