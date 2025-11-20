DPL Runtime Controller SDK

Warning

When loading DPL programs with High Update Rate (HUR) tables, HugePages are used to pre-allocate entry buffers. The required buffer size depends on table properties such as the number of keys and the total table size.

The dpl_dpu_setup.sh system preparation script (documented in the DPL Container Deployment guide under the section "Pulling the Container Resources and Scripts from NGC") allocates 2048 hugepages by default. This allocation may be insufficient for certain programs. In such cases, dpl_rtd fails to load the program and logs an error message that includes the suggestion: (Try increasing HugePages number).

To prevent this issue, run the dpl_dpu_setup.sh script with a higher --hugepages-num value appropriate for the expected workload.

For example, to load a HUR table with 16 million entries, use: