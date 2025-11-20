The DOCA Verbs API is centered around Verbs objects, designed to utilize the RDMA NIC's capabilities for high-performance data transfer. Each object plays a specific role in enabling and managing RDMA operations.

The API is categorized into two main function types:

Control Path APIs: For initializing and configuring RDMA resources based on user requirements.

Data Path APIs: For performing RDMA operations like sending, receiving, reading, and writing data. These functions are bridge functions relying on IB Verbs structures ( e.g., ibv_send_wr , ibv_wc ).

Info For DOCA Device documentation, read DOCA Core Device.

A DOCA Device represents a hardware device that supports RDMA operations through the DOCA Verbs library, serving as the foundation for creating Verbs contexts, protection domains, and other necessary resources.

DOCA Verbs Device Attributes provide detailed information about the device's capabilities and limitations, including:

Maximum number of supported Queue Pairs (QPs), Completion Queues (CQs), Memory Regions (MRs), Protection Domains (PDs), Address Handles (AHs), and Shared Receive Queues (SRQs)

Support for different QP types (RC, UC)

Support for atomic operations

Support for specialized data paths like DPA or GPU acceleration

These attributes are typically queried during application initialization to validate resource requirements against hardware capabilities.

The doca_verbs_query_device function is used to retrieve device attributes:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_query_device(struct doca_verbs_context *context, struct doca_verbs_device_attr **verbs_device_attr)





A DOCA Verbs Context represents a logical connection to an RDMA device, providing access to the RDMA NIC and serving as the root for other Verbs-related objects. It enables centralized cleanup and resource management for objects created under the Verbs library.

DOCA Verbs context can be created or imported (more information on IB Verbs Bridge section):

Create context from devinfo or ibv_device : Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_context_create(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t flags, struct doca_verbs_context **verbs_context) doca_error_t doca_verbs_bridge_verbs_context_create(struct ibv_device *ibv_dev, uint32_t flags, struct doca_verbs_context **verbs_context) DOCA manages the resources and is independent of the IBV resources.

The context can also be imported from an already existing IB Verbs context using the RDMA bridge: Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_bridge_verbs_context_import(struct ibv_context *ibv_ctx, uint32_t flags, struct doca_verbs_context **verbs_context) The user is responsible for cleanup operations, as the library does not manage the lifecycle of imported contexts. Note When importing using the bridge method, the IB context must remain open until the Verbs context is closed.

A DOCA Verbs Protection Domain (PD) defines a logical security boundary within an RDMA device. It acts as a sandbox for grouping RDMA resources and ensures hardware-enforced isolation between applications or components sharing the same RDMA device.

The PD guarantees that all RDMA objects created within the same domain can trust and safely interact with each other, while any access from outside the domain is explicitly prohibited. This isolation creates a secure environment for RDMA operations.

Key features:

Memory Access Control: Restricts RDMA operations to authorized memory regions.

Hardware-Enforced Security: Utilizes hardware mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access.

Application Isolation: Enforces separation between different applications using the same RDMA device.

Safe Resource Grouping: Organizes related RDMA resources (e.g., memory regions, queue pairs) within a trusted context.

You can import an existing ibv_pd instance into DOCA Verbs using: Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_bridge_verbs_pd_import(struct ibv_pd *pd, struct doca_verbs_pd **verbs_pd)

For use cases such as registering memory with ibv_reg_mr() , retrieve the underlying IB Verbs PD: Copy Copied! struct ibv_pd *doca_verbs_bridge_verbs_pd_get_ibv_pd( const struct doca_verbs_pd *verbs_pd)

Create a DOCA Verbs PD Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_pd_create(struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_pd **verbs_pd);

When initializing a queue pair (QP), associate it with the PD: Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_pd(struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_pd *pd);

A Memory Region (MR) is a block of memory registered with the RDMA NIC to enable direct memory access through RDMA operations. Registering a memory region allows the NIC to perform zero-copy data transfers while enforcing access permissions and hardware-level protections.

When registering an MR, the following access permissions can be enabled:

Local Write – Allows local RDMA operations to write to the memory.

Remote Read – Allows remote RDMA peers to read from the memory.

Remote Write – Allows remote RDMA peers to write to the memory.

Atomic Operations – Enables support for remote atomic operations (e.g., compare-and-swap, fetch-and-add).

Each MR is associated with two keys used to authorize RDMA access:

Local Key (lkey) – Used by the local RDMA NIC for internal access to the memory.

Remote Key (rkey) – Shared with remote peers to grant them access, based on the permissions set during registration.

Memory regions are registered using the ibv_reg_mr() function from the RDMA Core API. This call:

Allocates the necessary hardware resources for the memory region.

Returns the local and remote keys (lkey and rkey).

Enforces the specified access permissions for RDMA operations.

A DOCA Verbs Queue Pair (QP) represents a connection between two RDMA-capable nodes. Each QP consists of a Send Queue and a Receive Queue, which process Work Requests (WRs) for RDMA operations.

RC (Reliable Connection) – Guarantees reliable, ordered delivery of messages.

UC (Unreliable Connection) – Provides best-effort delivery without guaranteed ordering or reliability.

Before creating a QP, users must first configure the desired attributes using a doca_verbs_qp_init_attr object. This object specifies:

Send and receive queue sizes

Associated Completion Queues (CQs)

Protection Domain (PD)

Optional data-path configuration

The configured initialization object is then used to instantiate the QP.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_create(struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr **verbs_qp_init_attr); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_create(struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_qp **verbs_qp);





After creation, QPs may require state transitions or updates to their configuration. This is done using a doca_verbs_qp_attr object.

Common use cases include transitioning a QP from INIT → RTR (Ready to Receive) → RTS (Ready to Send) or updating addressing and connection parameters.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_attr_create(struct doca_verbs_qp_attr **verbs_qp_attr); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_modify(struct doca_verbs_qp *verbs_qp, struct doca_verbs_qp_attr *verbs_qp_attr, int attr_mask);





To inspect the current configuration or state of an existing QP, use the doca_verbs_qp_query() function. This retrieves attributes and initialization parameters according to the specified mask.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_query(struct doca_verbs_qp *verbs_qp, struct doca_verbs_qp_attr *verbs_qp_attr, struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, int *attr_mask);





DOCA Verbs supports an external data path mode, allowing the data path to be implemented by the user or a third-party library (e.g., doca_dpa or doca_gpunetio ). To enable this mode:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_external_datapath_en( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, uint8_t external_datapath_en);

Refer to the Bridge Execution Phase and Alternative Data Path Options sections for more details on integrating external data-path logic.

A DOCA Verbs Completion Queue (CQ) is a data structure that collects notifications for completed RDMA operations. CQs are essential for tracking the status of Send and Receive Work Requests (WRs) submitted to a Queue Pair (QP).

During QP initialization, the application must specify the CQs for send and receive operations:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_send_cq( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_cq *send_cq); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_receive_cq( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_cq *receive_cq);





A doca_verbs_cq_attr object defines the configuration for the CQ, including:

Queue size

Entry size

Completion channel binding

Data-path mode settings

To create and configure a CQ:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_cq_attr_create(struct doca_verbs_cq_attr **verbs_cq_attr); doca_error_t doca_verbs_cq_create(struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_cq_attr *verbs_cq_attr, struct doca_verbs_cq **verbs_cq);





DOCA Verbs supports an external data path mode for advanced integration with external processing frameworks (e.g., doca_dpa , doca_gpunetio ). In this mode, CQ data management and notification handling are offloaded outside of DOCA Verbs.

To enable this mode:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_cq_attr_set_external_datapath_en( struct doca_verbs_cq_attr *cq_attr, uint8_t external_datapath_en);

Refer to the Bridge Execution Phase and Alternative Data Path Options sections for more details.

A DOCA Verbs Address Handle Attribute (AH) is a data structure that encapsulates the addressing information required to establish communication with remote Queue Pairs (QPs). It is typically used during QP state transitions—such as INIT → RTR (Ready to Receive)—to define the destination addressing parameters.

The AH structure may include the following fields depending on the address type and transport:

Address Type – Specifies the type of addressing: IPv4 IPv6 InfiniBand (with or without GRH)

GID (Global Identifier) – Used for global routing in RoCE or IB with GRH.

LID (Local Identifier) – Used for local routing in InfiniBand.

Hop Limit – Specifies the maximum number of network hops (TTL equivalent).

Service Level (SL) – Indicates QoS priority level on the fabric.

Traffic Class – Classifies packets for differentiated services in IP-based networks.

To define an address handle and attach it to a QP modification request:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_ah_attr_create( struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_ah_attr **verbs_ah); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_attr_set_ah_attr( struct doca_verbs_qp_attr *verbs_qp_attr, struct doca_verbs_ah_attr *ah_attr);

The configured AH attribute can then be used during QP state transitions, particularly in INIT2RTR operations, to ensure proper remote addressing.

A DOCA Verbs Completion Channel (CC) is a mechanism for managing asynchronous completion events from one or more associated Completion Queues (CQs). Completion channels enable efficient event-driven processing, reducing the need for continuous polling.

To create a completion channel and associate it with a CQ:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_comp_channel_create( struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_comp_channel **verbs_comp_channel); doca_error_t doca_verbs_cq_attr_set_comp_channel( struct doca_verbs_cq_attr *cq_attr, struct doca_verbs_comp_channel *comp_channel);





To retrieve the next event (i.e., notification of completed work) from the completion channel:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_get_cq_event( struct doca_verbs_comp_channel *verbs_comp_channel, struct doca_verbs_cq **verbs_cq, void **cq_context);

Each event retrieved using doca_verbs_get_cq_event() must be acknowledged using:

Copy Copied! void doca_verbs_ack_cq_events(struct doca_verbs_cq *verbs_cq, unsigned int nevents);





The completion channel can be integrated into a standard event loop using epoll for scalable I/O multiplexing. To retrieve the file descriptor:

Copy Copied! doca_event_handle_t doca_verbs_comp_channel_get_handle( struct doca_verbs_comp_channel *verbs_comp_channel);

This handle can be registered with epoll to receive readiness notifications, enabling synchronization across multiple RDMA and non-RDMA events.

A Shared Receive Queue (SRQ) allows multiple RDMA Queue Pairs (QPs) to pull receive buffers from a common pool. Instead of maintaining separate receive queues per QP, the SRQ model supports scalable, efficient buffer sharing—especially useful in high-connection-count scenarios.

When work requests (WRs) are posted to the SRQ, any associated QP can consume them upon receiving data. Receive completions are still reported via the Completion Queue (CQ) attached to the individual QP, not the SRQ.

Scalable Design – Reduces the overhead of managing thousands of per-QP receive queues.

Efficient Buffer Utilization – Ideal for servers with many clients where only a subset are active simultaneously.

Lower Memory Footprint – A shared buffer pool minimizes overall memory usage.

Simplified Buffer Management – Centralized posting reduces CPU and management complexity.

Linked List SRQ Receive Work Queue (WQ) is organized as a linked list. Supports out-of-order (OOO) processing across different QPs. Supported by DOCA Verbs data path.

Contiguous SRQ Receive WQ is managed like a regular per-QP Receive Queue (RQ). Supported only in external data-path mode (e.g., via doca_dpa , doca_gpunetio ).



During QP initialization, an SRQ can be linked to a QP to enable shared receive functionality:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_srq( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_srq *srq);





An srq_init_attr object is used to configure SRQ creation parameters, including:

Queue size

Maximum scatter/gather elements per WR

SRQ type (linked list or contiguous)

Data-path configuration

To create and configure an SRQ:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_srq_init_attr_create( struct doca_verbs_srq_init_attr **verbs_srq_init_attr); doca_error_t doca_verbs_srq_create( struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_srq_init_attr *verbs_srq_init_attr, struct doca_verbs_srq **verbs_srq);





Use srq_query() to retrieve the current configuration and parameters of an SRQ:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_srq_query( struct doca_verbs_srq *verbs_srq, struct doca_verbs_srq_init_attr *verbs_srq_init_attr);





To offload the SRQ data path to an external engine (e.g., doca_dpa , doca_gpunetio ), enable external data-path mode:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_srq_init_attr_set_external_datapath_en( struct doca_verbs_srq_init_attr *verbs_srq_init_attr, uint8_t external_datapath_en);

Refer to the Alternative Data Path Options section for further details.

DOCA Verbs asynchronous events (async events) are non-blocking notifications that inform the application of significant hardware events or error conditions that occur during RDMA operations. These events are essential for detecting issues such as QP errors, memory registration failures, or transport problems.

Async events enable proactive error handling and health monitoring of RDMA resources without interrupting the primary application flow.

To receive the next asynchronous event:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_get_async_event( struct doca_verbs_context *verbs_context, struct doca_verbs_async_event *async_event);

Each retrieved event must be acknowledged using the following function to release internal resources and prevent leaks:

Copy Copied! void doca_verbs_ack_async_event(struct doca_verbs_async_event *async_event);





Applications should use the event handle obtained from the DOCA Verbs context to integrate async event monitoring into their event loop (e.g., using epoll ).

Async events should be processed promptly to avoid overflows in the internal event queue.

Acknowledgment is mandatory for each event to ensure proper resource cleanup.

DOCA Verbs supports both DOCA-managed and user-managed (external) modes for managing the low-level hardware resources used in RDMA operations. These include memory regions for work queues, user access regions (UARs), and doorbell registers.

For background on memory management concepts, refer to the DOCA Core Memory Subsystem documentation.

External UAR (User Access Region) – A memory-mapped region that provides direct access to hardware doorbell registers. UARs are used to signal the RDMA device when new work requests or completions are ready.

External UMEM (User Memory) – Represents the physical memory region backing the Work Queue (WQ) structures, which hold posted Send and Receive Work Requests (WRs).

External DBR UMEM (Doorbell Register UMEM) – A dedicated memory region used for doorbell registers that notify the hardware of new entries in the work queues.

Mode Description DOCA-managed (default) DOCA internally allocates and manages all UAR, UMEM, and DBR UMEM resources. The application is abstracted from memory alignment, sizing, and cleanup. External mode The application provides and manages its own UAR, UMEM, and DBR UMEM resources. This offers greater flexibility but requires a deep understanding of hardware constraints and careful memory management. External mode responsibilities: Manual memory allocation with correct alignment and sizing

Lifetime management and cleanup of resources

Compliance with device and queue layout requirements

To configure external resource pointers during QP initialization:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_external_umem( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_umem *external_umem, uint64_t external_umem_offset); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_external_dbr_umem( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_umem *external_dbr_umem, uint64_t external_dbr_umem_offset); doca_error_t doca_verbs_qp_init_attr_set_external_uar( struct doca_verbs_qp_init_attr *verbs_qp_init_attr, struct doca_uar *external_uar);

DOCA Verbs provides a bridge between the traditional InfiniBand Verbs (IB Verbs) interface and DOCA abstractions, enabling a layered and interoperable architecture for RDMA operations. This bridge allows applications to integrate DOCA's enhanced features while preserving compatibility with the low-level IB Verbs API.

This dual-layer architecture allows applications to mix and match DOCA Verbs APIs and IB Verbs APIs based on their requirements. Developers can, for example, manage resources using DOCA abstractions while executing operations using native IB Verbs data structures.

The doca_rdma_verbs_context is created using doca_devinfo and provides the entry point to the DOCA Verbs layer.

The underlying ibv_context is created from an ibv_device using the standard IB Verbs API.

The bridge components span across several API libraries: doca_dev , doca_verbs , doca_verbs_bridge , doca_rdma_bridge , and libibverbs .

Note The recommended sequence is to first create the DOCA Verbs context, and then retrieve the DOCA device handle from it—not the other way around.

The following diagram illustrates the relationships between components (not included here, but referenced):

The bridge also supports execution-time interoperability. Applications can use IB Verbs work requests ( ibv_send_wr , ibv_recv_wr ) and completions ( ibv_wc ) with DOCA-managed QPs and CQs.

Use IB Verbs WRs with DOCA Verbs QPs to submit send or receive operations:

Copy Copied! int doca_verbs_bridge_post_send( struct doca_verbs_qp *verbs_qp, struct ibv_send_wr *wr, struct ibv_send_wr **bad_wr); int doca_verbs_bridge_post_recv( struct doca_verbs_qp *verbs_qp, struct ibv_recv_wr *wr, struct ibv_recv_wr **bad_wr);





Poll a DOCA Verbs CQ for completions and retrieve results as an array of ibv_wc entries:

Copy Copied! int doca_verbs_bridge_poll_cq( struct doca_verbs_cq *verbs_cq, int num_entries, struct ibv_wc *ibv_wc);

This enables applications to maintain compatibility with existing RDMA workflows while benefiting from DOCA's abstraction, resource management, and hardware integration.