Geneve TLV Parsing Example

First we define the Geneve header, per RFC 8926.

Copy Copied! header geneve_t { bit< 2 > ver; bit< 6 > opt_len; bit< 1 > o; bit< 1 > c; bit< 6 > reserved1; bit< 16 > protocol_type; bit< 24 > vni; bit< 8 > reserved2; };

Next we define a struct that contains the base Geneve Option header, shared by all option types.

Copy Copied! struct geneve_option_t { bit< 24 > option_class_type; bit< 3 > reserved; bit< 5 > length; };

Lastly, depending on the option class and type, the variable length option data can be defined. In this example, we model the Geneve options used by the P4 Inband Telemetry (INT) specification.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! header geneve_option_int_md_t { geneve_option_t base; bit< 4 > version; bit< 1 > discard; bit< 1 > exceeded_max_hops; bit< 1 > mtu_exceeded; bit< 12 > reserved; bit< 5 > hop_ml; bit< 8 > remaining_hop_count; bit< 16 > instruction_bitmap; bit< 16 > ds_id; bit< 16 > ds_instruction; bit< 16 > ds_flags; }; header geneve_option_int_destination_t { geneve_option_t base; }; header geneve_option_int_mx_t { geneve_option_t base; bit< 4 > version; bit< 1 > discard; bit< 27 > reserved1; bit< 16 > instruction_bitmap; bit< 16 > ds_id; bit< 16 > ds_instruction; bit< 16 > ds_flags; };

All the above headers and structs must be added to the application's headers struct, along with the NV_FIXED_HEADERS.

Copy Copied! struct app_headers { NV_FIXED_HEADERS geneve_t custom_geneve; geneve_option_t geneve_opt; geneve_option_int_md_t geneve_opt_int_md; geneve_option_int_destination_t geneve_opt_int_destination; geneve_option_int_mx_t geneve_opt_int_mx; };

The last step for the parser is to define the parser state that will perform Geneve parsing. An extern object, NvOptionsParser, is used to further parse into the Geneve options. In this example, the TLV "type" is a combination of Option class and type:

Class 0x103, type 1 (INT-MD)

Class 0x103, type 2 (Destination-type)

Class 0x103, type 3 (INT-MX)

Collapse Source Copy Copied! parser geneve_parser( packet_in packet, out app_headers headers ) { NvOptionParser<bit< 24 >, _>( "opt_len" , 2 , 0 , "geneve_option_t" , "length" , 0 , 4 , "option_class_type" , (list<tuple<bit< 24 >, _>>){ {24w0x010301, "headers.geneve_opt_int_md" }, {24w0x010302, "headers.geneve_opt_int_destination" }, {24w0x010303, "headers.geneve_opt_int_mx" } } ) geneveOptions; NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from ( "nv_parse_udp" , GENEVE_PORT) state parse_geneve { packet.extract(headers.custom_geneve); geneveOptions.parseOptions(packet, headers); transition select(headers.custom_geneve.protocol_type) { NV_TYPE_IPV4 : nv_parse_inner_ipv4; NV_TYPE_IPV6 : nv_parse_inner_ipv6; NV_TYPE_MAC : nv_parse_inner_ethernet; default : accept; } } }

The control below shows how a match action table can be configured to now match on a specific INT domain, and perform per ID forwarding.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control int_over_geneve( inout app_headers headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { action forward(bit< 32 > port) { nv_send_to_port(port); } action drop() { nv_drop(); } table geneve_option_int_md_table { key = { headers.geneve_opt_int_md.ds_id : exact; } actions = { forward; NoAction; } default_action = NoAction(); const entries = { (16w0x100) : forward( 1 ); } } table geneve_option_int_destination_table { key = { headers.custom_geneve.vni : exact; } actions = { forward; NoAction; } default_action = NoAction(); const entries = { (24w0x200) : forward( 2 ); } } table geneve_option_int_mx_table { key = { headers.geneve_opt_int_mx.ds_id : exact; } actions = { forward; NoAction; } default_action = NoAction(); const entries = { (16w0x300) : forward( 3 ); } } apply { if (headers.custom_geneve.isValid()) { geneve_option_int_md_table.apply(); geneve_option_int_destination_table.apply(); geneve_option_int_mx_table.apply(); } drop(); } }

See below for the complete DPL example.