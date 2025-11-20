DPL Release Notes

Table and Counter Object Size Constraints : The size of any P4 table or counter object must be a power of 2, and smaller than 2²³. A P4 table of size N allows for N-1 regular entries and 1 default entry.

P4 Controller Support : Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a time.

RPC Message Support : Supported RPC Messages : Write RPC : Only CONTINUE_ON_ERROR atomicity is supported. Batching is supported. Supported entities: TableEntry CounterEntry DirectCounterEntry MeterEntry DirectMeterEntry INSERT Operation : Supports regular entries only. DELETE Operation : Supports regular entries only. MODIFY Operation : Supports default entry only. Supports indirect and direct counter entries. Supports indirect and direct meter entries. Metering Limits : Mode Max CIR/PIR Max CBurst/PBurst Bytes 255,000,000,000 80,000,000 Packets 1,992,187,500 625,000 Read RPC : Batching is supported. Supported entities: TableEntry CounterEntry DirectCounterEntry MeterEntry DirectMeterEntry SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC StreamChannel RPC : PacketIn PacketOut IdleTimeoutNotification StreamError Unsupported RPC Messages : Capabilities RPC Unsupported Entities : ExternEntry ActionProfileMember ActionProfileGroup PacketReplicationEngineEntry ValueSetEntry RegisterEntry DigestEntry Unsupported StreamChannel Request/Response Updates : MasterArbitrationUpdate DigestList / DigestListAck google.protobuf.Any



CSV output is no longer supported; the --csv argument has been removed.

JSON output is recommended for automated tools.

Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.

Limitation (P4DT-800): Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.

Running any of the scripts may result in the following error:

Copy Copied! Error response from daemon: failed to create task for container: failed to create shim task: OCI runtime create failed: runc create failed: unable to start container process: error during container init: exec: "/tmp/tmp.2STfXHaz03" : is a directory: unknown: permission denied