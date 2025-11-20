Docker Containers
On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.
Docker containers are supported on MLNX_OFEDusing Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.
Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table.
Orchestration and Clustering Tool
Version
Networking Mode
Link Layer
Virtualization Mode
Docker
Docker Engine
17.03 or higher
SR-IOV using SR-IOV plugin along with docker run wrapper tool
InfiniBand and Ethernet
SR-IOV
Kubernetes
Kubernetes
1.10.3 or higher
SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin
InfiniBand and Ethernet
SR-IOV
VXLAN using IPoIB bridge
InfiniBand
Shared HCA