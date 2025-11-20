DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update
DPL Release Notes

Changes and New Features

This section describes the changes and added features in this software release:

  • Added support for large table sizes up to 32M

  • Added support for comparison operators in expressions

  • Added runtime debugger support for both Rx and Tx packets

  • Added extern to statefully track TCP sequence and acknowledgement numbers

  • Added idle timeout support for high update rate tables

Capabilities and Limitations

P4 Runtime

  • Table and Counter Object Size Constraints:

    • The size of any P4 table or counter object must be a power of 2, and smaller than 2²³.

    • A P4 table of size N allows for N-1 regular entries and 1 default entry.

  • P4 Controller Support:

    • Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a time.

  • RPC Message Support:

    • Supported RPC Messages:

      • Write RPC:

        • Only CONTINUE_ON_ERROR atomicity is supported.

        • Batching is supported.

        • Supported entities:

          • TableEntry

          • CounterEntry

          • DirectCounterEntry

          • MeterEntry

          • DirectMeterEntry

        • INSERT Operation:

          • Supports regular entries only.

        • DELETE Operation:

          • Supports regular entries only.

        • MODIFY Operation:

          • Supports default entry only.

          • Supports indirect and direct counter entries.

          • Supports indirect and direct meter entries.

          • Metering Limits:

            Mode

            Max CIR/PIR

            Max CBurst/PBurst

            Bytes

            255,000,000,000

            80,000,000

            Packets 1

            1,992,187,500

            625,000

            1. Packet equals 128 bytes in this mode.

      • Read RPC:

          • Batching is supported.

          • Supported entities:

            • TableEntry

            • CounterEntry

            • DirectCounterEntry

            • MeterEntry

            • DirectMeterEntry

        • SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

        • GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

        • StreamChannel RPC:

          • PacketIn

          • PacketOut

          • IdleTimeoutNotification

          • StreamError

      • Unsupported RPC Messages:

        • Capabilities RPC

      • Unsupported Entities:

        • ExternEntry

        • ActionProfileMember

        • ActionProfileGroup

        • PacketReplicationEngineEntry

        • ValueSetEntry

        • RegisterEntry

        • DigestEntry

      • Unsupported StreamChannel Request/Response Updates:

        • MasterArbitrationUpdate

        • DigestList / DigestListAck

        • google.protobuf.Any

DPL Nspect

  • CSV output is no longer supported; the --csv argument has been removed.

  • JSON output is recommended for automated tools.

  • Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.

DPL Debugger

  • Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.

DPL Development Container

Running any of the scripts may result in the following error:

Error response from daemon: failed to create task for container: failed to create shim task: OCI runtime create failed: runc create failed: unable to start container process: error during container init: exec: "/tmp/tmp.2STfXHaz03": is a directory: unknown: permission denied

As a workaround, do not use the community edition of docker installed from docker.ce, instead use the official release installed from docker.io.

Bug Fixes

Reference

Issue

4280302

Description: Concurrent counter reads from multiple threads by a P4Runtime client could theoretically lead to race conditions and incorrect results.

Discovered in version: 1.1.0

4467130

Description: API dpl_rt_controller_table_entry_counter() may hang forever if called right after adding a new entry using dpl_rt_controller_table_entry_add().

Discovered in version: 1.1.0

4467855

Description: Direct counter data for some table entries may be missing from the output of the ./dpl_nspect.sh query command.

Discovered in version: 1.1.0

4548630

Description: DPL RT Service erroneously allows inserting entries into keyless tables (tables defined without keys in the DPL program).

Discovered in version: 1.1.0

4552694

Description: DPL RT Service fails to correctly configure default actions for tables forwarding to High Update Rate tables, leading to packet drops when entries are missing.

Discovered in version: 1.1.0

Known Issues

The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.

Reference

Issue

4400696

Description: Counter resource is limited to 16M hardware counters, but a portion is reserved by the Kernel driver, reducing the available count for user applications. Exceeding this limit may cause counter allocation failures.

Workaround: N/A

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4417192

Description: Modify Header actions are limited to 16M hardware counters, but actual usable counters are fewer since some are reserved by the Kernel driver. Exceeding this limit may result in insertion failures.

Workaround: N/A

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4259599

Description: Packets with double VLAN tags (Dot1AD followed by Dot1Q) are received with reversed tag order.

Workaround: Disable RX VLAN offload on the VF using:

ethtool -K <vf_netdev> rxvlan off

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4437411

Description: Packets with broadcast MAC ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff transmitted from VFs are not supported by DPL actions nv_add_entry and nv_send_to_controller.

Workaround: N/A

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4439323

Description: Modifying eSwitch multiport mode (enable/disable) while DPL RT Service is active causes system hang.

Workaround: Stop the DPL RT Service before changing esw_multiport settings.

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4540834

Description: Entries insertion/deletion rate may degrade when using tables with idle timeout or delayed counters.

Workaround: A djust the polling interval to balance accuracy and performance on the DPL admin tool using:

dpl_admin set-idle-timeout-polling-interval -d <device_id> -i <interval_in_sec>

Reported in version: 1.2.0

4548632

Description: 32M sized table is not supported.

Workaround: Use 2 16M tables.

Reported in version: 1.2.0

1141

Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is not supported.

Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.

Reported in version: N/A

