DPL Installation Guide

The /install.sh script provided within the dpl_dev container copies the launch scripts to the current working directory. The following is an example command showing how to copy the launch scripts from within the container to a mounted directory of your choice (in this case, $PWD).

Copy Copied! docker run --rm -it -v ${PWD}:${PWD} -u $(id -u):$(id -g) -w ${PWD} nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/dpl_dev:1.1.10-doca3.0.0-host /install.sh

The same command copies the following scripts to the local host file system:

Tool launch scripts dplp4c.sh dpl_admin.sh p4runtime_sh.sh dpl_nspect.sh dpl_debugger.sh

Configuration script scripts_config.sh

General purpose script for internal use only scripts_utils.sh



For a detailed explanation of each tool, see DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tools.