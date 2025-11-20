DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update
Ethtool

Ethtool is a standard Linux utility for controlling network drivers and hardware, particularly for wired Ethernet devices. It can be used to:

  • Get identification and diagnostic information

  • Get extended device statistics

  • Control speed, duplex, auto-negotiation and flow control for Ethernet devices

  • Control checksum offload and other hardware offload features

  • Control DMA ring sizes and interrupt moderation

  • Flash device firmware using a .mfa2 image

Ethtool Supported Options

Options

Description

ethtool --set-priv-flags eth<x> <priv flag> <on/off>

Enables/disables driver feature matching the given private flag.

ethtool --show-priv-flags eth<x>

Shows driver private flags and their states (ON/OFF).

ethtool -a eth<x>

Queries the pause frame settings.

ethtool -A eth<x> [rx on|off] [tx on|off]

Sets the pause frame settings.

ethtool -c eth<x>

Queries interrupt coalescing settings.

ethtool -C eth<x> [pkt-rate-low N] [pkt-rate-high N] [rx-usecs-low N] [rx-usecs-high N]

Sets the values for packet rate limits and for moderation time high and low values.

ethtool -C eth<x> [rx-usecs N] [rx-frames N]

Sets the interrupt coalescing setting.

rx-frames will be enforced immediately, rx-usecs will be enforced only when adaptive moderation is disabled.

Note: usec settings correspond to the time to wait after the *last* packet is sent/received before triggering an interrupt.

ethtool -C eth<x> adaptive-rx on|off

Enables/disables adaptive interrupt moderation.

By default, the driver uses adaptive interrupt moderation for the receive path, which adjusts the moderation time to the traffic pattern.

ethtool -C eth<x> adaptive-tx on|off

Note: Supported by mlx5e for ConnectX-4 and above adapter cards.

Enables/disables adaptive interrupt moderation.

By default, the driver uses adaptive interrupt moderation for the transmit path, which adjusts the moderation parameters (time/frames) to the traffic pattern.

ethtool -g eth<x>

Queries the ring size values.

ethtool -G eth<x> [rx <N>] [tx <N>]

Modifies the ring size.

ethtool -i eth<x>

Checks driver and device information.

For example:

 driver: mlx5_core
 version: 5.1-0.4.0
 firmware-version: 4.6.4046 (MT_QEMU000000)
 expansion-rom-version: 
 bus-info: 0000:07:00.0
 supports-statistics: yes
 supports-test: yes 
 supports-eeprom-access: no
 supports-register-dump: no
 supports-priv-flags: yes
ethtool -k eth<x>
Queries the stateless offload status.
ethtool -K eth<x> [rx on|off] [tx on|off] [sg on|off] [tso on|off] [lro on|off] [gro on|off] [gso on|off] [rxvlan on|off] [txvlan on|off] [ntuple on/off] [rxhash on/off] [rx-all on/off] [rx-fcs on/off]
Sets the stateless offload status.


TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO), Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO): increase outbound throughput by reducing CPU overhead. It works by queuing up large buffers and letting the network interface card split them into separate packets.


Large Receive Offload (LRO): increases inbound throughput of high-bandwidth network connections by reducing CPU overhead. It works by aggregating multiple incoming packets from a single stream into a larger buffer before they are passed higher up the networking stack, thus reducing the number of packets that have to be processed. LRO is available in kernel versions < 3.1 for untagged traffic.


Hardware VLAN insertion Offload (txvlan): When enabled, the sent VLAN tag will be inserted into the packet by the hardware.


Note: LRO will be done whenever possible. Otherwise GRO will be done. Generic Receive Offload (GRO) is available throughout all kernels.


Hardware VLAN Striping Offload (rxvlan): When enabled received VLAN traffic will be stripped from the VLAN tag by the hardware.


RX FCS (rx-fcs): Keeps FCS field in the received packets.Sets the stateless offload status.


RX FCS validation (rx-all): Ignores FCS validation on the received packets.
ethtool -l eth<x>
Shows the number of channels.
ethtool -L eth<x> [rx <N>] [tx <N>]
Sets the number of channels.


Notes:


  • This also resets the RSS table to its default distribution, which is uniform across the cores on the NUMA (non-uniform memory access) node that is closer to the NIC.
     
  • For ConnectX®-4 cards, use ethtool -L eth<x> combined <N> to set both RX and TX channels.
    

ethtool -m|--dump-module-eeprom eth<x> [ raw on|off ] [ hex on|off ] [ offset N ] [ length N ]
Queries/decodes the cable module eeprom information.
ethtool -p|--identify DEVNAME
Enables visual identification of the port by LED blinking [TIME-IN-SECONDS].
ethtool -p|--identify eth<x> <LED duration>
Allows users to identify interface's physical port by turning the ports LED on for a number of seconds.


Note: The limit for the LED duration is 65535 seconds.
ethtool -S eth<x>
Obtains additional device statistics.
ethtool -s eth<x> advertise <N> autoneg on
Changes the advertised link modes to requested link modes <N>


To check the link modes’ hex values, run <man ethtool> and to check the supported link modes, run ethtool eth<x>


For advertising new link modes, make sure to configure the entire bitmap as follows:

    
        
200GAUI-4 / 200GBASE-CR4/KR4
0x7c000000000000000
100GAUI-2 / 100GBASE-CR2 / KR2
0x3E00000000000000
CAUI-4 / 100GBASE-CR4 / KR4
0xF000000000
50GAUI-1 / LAUI-1/ 50GBASE-CR / KR
0x1F0000000000000
50GAUI-2 / LAUI-2/ 50GBASE-CR2/KR2
0x10C00000000
XLAUI-4/XLPPI-4 // 40G
0x7800000
25GAUI-1/ 25GBASE-CR / KR
0x380000000
XFI / XAUI-1 // 10G
0x7C0000181000
5GBASE-R
0x1000000000000
2.5GBASE-X / 2.5GMII
0x820000000000
1000BASE-X / SGMII
0x20000020020

    



    
Notes:
 
  • Both previous and new link modes configurations are supported, however, they must be run separately.
    

  • Any link mode configuration on Kernels below v5.1 and ConnectX-6 HCAs will result in the advertisement of the full capabilities.
     
  • <autoneg on> only sends a hint to the driver that the user wants to modify advertised link modes and not speed.
    

ethtool -s eth<x> msglvl [N]
Changes the current driver message level.
ethtool -s eth<x> speed <SPEED> autoneg off
Changes the link speed to requested <SPEED>. To check the supported speeds, run ethtool eth<x>.


Note:  does not set autoneg OFF, it only hints the driver to set a specific speed.
ethtool -t eth<x>
Performs a self-diagnostics test.
ethtool -T eth<x>
Shows time stamping capabilities
ethtool -x eth<x>
Retrieves the receive flow hash indirection table.
ethtool -X eth<x> equal a b c...
Sets the receive flow hash indirection table.


Note: The RSS table configuration is reset whenever the number of channels is modified (using ethtool -L command).
ethtool --show-fec eth<x>
Queries current Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding in case FEC is supported.
 
Note: An output of "baser" implies Firecode encoding.
ethtool --set-fec eth<x> encoding auto|off|rs|baser
Configures Forward Error Correction (FEC).
 
Note: ‘baser’ encoding applies to the Firecode encoding, and ‘auto’ regards the HCA’s default.
ethtool -f|--flash <devname> FILE [N]
Flash firmware image on the device using the specified .mfa2 file (FILE). By default, the command flashes all the regions on the device unless a region number (N) is specified.

    



        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
