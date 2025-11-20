DPL Service Configuration

This file defines the device, its interfaces, and how they map to DPL Port IDs used in DPL programs.

Path: /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/<device-id>.conf (e.g., /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf )

A configuration template is available at /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template .

Note If using SFs or SR-IOV VFs, make sure to reference their representor interfaces in the configuration file, not the SF/VF interfaces themselves.

Each physical or virtual interface is assigned a logical DPL Port ID ( dpl_logical_port_id ). You must ensure consistency between your DPL program and this configuration.

Supported interface types:

Uplink netdev interface (e.g., p0 )

PF representor (e.g., pf0hpf )

VF representor (e.g., pf0vf0 )

SF representor (e.g., en3f0pf0sf1 )

The following rules and restrictions are applied to the dpl_device_id and dpl_logical_port_id values:

Condition Requirement Reserved value UINT32_MAX DPL device ID Must be a positive integer DPL interface ID Integer between 0 and UINT32_MAX Number of uplink ports per config file Only one. (Unless multiport eswitch is enabled).

This section define the attributes of the DPL Device that consists of multiple ports and can be used for loading DPL program.

This section must appear exactly once in each device .conf file.

This is the Device ID value, which is used by controller applications for specifying the target device to connect to (for loading programs and managing them).

Cache counter - this is used for decreasing HW accesses done for reading counter. When expired an HW access will occur upon request.

Enabling this can result in provided outdated counter values.

Sets counter polling interval for idle-timeout.

Defines the time interval between iterations of reading entries' counters from HW and checking which entries are stale (i.e. no traffic hit them for a period larger than each entry's defined idle timeout threshold).

This time interval affects both the Entry Timeout and the Delayed Counter Statistics. A large number will impact the delivery time accuracy of timeout notification or the refresh rate of counter statistics.

Polling interval for TCP state objects data from HW in [milli-seconds].

Defines the interval between iterations done for reading TCP state objects from the HW.

This section provides additional configurations for communicating with P4 Controllers.

P4 controller applications can send packets (Packet Out) to the DPL RT Service using RPC messages.

Such packet will have a port ID equal to p4_controller_port_id .

The DPL programmer can check if a packet was originated from a P4 Controller by simply comparing the std_meta.ingress_port to the value of p4_controller_port_id in the device configuration file.

This section defines the attributes of port that belongs to the device listed in DEVICE section.

This section can be repeated many times.

Interface net-device name on the system.

DPL Port ID, used to reference this port by the DPL program and/or when updating table entries.

Can be used for matching on ingress traffic on specific ports, and to send traffic to ports.

The DPL programmer can check if a packet was received on a specific port/interface by simply comparing the std_meta.ingress_port to dpl_logical_port_id value of the the corresponding interface in the device configuration file.

Defines the Ethernet frame size (MTU) for the device.

Defines the MAC address for the interface.