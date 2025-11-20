DOCA with OpenSSL

The doca_sha_offload_engine is an OpenSSL dynamic engine with the ability of offloading SHA calculation. It can offload the OpenSSL one-shot SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512. It supports synchronous mode and asynchronous mode by leveraging the OpenSSL async_jobs library. For more information on the async_jobs library, please refer to official OpenSSL documentation.

This engine is based on the doca_sha library and the OpenSSL dynamic engine interface API. For more information on the OpenSSL dynamic engine, please refer to official OpenSSL documentation.