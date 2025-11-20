DOCA Services Fluent Logger

The deployment is based on a recommended configuration template for the existing Fluent Bit container.

For information about the deployment of DOCA containers on top of the BlueField DPU, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide.

The following is an example YAML file for deploying the Fluent Bit pod:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: fluent-bit spec: hostNetwork: true containers: - name: fluent-bit image: fluent/fluent-bit:latest imagePullPolicy: Always # Example resource definitions resources: requests: memory: "100Mi" cpu: "200m" limits: memory: "200Mi" cpu: "300m" volumeMounts: - name: varlog mountPath: /var/log - name: config-file mountPath: /fluent-bit/etc/fluent-bit.conf volumes: - name: varlog hostPath: path: /var/log - name: config-file hostPath: path: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/fluent-bit.conf type: File

As explained in the "Configuration" section, Fluent Bit uses a configuration file. As such, to ensure that the example YAML file is shared from the DPU to the deployed Fluent Bit container, use the following:

Copy Copied! path: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/fluent-bit.conf