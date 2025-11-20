DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update
General Support

Supported Platforms and NIC Firmware Versions

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-3

32.46.3048

BlueField-2

24.46.3048

ConnectX-8

40.46.3048

ConnectX-7

28.46.3048

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.46.3048

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.46.3048

ConnectX-6

20.43.8002

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.8002

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1908

For official firmware versions, refer to Firmware Downloads.

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components - BlueField

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.46.1006

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.46.1006

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

25.07

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

ATF

4.12.0-27-gd9bafc95f

Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process

UEFI

4.12.0-19-gdd4c9d8a10

Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads

BSP

4.12.0.13720

Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Version

Description

Licenses

clusterkit

1.15.472-1.20250722.023d2d0.2507096

Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.22.1

CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

Proprietary

dpacc

1.12.0.26-1

High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

Proprietary

dpcp

1.1.53-1.2507096

Provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX

Proprietary

flexio

25.07.2812

SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

Proprietary

fwctl

25.04-OFED.25.04.0.6.1.0.216.1

Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3232-1.20250722.eb38d647.2507096

Contains support for building runtime configurable hierarchical collectives

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.5-1.2507096

ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution

GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2507096

Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12.1-1.2507096

Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

2.1.1-0.22300.MLNX20250720.g13bb9fedb.2507096

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Proprietary

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.22300.MLNX20250720.g13bb9fedb.2507096

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

iser

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

isert

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.33.0-169

Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.72-1

Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC or HCA

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.51.1-1.2507096

Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.33.0-169

Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.2507.1.0

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.14-1.2507096

Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.15.0-1.2507096

IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-4

Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Storage related driver for NVMe

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6.1

Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-12

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

25.07-0.2507096

Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-regex

1.2-ubuntu1

Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required

Proprietary

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2507096

Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-20250722.2ffc2d6.2507096

Test suite for benchmarking the MPI

BSD

mstflint

4.31.0-1

User space part of our MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2507096

Linux tool for perf testing

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

25.07-OFED.25.07.0.9.6

Scripts used to build OFED

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.9a1-1.20250722.92f9fca4eb.2507096

MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team

BSD

opensm

5.24.0.MLNX20250722.185f9e32-0.1.2507096

InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM

GPLv2 or BSD

doca-openvswitch

3.1.0057-1

OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based

ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL

perftest

25.07.0-0.104.g0c03534.2507096

Test suite for performance

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later

rdma-core

2507mlnx58-1.2507096

Implementation of the RDMA verbs

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1:1.71.21

Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

Proprietary

rshim

2.4.4

User-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface

GPLv2

sharp

3.12.0.MLNX20250720.6f9a216b-1.2507096

Improves the performance of MPI and machine learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2507096

Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)

BSD

spdk

23.01.5-29

Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

Proprietary

srp

2507mlnx58-1.2507096

Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator

GPLv2

ucx

1.19.0-1.20250722.13ae265cb.2507096

High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks

BSD

virtio-net-controller

25.07.6-1

Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices

Proprietary

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2507096

Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

High-performance inter-process memory sharing

LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

3.1.0

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

3.1.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

3.1.0

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

3.1.0

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.12.0

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

3.1.0

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

3.1.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

Alinux 3.2

aarch64

5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

Alinux 3.12

aarch64

6.6.63

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Alma 8.7

x86

4.18.0-425.13.1.el8_7.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

Alma 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.an8_4.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.18.0-305.an8.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.134+

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Azure Linux 3.0

aarch64

6.6.57.1-2.azl3

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-553.5.1.EL8.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-579.el9.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

5.14.0-579.el9.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

CTyunOS 22.06

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

Supported

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

Supported

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

EulerOS 2.0 SP13

aarch64

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Kylin 10 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

Kylin 10 SP3 - 24.03

aarch64

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Linux Kernel 6.14

aarch64

6.15

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.10

x86

5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.4

aarch64

5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.6

aarch64

5.15.0-309.180.4.el9uek.aarch64.64k (uek7)

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.6

x86

5.15.0-309.180.4.el9uek.x86_64 (uek7)

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

Supported

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

Supported

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP4

aarch64

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

openEuler 24.03 SP0

aarch64

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

-

-

Supported

Supported

Community

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le

-

-

Supported

Supported

Primary

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

Supported

Supported

Supported

Supported

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

-

-



check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

aarch64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.6

aarch64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 10.0

aarch64

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP2

aarch64

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP3

aarch64

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP4

aarch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP5

aarch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP6

aarch64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP7

aarch64

6.4.0-150700.51-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.4.0-150700.51-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.4.0-150700.51-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

TencentOS 3.3

aarch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 20.04

aarch64

5.4.0-26-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.4.0-26-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 22.04

aarch64

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.15.0-25-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 24.04

aarch64

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.8.0-31-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu25.04

x86

6.14.0-15-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

UOS 20.1060

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

UOS 20.1060a

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

XenServer 8.2

x86

4.19.0+1

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Storage Supported DOCA-Host Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe-OF

GPUDirect Storage

BCLinux 21.10SP2

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 22.06

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP4

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

openEuler 24.03 SP0

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

SLES 15 SP2

x86

5.3.18-22-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP3

x86

5.3.18-57-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP4

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP5

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP6

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Ubuntu 24.04

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

DOCA-Host Version Interoperability

The following versions were tested and verified in multi-version environments (environments with more than one doca-ofed version on host servers).

Current Version

Versions Verified for Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

3.1.0 July 2025

24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED

LTS-Update

June 2025

DOCA-OFED 25.04-0.5.5.0

GA

April 2025

DOCA-OFED Profile-2.10

GA

January 2025

24.10-2.1.8.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED Profile-2.9.2

LTS-Update

February 2025

23.10-4.0.9.1 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.3

LTS-Update

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2 LTS

LTS-Update

December 2024

Supported Devices

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.
content here