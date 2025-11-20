HBN Service Configuration

After a fresh HBN installation, the default /etc/network/interfaces file should contain only the declaration of a loopback interface:

Copy Copied! source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback

FRR configuration files are also present in /etc/frr/ but configurations are not enabled.

In HBN, route programming utilizes next-hop IDs to specify a route's next-hop. For routes with multiple paths, next-hop groups are used to identify equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) next-hop sets. This grouping enables the system to efficiently process and modify route and next-hop objects, improving scalability, network convergence, and performance. You may notice changes in the display of route information in the output of kernel operational commands.

HBN supports unicast routing with BGP and ECMP for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. ECMP is achieved by distributing traffic using hash calculation based on the source IP , destination IP, and protocol type of the IP header.

Info For TCP and UDP packets, the source and destination ports are also included.

ECMP is implemented any time routes have multiple paths over uplinks or host ports. For example, 20.20.20.0/24 has 2 paths using both uplinks, so a path is selected based on a hash of the IP headers.

Copy Copied! 20.20.20.0/24 nhid 106 proto bgp metric 20 id 106 group 105/107 proto zebra id 105 via fe80::202:ff:fe00:7 dev p0_if scope link proto zebra id 107 via fe80::202:ff:fe00:c dev p1_if scope link proto zebra

Info HBN supports up to 64 paths for ECMP





Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128 nv set interface vlan100 type svi nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100 nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64 nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100 nv set interface pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 100 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501 nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family ipv6-unicast enable on





Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128 nv set interface vlan100 type svi nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100 nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64 nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100 nv set interface pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501 nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family ipv6-unicast enable on





Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 address 2010:10:10::1/128 auto p0_if iface p0_if auto p1_if iface p1_if auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if bridge-access 100 auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if bridge-access 100 auto vlan100 iface vlan100 address 2030:30:30::1/64 address 30.30.30.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 100 auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf1hpf_if bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 100 bridge-pvid 1





Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 address 2010:10:10::1/128 auto p0_if iface p0_if auto p1_if iface p1_if auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if auto vlan100 iface vlan100 address 2030:30:30::1/64 address 30.30.30.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 100 auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf1hpf_if bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 100 bridge-pvid 1

Example /etc/frr/daemons configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes vtysh_enable=yes FRR Config file @ /etc/frr/frr.conf - ! frr version 7.5+cl5.3.0u0 frr defaults datacenter hostname BLUEFIELD2 log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable ! router bgp 65501 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor p0_if interface remote-as external neighbor p0_if advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_if timers 3 9 neighbor p0_if timers connect 10 neighbor p1_if interface remote-as external neighbor p1_if advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_if timers 3 9 neighbor p1_if timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor p0_if activate neighbor p1_if activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! line vty ! end





Host-facing interfaces (PFs and VFs) are not limited to being part of the bridge for routing. HBN supports L3-only configuration with direct routing on host-facing PFs and VFs.

Copy Copied! nv set interface pf0hpf_if ip address 30.30.11.1/24 nv set interface pf0hpf_if ip address 2030:30:11::1/64 nv set interface pf0vf0_if ip address 30.30.13.1/24 nv set interface pf0vf0_if ip address 2030:30:13::1/64





Copy Copied! auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if address 2030:30:11::1/64 address 30.30.11.1/24 auto pf0vf0_if iface pf0vf0_if address 2030:30:13::1/64 address 30.30.13.1/24

HBN supports the ability to establish a BGP session between the host and the HBN service running on BlueField Arm and allow the host to announce arbitrary route prefixes through the BlueField into the underlay fabric. The host can use any standard BGP protocol stack implementation to establish BGP peering with HBN.

Traffic to and from endpoints on the host gets offloaded.

Note Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI are supported.

It is possible to apply route filtering for these prefixes to limit the potential security impact in this configuration.

The following code block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Note Either of these sessions can support IPv4 unicast and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI.

NVUE configuration for peering with host:

Copy Copied! nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host remote-as external





The following block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

frr.conf file:

Copy Copied! router bgp 63642 bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor dpu_host peer-group neighbor dpu_host remote-as external neighbor dpu_host advertisement-interval 0 neighbor dpu_host timers 3 9 neighbor dpu_host timers connect 10 neighbor dpu_host disable-connected-check neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor p0_if interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_if interface peer-group fabric ! address-family ipv4 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate ! address-family ipv6 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate





Any BGP implementation can be used on the host to peer to HBN and advertise endpoints. The following is an example using FRR BGP:

Sample FRR configuration on the host:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bf2-s12# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 7.2.1 frr defaults traditional hostname bf2-s12 no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding ! router bgp 1000008 ! router bgp 1000008 vrf v_200_2000 neighbor 45.3.0.2 remote-as external neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 remote-as external ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor 45.3.0.2 activate neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 activate exit-address-family ! line vty ! end

Sample interfaces configuration on the host:

Copy Copied! root@bf2-s12:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 27.0.0.7/32 address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::7/128 auto v_200_2000 iface v_200_2000 address 60.1.0.1 address 60.1.0.2 address 60.1.0.3 address 2001:60:1::1 address 2001:60:1::2 address 2001:60:1::3 vrf-table auto auto ens1f0np0 iface ens1f0np0 address 45.3.0.4/24 address 2001:cafe:1ead::4/64 gateway 45.3.0.1 gateway 2001:cafe:1ead::1 vrf v_200_2000 hwaddress 00:03:00:08:00:12 mtu 9162

VRFs are typically used when multiple independent routing and forwarding tables are desirable. However, users may want to reach destinations in one VRF from another VRF, as in the following cases:

To make a service, such as a firewall available to multiple VRFs

To enable routing to external networks or the Internet for multiple VRFs, where the external network itself is reachable through a specific VRF

Route leaking can be used to reach remote destinations as well as directly connected destinations in another VRF. Multiple VRFs can import routes from a single source VRF, and a VRF can import routes from multiple source VRFs. This can be used when a single VRF provides connectivity to external networks or a shared service for other VRFs. It is possible to control the routes leaked dynamically across VRFs with a route map.

When route leaking is used:

The redistribute command (not network command) must be used in BGP to leak non-BGP routes (connected or static routes)

It is not possible to leak routes between the default and non-default VRF

Note 3769309 – Ping or other IP traffic from a locally connected host in vrfX to a local interface IP address on the BlueField/HBN in vrfY does not work, even if VRF route-leaking is enabled between these two VRFs.

In the following example commands, routes in the BGP routing table of VRF BLUE dynamically leak into VRF RED :

Copy Copied! nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv config apply

The following example commands delete leaked routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED :

Copy Copied! nv unset vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv config apply

To exclude certain prefixes from the import process, configure the prefixes in a route map.

The following example configures a route map to match the source protocol BGP and imports the routes from VRF BLUE to VRF RED . For the imported routes, the community is 11:11 in VRF RED .

Copy Copied! nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf list BLUE nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match type ipv4 nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 match source-protocol bgp nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map BLUEtoRED rule 10 set community 11 : 11 nv set vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import from-vrf route-map BLUEtoRED nv config

To check the status of the VRF route leaking, run:

NVUE command: Copy Copied! nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast route-leak command.

For example: Copy Copied! nv show vrf RED router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route- import operational applied -------------- ------------ --------- from-vrf enable on route-map BLUEtoRED [list] BLUE BLUE [route-target] 10.10 . 10.1 : 3

To show more detailed status information, the following NVUE commands are available:

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list

nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-import from-vrf list <leak-vrf-id>

To view the BGP routing table, run:

NVUE command: Copy Copied! nv show vrf <vrf-name> router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip bgp vrf <vrf-name> ipv4|ipv6 unicast

To view the FRR IP routing table, run:

Vtysh command: Copy Copied! show ip route vrf <vrf-name>

Or: Copy Copied! net show route vrf <vrf-name> Info These commands show all routes, including routes leaked from other VRFs.

A VLAN subinterface is a VLAN device on an interface. The VLAN ID appends to the parent interface using dot ( . ) VLAN notation which is a standard way to specify a VLAN device in Linux.

For example:

A VLAN with ID 100 which is a subinterface of p0_if is annotated as p0_if.100

The subinterface p0_if.100 only receives packets that have a VLAN 100 tag on port p0_if

Any packets transmitted from p0_if.100 would have VLAN tag 100

In HBN, VLAN subinterfaces can be created on uplink ports as well as on the host-facing PF and VF ports. A VLAN subinterface only receives traffic tagged for that VLAN.

Note VLAN subinterfaces are L3 interfaces and should not be added to a bridge.

In the following example, uplink subinterface on p0_if with VLAN ID 10 and a host facing subinterface on VF ports pf1vf0_if with VLAN ID 999 are created. The host-facing subinterface is also assigned with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Subinterface configuration using NVUE commands:

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if.10 base-interface p0_if nv set interface p0_if.10 type sub nv set interface p0_if.10 vlan 10 nv set interface pf1vf0_if type swp nv set interface pf1vf0_if.999 base-interface pf1vf0_if nv set interface pf1vf0_if.999 type sub nv set interface pf1vf0_if.999 vlan 999 nv set interface pf1vf0_if ip address 30.30.14.1/24 nv set interface pf1vf0_if ip address 2030:30:14::1/64

Same configuration using sample flat file in /etc/network/interfaces :

subinterface configuration e/n/i file Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto p0_if.10 iface p0_if.10 auto pf1vf0_if.999 iface pf1vf0_if.999 address 2030:30:40::1/64 address 30.30.40.1/24

HBN supports VXLAN with EVPN control plane for intra-subnet bridging (L2) services for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic in the overlay. For the underlay, only IPv4 or BGP unnumbered configuration is supported.

Note HBN supports VXLAN encapsulation only over uplink parent interfaces.

With a single VXLAN device, a set of VXLAN network identifiers (VNIs) represents a single device model. The single VXLAN device has a set of attributes that belong to the VXLAN construct. Individual VNIs include VLAN-to-VNI mapping which allows users to specify which VLANs are associated with which VNIs. A single VXLAN device simplifies the configuration and reduces the overhead by replacing multiple traditional VXLAN devices with a single VXLAN device.

Users may configure a single VXLAN device automatically with NVUE, or manually by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file. When users configure a single VXLAN device with NVUE, NVUE creates a unique name for the device in the following format using the bridge name as the hash key: vxlan<id> .

This example configuration performs the following steps:

Creates a single VXLAN device (vxlan21). Maps VLAN 10 to VNI 10 and VLAN 20 to VNI 20. Adds the VXLAN device to the default bridge.

Copy Copied! cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 10 vni 10 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 20 vni 20 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv config apply

Alternately, edit the /etc/network/interfaces files, then run the ifreload -a command to apply the SVD configuration:

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback vxlan-local-tunnelip 10.10.10.1 auto vxlan21 iface vxlan21 bridge-vlan-vni-map 10=10 20=20 bridge-learning off auto bridge iface bridge bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-ports vxlan21 pf0hpf_if pf1hpf_if bridge-vids 10 20 bridge-pvid 1

Note Do not use a combination of single and traditional VXLAN devices.





The following is a sample NVUE config for underlay switches (NVIDIA Spectrum with Cumulus Linux) to enable EVPN deployments with HBN. It assumes that the uplinks on all BlueField devices are connected to ports swp1-4 on the switch.

Copy Copied! nv set evpn enable on nv set router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63640 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.10 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::10/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.10/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 type swp





The following is a sample NVUE configuration which has L2-VNIs ( 2000 , 2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off nv set evpn enable on nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4 nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 200 nv set interface pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface vlan200-201 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr state up nv set interface vlan200-201 link mtu 9050 nv set interface vlan200-201 type svi nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24 nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201





The following is a sample NVUE configuration which has L2-VNIs ( 2000 , 2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off nv set evpn enable on nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4 nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface vlan200-201 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr state up nv set interface vlan200-201 link mtu 9050 nv set interface vlan200-201 type svi nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24 nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201





The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2-VNIs ( vx-2000 , vx-2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField. This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 address 27.0.0.4/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4 auto p0_if iface p0_if auto p1_if iface p1_if auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if bridge-access 200 auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if bridge-access 201 auto vlan200 iface vlan200 address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 address 45.3.0.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 200 auto vlan201 iface vlan201 address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 address 45.3.1.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 201 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001 217=2017 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf1hpf_if vxlan48 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 200 201 bridge-pvid 1





The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2-VNIs ( vx-2000 , vx-2001 ) for EVPN bridging on BlueField. This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 2001:c000:10ff:f00d::4/128 address 27.0.0.4/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4 auto p0_if iface p0_if auto p1_if iface p1_if auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if auto vlan200 iface vlan200 address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 address 45.3.0.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 200 auto vlan201 iface vlan201 address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 address 45.3.1.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 201 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001 217=2017 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf1hpf_if vxlan48 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 200 201 bridge-pvid 1

This file tells the frr package which daemon to start and is located at /etc/frr/daemons :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes ospfd=no ospf6d=no isisd=no pimd=no ldpd=no pbrd=no vrrpd=no fabricd=no nhrpd=no eigrpd=no babeld=no sharpd=no fabricd=no ripngd=no ripd=no vtysh_enable=yes zebra_options=" -M cumulus_mlag -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1 -s 90000000" bgpd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospfd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospf6d_options=" -M snmp -A ::1" ripd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ripngd_options=" -A ::1" isisd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pimd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ldpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" nhrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" eigrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" babeld_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" sharpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pbrd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" staticd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" fabricd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" vrrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" frr_profile="datacenter"

FRR configuration file is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! !---- Cumulus Defaults ---- frr defaults datacenter log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable vrf default outer bgp 63642 vrf default bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax timers bgp 3 9 bgp deterministic-med ! Neighbors neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_if interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_if interface peer-group fabric address-family ipv4 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family ipv6 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family l2vpn evpn advertise-all-vni neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family

In distributed symmetric routing, each VXLAN endpoint (VTEP) acts as a layer-3 gateway, performing routing for its attached hosts. However, both the ingress VTEP and egress VTEP route the packets (similar to traditional routing behavior of routing to a next-hop router). In a VXLAN encapsulated packet, the inner destination MAC address is the router MAC address of the egress VTEP to indicate that the egress VTEP is the next hop and that it must also perform the routing.

All routing happens in the context of a tenant (VRF). For a packet that the ingress VTEP receives from a locally attached host, the SVI interface corresponding to the VLAN determines the VRF. For a packet that the egress VTEP receives over the VXLAN tunnel, the VNI in the packet has to specify the VRF. For symmetric routing, this is a VNI corresponding to the tenant and is different from either the source VNI or the destination VNI. This VNI is a layer-3 VNI or interconnecting VNI. The regular VNI, which maps a VLAN, is the layer-2 VNI.

Refer to the Cumulus Linux Symmetric Routing .

Info HBN uses a one-to-one mapping between an L3 VNI and a tenant (VRF).

Info The VRF to L3 VNI mapping must be consistent across all VTEPs.

Info An L3 VNI and an L2 VNI cannot have the same ID.

In an EVPN symmetric routing configuration, when the switch announces a type-2 (MAC/IP) route, in addition to containing two VNIs (L2 and L3 VNIs), the route also contains separate route targets (RTs) for L2 and L3. The L3 RT associates the route with the tenant VRF. By default, this is auto-derived using the L3 VNI instead of the L2 VNI. However, this is configurable.

If using NVUE to configure EVPN symmetric routing, the following is a sample configuration using NVUE commands:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 111 vni 1000111 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 112 vni 1000112 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 213 vni 1000213 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 214 vni 1000214 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.19 / 32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if description 'alias p0_if to leaf-21 swp3' nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf1hpf_if,pf1vf0_if type swp nv set interface p1_if description 'alias p1_if to leaf-22 swp3' nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 111 nv set interface pf0hpf_if description 'alias pf0hpf_if to host-211 ens2f0np0' nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 112 nv set interface pf0vf0_if description 'alias pf0vf0_if to host-211 ens2f0np0v0' nv set interface pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 213 nv set interface pf1hpf_if description 'alias pf1hpf_if to host-211 ens2f1np1' nv set interface pf1vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 214 nv set interface pf1vf0_if description 'alias pf1vf0_if to host-211 ens2f1np0v0' nv set interface vlan111 ip address 60.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 60.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 vlan 111 nv set interface vlan111, 213 ip vrf vrf2 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 type svi nv set interface vlan112 ip address 50.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 50.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 vlan 112 nv set interface vlan112, 214 ip vrf vrf1 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 60.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 60.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 vlan 213 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 50.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 50.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 vlan 214 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.19 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 match interface vrf1 nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 match interface vrf2 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system global system-mac 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 :1e: 03 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.19 nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 50.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 2050 : 50 : 50 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp router-id 50.1 . 21.21 nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 60.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 2060 : 60 : 60 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp router-id 60.1 . 21.21





If using NVUE to configure EVPN symmetric routing, the following is a sample configuration using NVUE commands:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 111 vni 1000111 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 112 vni 1000112 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 213 vni 1000213 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 214 vni 1000214 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.19 / 32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if description 'alias p0_if to leaf-21 swp3' nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf1hpf_if,pf1vf0_if type swp nv set interface p1_if description 'alias p1_if to leaf-22 swp3' nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface pf0hpf_if description 'alias pf0hpf_if to host-211 ens2f0np0' nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface pf0vf0_if description 'alias pf0vf0_if to host-211 ens2f0np0v0' nv set interface pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface pf1hpf_if description 'alias pf1hpf_if to host-211 ens2f1np1' nv set interface pf1vf0_if bridge domain br_default nv set interface pf1vf0_if description 'alias pf1vf0_if to host-211 ens2f1np0v0' nv set interface vlan111 ip address 60.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 60.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 vlan 111 nv set interface vlan111, 213 ip vrf vrf2 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 type svi nv set interface vlan112 ip address 50.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 50.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 vlan 112 nv set interface vlan112, 214 ip vrf vrf1 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 60.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 60.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 vlan 213 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 50.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 50.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 vlan 214 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.19 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF1 rule 10 match interface vrf1 nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_VRF2 rule 10 match interface vrf2 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system global system-mac 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 :1e: 03 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.19 nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 50.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf1 loopback ip address 2050 : 50 : 50 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf1 router bgp router-id 50.1 . 21.21 nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 60.1 . 21.21 / 32 nv set vrf vrf2 loopback ip address 2060 : 60 : 60 : 21 :: 21 / 128 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp autonomous-system 650019 nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf vrf2 router bgp router-id 60.1 . 21.21





The following is a sample flat file configuration which has L2 VNIs and L3 VNIs for EVPN bridging and symmetric routing on BlueField.

This file is located in /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 6.0.0.19/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 6.0.0.19 auto vrf1 iface vrf1 address 2050:50:50:21::21/128 address 50.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto vrf2 iface vrf2 address 2060:60:60:21::21/128 address 60.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto p0_if iface p0_if alias alias p0_if to leaf-21 swp3 auto p1_if iface p1_if alias alias p1_if to leaf-22 swp3 auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if alias alias pf0hpf_if to host-211 ens2f0np0 bridge-access 111 auto pf0vf0_if iface pf0vf0_if alias alias pf0vf0_if to host-211 ens2f0np0v0 bridge-access 112 auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if alias alias pf1hpf_if to host-211 ens2f1np1 bridge-access 213 auto pf1vf0_if iface pf1vf0_if alias alias pf1vf0_if to host-211 ens2f1np0v0 bridge-access 214 auto vlan111 iface vlan111 address 2060:1:1:1::21/64 address 60.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:1::250/64 60.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 111 auto vlan112 iface vlan112 address 2050:1:1:1::21/64 address 50.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:1::250/64 50.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 112 auto vlan213 iface vlan213 address 2060:1:1:210::21/64 address 60.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:210::250/64 60.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 213 auto vlan214 iface vlan214 address 2050:1:1:210::21/64 address 50.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:210::250/64 50.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 214 auto vlan4058_l3 iface vlan4058_l3 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4058 auto vlan4059_l3 iface vlan4059_l3 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4059 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 111=1000111 112=1000112 213=1000213 214=1000214 4058=104001 4059=104002 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf0vf0_if pf1hpf_if pf1vf0_if vxlan48 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 111 112 213 214 bridge-pvid 1





The following is a sample flat file configuration which has L2 VNIs and L3 VNIs for EVPN bridging and symmetric routing on BlueField.

This file is located in /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 6.0.0.19/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 6.0.0.19 auto vrf1 iface vrf1 address 2050:50:50:21::21/128 address 50.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto vrf2 iface vrf2 address 2060:60:60:21::21/128 address 60.1.21.21/32 vrf-table auto auto p0_if iface p0_if alias alias p0_if to leaf-21 swp3 auto p1_if iface p1_if alias alias p1_if to leaf-22 swp3 auto pf0hpf_if iface pf0hpf_if alias alias pf0hpf_if to host-211 ens2f0np0 auto pf0vf0_if iface pf0vf0_if alias alias pf0vf0_if to host-211 ens2f0np0v0 auto pf1hpf_if iface pf1hpf_if alias alias pf1hpf_if to host-211 ens2f1np1 auto pf1vf0_if iface pf1vf0_if alias alias pf1vf0_if to host-211 ens2f1np0v0 auto vlan111 iface vlan111 address 2060:1:1:1::21/64 address 60.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:1::250/64 60.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 111 auto vlan112 iface vlan112 address 2050:1:1:1::21/64 address 50.1.1.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:1::250/64 50.1.1.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 112 auto vlan213 iface vlan213 address 2060:1:1:210::21/64 address 60.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2060:1:1:210::250/64 60.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 213 auto vlan214 iface vlan214 address 2050:1:1:210::21/64 address 50.1.210.21/24 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2050:1:1:210::250/64 50.1.210.250/24 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 214 auto vlan4058_l3 iface vlan4058_l3 vrf vrf1 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4058 auto vlan4059_l3 iface vlan4059_l3 vrf vrf2 vlan-raw-device br_default address-virtual none vlan-id 4059 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 111=1000111 112=1000112 213=1000213 214=1000214 4058=104001 4059=104002 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_if pf0vf0_if pf1hpf_if pf1vf0_if vxlan48 hwaddress 00:01:00:00:1e:03 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 111 112 213 214 bridge-pvid 1

The FRR configuration is located in /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! frr version 8.4.3 frr defaults datacenter hostname doca-hbn-service-bf3-s05-1-ipmi log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable service integrated-vtysh-config ! vrf vrf1 vni 104001 exit-vrf ! vrf vrf2 vni 104002 exit-vrf ! router bgp 650019 bgp router-id 6.0.0.19 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax bgp bestpath compare-routerid neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE peer-group neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE advertisement-interval 0 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers 3 9 neighbor TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers connect 10 neighbor p0_if interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE neighbor p0_if remote-as external neighbor p0_if advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_if timers 3 9 neighbor p0_if timers connect 10 neighbor p1_if interface peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE neighbor p1_if remote-as external neighbor p1_if advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_if timers 3 9 neighbor p1_if timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR maximum-paths 16 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn neighbor p0_if activate neighbor p1_if activate advertise-all-vni exit-address-family exit ! router bgp 650019 vrf vrf1 bgp router-id 50.1.21.21 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF1 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn advertise ipv4 unicast advertise ipv6 unicast exit-address-family exit ! router bgp 650019 vrf vrf2 bgp router-id 60.1.21.21 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_VRF2 maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn advertise ipv4 unicast advertise ipv6 unicast exit-address-family exit ! route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 10 match interface lo exit ! route-map ALLOW_LOBR permit 20 match interface br_default exit ! route-map ALLOW_VRF1 permit 10 match interface vrf1 exit ! route-map ALLOW_VRF2 permit 10 match interface vrf2 exit

eBGP multi-hop peering for EVPN support in a route server-like role in EVPN topology, allows the deployment of EVPN on any cloud that supports IP transport.

R oute servers and BF/HBN VTEPs are connected via the IP cloud. That is:

Switches in the cloud provider need not be EVPN-aware

Switches in the provider fabric provide IPv4 and IPv6 transport and do not have to support EVPN

The following is a sample configuration of an Ubuntu server running FRR 9.0 stable, configured as EVPN route server and an HBN VTEP that is peering to two spine switches for IP connectivity and 3 Route servers for EVPN overlay control.

Copy Copied! root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# uname -a Linux sn1 5.15 . 0 - 88 -generic # 98 -Ubuntu SMP Mon Oct 2 15 : 18 : 56 UTC 2023 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# dpkg -l frr Desired=Unknown/Install/Remove/Purge/Hold | Status=Not/Inst/Conf-files/Unpacked/halF-conf/Half-inst/trig-aWait/Trig-pend |/ Err?=(none)/Reinst-required (Status,Err: uppercase=bad) ||/ Name Version Architecture Description +++-==============-=====================-============-============================================================= ii frr 9.0 . 1 - 0 ~ubuntu22. 04.1 amd64 FRRouting suite of internet protocols (BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, ...) root @sn1 :/home/cumulus#

FRR configuration ( frr.conf ):

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sn1# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 9.0 . 1 frr defaults datacenter hostname sn1 no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding service integrated-vtysh-config ! router bgp 4200065507 bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.7 timers bgp 60 180 neighbor rclients peer-group neighbor rclients remote-as external neighbor rclients ebgp-multihop 10 neighbor rclients update-source lo neighbor rclients advertisement-interval 0 neighbor rclients timers 3 9 neighbor rclients timers connect 10 neighbor rcsuper peer-group neighbor rcsuper remote-as external neighbor rcsuper advertisement-interval 0 neighbor rcsuper timers 3 9 neighbor rcsuper timers connect 10 neighbor swp1 interface peer-group rcsuper bgp listen range 6.0 . 0.0 / 24 peer-group rclients ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected neighbor fabric route-map pass in neighbor fabric route-map pass out no neighbor rclients activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family l2vpn evpn neighbor rclients activate neighbor rcsuper activate exit-address-family exit ! route-map pass permit 10 set community 11 : 11 additive exit ! end sn1#

Interfaces configuration ( /etc/network/interfaces ):

Copy Copied! root @sn1 :/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 6.0 . 0.7 / 32 auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto swp1 iface swp1 auto eth0 iface eth0 address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 gateway 192.168 . 0.2 root @sn1 :/home/cumulus#





Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200 nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3002 base- interface br_default nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3002 type svi nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.13 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 13 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf0vf1_if,pf0vf2_if,pf0vf3_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 101 nv set interface pf0vf1_if bridge domain br_default access 102 nv set interface pf0vf2_if bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface pf0vf3_if bridge domain br_default access 202 nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1 nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 65 nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101 nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 3001 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 66 nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :c9 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201 nv set interface vlan201- 202 , 3002 ip vrf tenant2 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2 . 0.13 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 13 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :ca nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202 nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001 nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.13 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 4200065011 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1 . 0.13 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008 : 0 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1 . 0.13 / 32 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009 : 0 : 1 :: 13 / 64 nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.13 root @doca -hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

Verifying BGP sessions in HBN:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi# sh bgp sum IPv4 Unicast Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 20 RIB entries 21 , using 4032 bytes of memory Peers 2 , using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc spine11(p0_if) 4 65201 30617 30620 0 0 0 1d01h30m 9 11 N/A spine12(p1_if) 4 65201 30620 30623 0 0 0 1d01h30m 9 11 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 IPv6 Unicast Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 0 RIB entries 0 , using 0 bytes of memory Peers 2 , using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc spine11(p0_if) 4 65201 30617 30620 0 0 0 1d01h30m 0 0 N/A spine12(p1_if) 4 65201 30620 30623 0 0 0 1d01h30m 0 0 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 L2VPN EVPN Summary (VRF default ): BGP router identifier 6.0 . 0.13 , local AS number 4200065011 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 0 RIB entries 79 , using 15 KiB of memory Peers 3 , using 60 KiB of memory Peer groups 2 , using 128 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc sn1( 6.0 . 0.7 ) 4 4200065507 31410 31231 0 0 0 00 : 27 : 51 69 95 N/A sn2( 6.0 . 0.8 ) 4 4200065508 31169 31062 0 0 0 02 : 34 : 47 69 95 N/A sn3( 6.0 . 0.9 ) 4 4200065509 31285 31059 0 0 0 02 : 34 : 47 69 95 N/A Total number of neighbors 3 doca-hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi#

The command output shows that the HBN has BGP sessions with spine switches exchanging IPv4/IPv6 unicast. BGP sessions with route servers sn1 , sn2 , and sn3 only exchanging L2VPN EVPN AFI/SAFI.

Downstream VNI (symmetric EVPN route leaking) allows users to leak remote EVPN routes without having the source tenant VRF locally configured. A common use case is where upstream switches learn the L3VNI from downstream leaf switches and impose the learned L3VNI to the traffic VXLAN routed to the associated VRF. This eliminates the need to configure L3VNI-SVI interfaces on all leaf switches and enables shared service and hub-and-spoke scenarios .

To configure access to a shared service in a specific VRF, users must:

Configure route-target import statements, effectively leaking routes from remote tenants to the shared VRF. Import shared VRF's route-target at the remote nodes.

The route target import or export statement takes the following format:

Copy Copied! route-target import|export <asn>:<vni>

For example:

Copy Copied! route-target import 65101:6000

For route target import statements, users can use route-target import ANY:<vni> for NVUE commands or route-target import *:<vni> in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file. ANY in NVUE commands or the asterisk ( * ) in the /etc/frr/frr.conf file use any ASN (a utonomous system number ) as a wildcard.

The NVUE commands are as follows:

To configure a route import statement: Copy Copied! nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-import from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni> To configure a route export statement: Copy Copied! nv set vrf <vrf> router bgp route-export from-evpn route-target <asn>:<vni>

Important considerations when implementing DVNI configuration:

EVPN symmetric mode supports downstream VNI with L3 VNIs and single VXLAN devices only

You can configure multiple import and export route targets in a VRF

You cannot leak (import) overlapping tenant prefixes into the same destination VRF

Note If symmetric EVPN configuration is using automatic import/export (which is often the case), when DVNI is configured, automatic import of a tenant's VNI is disabled which isolates the VRF from the tenant. To avoid this issue, add route-import from-evpn route-target auto to the command line.

Configuration example here considers a scenario where External/Internet connectivity is available via a firewall (FW), which is connected to a shared VRF ( vrf external in this example).

The routes on super spine switches have external VRF configured in which the route-targets from remote tenants are imported.

On BlueField devices with HBN, a local tenant VRF imports route-target corresponding to the shared external VRF.

L3VNI:

Tenant L3VNI tenant1 30001 On HBN VTEPs tenant2 30002 On HBN VTEPs tenant3 30003 On HBN VTEPs tenant4 30004 On HBN VTEPs tenant5 30005 On HBN VTEPs tenant6 30006 On HBN VTEPs external 60000 Configured on superspines and connects to external world

On BlueField devices with HBN, every tenant VRF on HBN one must import VNI of shared external VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

On super spine switches (SS1 in this example), every remote tenant VRF that needs access to shared services has to be leaked to the shared external VRF.

Copy Copied! nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30001 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30002 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30003 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30004 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30005 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30006 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus#

All super spines in this case need this configuration.

Info Each super spine here is advertising reachability providing 4-way overlay ECMP.

Kernel table for all tenant VRFs, showing the imported shared service:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# ip - 4 route show table all 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant1 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant2 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant3 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant4 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant5 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink 6.0 . 0.4 table tenant6 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.12 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.12 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.13 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.13 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.14 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.14 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 60000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 6.0 . 0.15 ttl 0 tos 0 via 6.0 . 0.15 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

FRR RIB table:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# vtysh Hello, this is FRRouting (version 8.4 . 3 ). Copyright 1996 - 2005 Kunihiro Ishiguro, et al. doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi# sh ip route vrf tenant1 Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static , R - RIP, O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP, T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric, Z - FRR, > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup t - trapped, o - offload failure VRF tenant1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 7.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 C>* 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 7.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 B>* 7.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 37 C>* 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00 : 10 : 36 C * 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00 : 10 : 36 C * 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00 : 10 : 36 C>* 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00 : 10 : 36 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi# sh ip route vrf all Codes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static , R - RIP, O - OSPF, I - IS-IS, B - BGP, E - EIGRP, N - NHRP, T - Table, A - Babel, D - SHARP, F - PBR, f - OpenFabric, Z - FRR, > - selected route, * - FIB route, q - queued, r - rejected, b - backup t - trapped, o - offload failure VRF default : B>* 6.0 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.7 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 B>* 6.0 . 0.8 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 38 B>* 6.0 . 0.9 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 28 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 28 B>* 6.0 . 0.10 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 49 B>* 6.0 . 0.11 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 C>* 6.0 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, lo, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 6.0 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 06 : 47 B>* 192.168 . 0.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1f, p0_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 * via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 27 , p1_if, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 48 VRF internet1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 8.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 8.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, internet1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 8.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 8.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4004_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 VRF mgmt: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 10.88 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, eth0, 00 : 10 : 42 VRF special1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 9.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 9.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, special1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 9.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 9.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4033_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 VRF tenant1: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.1 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant1, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.1 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.1 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4052_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan101, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan101-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan102-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 21.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan102, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant2: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.2 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.2 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant2, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.2 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.2 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4037_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C * 22.1 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan201-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 22.1 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan201, 00 : 10 : 42 C * 22.2 . 0.0 / 16 [ 0 / 1024 ] is directly connected, vlan202-v0, 00 : 10 : 42 C>* 22.2 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, vlan202, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant3: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.3 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.3 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant3, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.3 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.3 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 23.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_if. 3 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 23.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 23.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4022_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant4: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.4 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.4 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant4, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.4 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.4 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 24.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_if. 4 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 24.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 24.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4017_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant5: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.5 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.5 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant5, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.5 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.5 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 25.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_if. 5 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 25.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 25.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4046_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 VRF tenant6: K>* 0.0 . 0.0 / 0 [ 255 / 8192 ] unreachable (ICMP unreachable), 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 6.0 . 0.4 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 * via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.13 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.14 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 6.6 . 0.15 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 7.6 . 0.6 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.6 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 7.6 . 0.16 / 32 is directly connected, tenant6, 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 7.6 . 0.18 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 7.6 . 0.20 / 32 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 C>* 26.17 . 0.0 / 16 is directly connected, pf0vf4_if. 6 , 00 : 10 : 42 B>* 26.19 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.18 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 26.21 . 0.0 / 16 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.20 , vlan4041_l3 onlink, weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 43 B>* 101.12 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.12 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.13 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.13 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.14 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.14 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 B>* 101.15 . 4.0 / 24 [ 20 / 0 ] via 6.0 . 0.15 , vxlan48 (vrf default ) onlink, label 60000 , weight 1 , 00 : 05 : 44 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi#





BGP/Zebra debug:

Copy Copied! May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant1: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe524650 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe5ae400 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant2: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51c420 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe55d230 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant3: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe51a670 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe674820 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant4: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe519fb0 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe675e40 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant5: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafe55ae50 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe5482f0 (l 1 , f 0x4010 ) May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [GKC5Y-XBAX9] vrf tenant6: import evpn prefix [ 5 ]:[ 0 ]:[ 32 ]:[ 6.0 . 0.4 ] parent 0xaaaafda63a90 flags 0x410 May 7 20 : 59 : 49 doca-hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi bgpd[ 1775018 ]: [KZNVF-SX7KT] ... new pi dest 0xaaaafdaf3590 (l 2 ) pi 0xaaaafe48fbf0 (l 1 , f 0x4010 )

DVNI table:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# cat /cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/ 15 { "table" : { "id" : 15 , "name" : "HAL Downstream-VNI Table " , "count" : 1 , "records" : [ { "vni" : 60000 , "fid" : 4098 , "mark-for-del" : 0 , "vtep-users" : { "count" : 4 , "vtep-user-list" : [ { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.12" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:12" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.14" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:14" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.13" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:13" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 }, { "dest-vtep" : "6.0.0.15" , "dest-mac" : "44:38:39:f0:00:15" , "is-dmac-null" : 0 , "ref-cnt" : 36 } ] } } ] } }root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#





HBN configuration example for BlueField devices:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off nv set interface ilan3200 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface ilan3200 vlan 3200 nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3006 base- interface br_default nv set interface ilan3200,slan3201,vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 , 3001 - 3006 type svi nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.16 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 16 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf0vf1_if,pf0vf2_if,pf0vf3_if,pf0vf4_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 101 nv set interface pf0vf1_if bridge domain br_default access 102 nv set interface pf0vf2_if bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface pf0vf3_if bridge domain br_default access 202 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 ip address 23.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 ip address 2020 : 0 : 3 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 vlan 3 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 ,vlan3003 ip vrf tenant3 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 - 6 base- interface pf0vf4_if nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 3 - 6 type sub nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 4 ip address 24.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 4 ip address 2020 : 0 : 4 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 4 vlan 4 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 4 ,vlan3004 ip vrf tenant4 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 5 ip address 25.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 5 ip address 2020 : 0 : 5 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 5 vlan 5 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 5 ,vlan3005 ip vrf tenant5 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 6 ip address 26.17 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 6 ip address 2020 : 0 : 6 : 17 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 6 vlan 6 nv set interface pf0vf4_if. 6 ,vlan3006 ip vrf tenant6 nv set interface slan3201 ip vrf special1 nv set interface slan3201 vlan 3201 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 65 nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101 nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 201 - 202 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan101- 102 , 3001 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 21.2 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 21.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan102 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 66 nv set interface vlan102 vlan 102 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 22.1 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 22.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :c9 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201 nv set interface vlan201- 202 , 3002 ip vrf tenant2 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 22.2 . 0.16 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 22.2 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 2 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan202 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 02 : 00 : 00 :ca nv set interface vlan202 vlan 202 nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001 nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002 nv set interface vlan3003 vlan 3003 nv set interface vlan3004 vlan 3004 nv set interface vlan3005 vlan 3005 nv set interface vlan3006 vlan 3006 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.16 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65011 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.7 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.8 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 42000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 8.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2008 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 evpn vni 42001 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 9.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf special1 loopback ip address 2009 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf special1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 7.1 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 1 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 7.2 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 2 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.1 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant3 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 evpn vni 30003 nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 7.3 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant3 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 3 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp neighbor 23.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant3 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant3 table auto nv set vrf tenant4 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 evpn vni 30004 nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 7.4 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant4 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 4 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp neighbor 24.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant4 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant4 table auto nv set vrf tenant5 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 evpn vni 30005 nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 7.5 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant5 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 5 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp neighbor 25.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant5 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant5 table auto nv set vrf tenant6 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 evpn vni 30006 nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 7.6 . 0.16 / 32 nv set vrf tenant6 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 6 :: 16 / 64 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17 . 0.17 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp neighbor 26.17 . 0.17 type numbered nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 60000 nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant6 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.16 nv set vrf tenant6 table auto root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s06- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

SS1 switch configuration example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 102 vni 10102 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 10201 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 202 vni 10202 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.168 . 0.2 nv set interface eth0 type eth nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.12 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 12 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1- 6 type swp nv set interface swp6 ip address 101.12 . 4.12 / 24 nv set interface swp6 ip address 2101 : 12 :: 4 : 12 / 112 nv set interface swp6 ip vrf external nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.12 nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65300 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.12 nv set system config snippet nv set system global system-mac 44 : 38 : 39 :f0: 00 : 12 nv set system hostname superspine1 nv set system ssh-server permit-root-login enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd detect-multiplier 3 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-rx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd min-tx-interval 1000 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf external evpn enable on nv set vrf external evpn vni 60000 nv set vrf external loopback ip address 6.6 . 0.12 / 32 nv set vrf external loopback ip address 2006 : 0 : 6 :: 12 / 64 nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf external router bgp enable on nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 peer-group peer-group-fw nv set vrf external router bgp neighbor swp6 type unnumbered nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf external router bgp peer-group peer-group-fw remote-as external nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30001 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30002 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30003 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30004 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30005 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30006 nv set vrf external router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto root @superspine1 :mgmt:/home/cumulus#

A DPU running the HBN service can be deployed in the role of a border gateway using a combination of HBN features, specifically, EVPN symmetric routing, downstream VNI, VRF route-leaking, and VLAN sub-interfaces. Such a border gateway can do the northbound traffic handoff (to external networks or the Internet) for one or more tenants. In this gateway configuration, the BlueField's uplinks must carry both the tenant traffic which would be in the "overlay" and VXLAN-encapsulated, as well as traffic to and from the external network or Internet, which would be direct-routed in the "underlay". This is accomplished by configuring and running VXLAN-EVPN on the uplink interfaces while configuring and using additional VLAN sub-interfaces on those same uplinks for the traffic to and from external networks. These VLAN sub-interfaces would be configured into an Internet or external VRF for separation from the VXLAN-encapsulated traffic which is carried over the default VRF.

With a BlueField running HBN able to act as a border gateway, there is no longer a dependence on physical switches and routers to terminate VXLAN traffic and perform this role, hence the requirements on the underlying network is simply to provide end-to-end IP/UDP connectivity and facilitate the setup of overlay networks on top. Additionally, multiple border gateways can be easily deployed in the network, including dedicated gateways per tenant or shared gateways for groups of tenants.

Note Since HBN currently does not support network address translation (NAT), a dedicated border gateway must be deployed per tenant, for those tenants that have overlapping IP addresses.

For more details and configuration of some of the key features that together enable the border gateway functionality, refer to sections on Downstream VNIs and VLAN Subinterfaces.

The following topology diagram and associated configuration snippets show two different use cases of border gateway deployment:

tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a non-gateway BlueField, using a dedicated border gateway on BlueField Gw-HBN1 for Internet connectivity. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is m arked in pink.

gw_tenant1 is an example of a tenant hosted on a server(s) with a gateway BlueField. In this case, the border gateway for this tenant is provided by BlueField Gw-HBN2. Traffic flow to and from the Internet for this tenant is depicted in blue .

HBN VRF L3 VNI gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2 internet1 10000 gw-hbn1 and gw-hbn2 gw_tenant1 30000 tenant-hbn3 and tenant-hbn4 tenant1 20000

Internet VRF is established in BGP sessions using sub-interface features with underlay switches (i.e., p0_if.60 and p1_if.60 )

The Internet VRF also imports all the tenant VRFs (local and remote) using the downstream VNI feature with from-EVPN syntax

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





gw_tenant is stretched across 2 gateway and connected using L3 VNI

gw_tenant has multiple SVIs, which are represented as vlan30 and vlan31 SVIs

Internet L3 VNI is imported using DVNI. The example also explicitly adds route targets using auto.

gw_tenant VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





tenant1 is stretched across 2 remote HBN VTEP and connected using L3 VNI

tenant1 is importing Internet L3 VNI routes in tenant1 and adding its own using route-target auto

Tenant VRF:

Copy Copied! nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17





The following subsections pick a few IP endpoints from the code snippets above and examine their route distribution.

The gateway devices have a remote tenant

Internet route is injected using the default originator from the exit node

BGP sharing the uplink via a sub-interface feature in the Internet VRF. gateway1 - External Routes Internet VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service # ip - 4 route show default vrf internet1 default nhid 248 proto bgp metric 20 root @doca -hbn-service-bf2-s12- 1 -ipmi:~# ip - 6 route show default vrf internet1 default nhid 248 proto bgp metric 20 pref medium root @doca -hbn-service # ip nexthop get id 248 ; ip nexthop get id 249 ; ip nexthop get id 250 id 248 group 249 / 250 proto zebra id 249 via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:1d dev p0_if. 60 scope link proto zebra id 250 via fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 26 dev p1_if. 60 scope link proto zebra

Local Tenant routing information: The Internet is reached using L3 VNI via a peer gateway. gateway1 - External Routes gw_tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf gw_tenant1 default default encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf gw_tenant1 default default encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Remote tenant routing reachability via gateway1 using DVNI CFG.

Considering an IP endpoint from the remote tenant1 VRF on Tenant-HBN3. gateway1 - Routes Internet VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf internet1 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 15.1 . 0.1 encap ip id 20000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf internet1 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 encap ip id 20000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.17 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.17 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

IP endpoint as gateway1 VRF loopback and DVNI handoff for the VNI is reaching the gateway1 node. tenant-hbn3 - Routes tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf tenant1 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 6.2 . 0.1 encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf tenant1 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 proto bgp metric 20 onlink pref medium

Internet VRF default route is reaching the remote tenant VRF. tenant-hbn3 external - Routes tenant VRF Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @hbn :/# ip - 4 route show vrf tenant1 default default proto bgp metric 20 nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink root @hbn :/# ip - 6 route show vrf tenant1 default default proto bgp metric 20 pref medium nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.5 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.5 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink nexthop encap ip id 10000 src 0.0 . 0.0 dst 27.0 . 0.7 ttl 0 tos 0 via ::ffff: 27.0 . 0.7 dev vxlan48 weight 1 onlink

Gateway-HBN-1 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 , 30 - 31 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.5 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 5 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf0vf1_if,pf0vf2_if,pf0vf3_if,pf0vf4_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface p0_if. 60 base- interface p0_if nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 type sub nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 vlan 60 nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface p1_if. 60 base- interface p1_if nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 30 nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 31 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001 :c001:d00d:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10 nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 type svi nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30 nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.5 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 17 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65552 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65552 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.5





Gateway-HBN-2 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 , 30 - 31 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.7 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 7 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf0vf1_if,pf0vf2_if,pf0vf3_if,pf0vf4_if,pf1hpf_if type swp nv set interface p0_if. 60 base- interface p0_if nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 type sub nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 vlan 60 nv set interface p0_if. 60 ,p1_if. 60 ,vlan10 ip vrf internet1 nv set interface p1_if. 60 base- interface p1_if nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 30 nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 31 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 12.2 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan10 ip address 2001 :c001:d00d:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan10 vlan 10 nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan10, 30 - 31 type svi nv set interface vlan30 ip address 45.3 . 2.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan30 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 2 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan30 vlan 30 nv set interface vlan30- 31 ip vrf gw_tenant1 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 45.3 . 3.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan31 ip address 2001 :b055:b00c:: 3 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan31 vlan 31 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.7 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 19 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 evpn vni 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 15.3 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :bad:c0de:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554 : 30000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf gw_tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7 nv set vrf internet1 evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 evpn vni 10000 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 6.2 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf internet1 loopback ip address 2001 :cafe:feed:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp autonomous-system 65554 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p0_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 capabilities source-address internet1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 peer-group l3_pg1 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp neighbor p1_if. 60 type unnumbered nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf internet1 router bgp peer-group l3_pg1 remote-as external nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 65554 : 10000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 20000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 30000 nv set vrf internet1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf internet1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.7





Tenant-HBN-3 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20 - 21 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.17 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 11 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0- 1 ,pf0hpf,pf0vf0- 12 ,pf1hpf,pf1vf0- 4 type swp nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20 nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1 . 0.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20 nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan20- 21 type svi nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1 . 1.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 1 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.17 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 21 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.1 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 1 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300656 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300656 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.17





Tenant-HBN4 Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802 .1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 20 - 21 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 27.0 . 0.19 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :c001:ff:f00d:: 13 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0- 1 ,pf0hpf,pf0vf0- 12 ,pf1hpf,pf1vf0- 4 type swp nv set interface pf0hpf bridge domain br_default access 20 nv set interface pf0vf0 bridge domain br_default access 21 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 45.1 . 2.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan20 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 2 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan20 vlan 20 nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan20- 21 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan20- 21 type svi nv set interface vlan21 ip address 45.1 . 3.1 / 24 nv set interface vlan21 ip address 2001 :c001:b00c:: 3 : 0 : 1 / 96 nv set interface vlan21 vlan 21 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0 . 0.19 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44 : 38 : 39 : 42 : 42 : 23 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 6300658 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.11 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 peer-group rs_client nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 27.0 . 0.12 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 capabilities source-address lo nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family ipv6-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers connection-retry 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers hold 30 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rs_client timers keepalive 10 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.19 nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 15.1 . 0.2 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2001 :c001:c0de:: 2 / 128 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp autonomous-system 6300658 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route-export to-evpn route-target 6300658 : 20000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target ANY: 10000 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp route- import from-evpn route-target auto nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 27.0 . 0.19

Access Control Lists (ACLs) are a set of rules that are used to filter network traffic. These rules are used to specify the traffic flows that must be permitted or blocked at networking device interfaces. There are two types of ACLs:

Stateless ACLs – rules that are applied to individual packets. They inspect each packet individually and permit/block the packets based on the packet header information and the match criteria specified by the rule.

Stateful ACLs – rules that are applied to traffic sessions/connections. They inspect each packet with respect to the state of the session/connection to which the packet belongs to determine whether to permit/block the packet.

HBN supports configuration of stateless ACLs for IPv4 packets, IPv6 packets, and Ethernet (MAC) frames. The following examples depict how stateless ACLs are configured for each case, with NVUE and with flat files ( cl-acltool ).

Stateless ACLs can be bound to host representor ports (for e.g., pf0hpf_if, pf0vf0_if, etc.) and sub-interfaces of host representor ports (pf0hpf_if.500, pf0vf0_if.999, etc).

NVUE IPv4 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP request packets ingressing on the pf0vf1_if.999 interface towards the DHCP server:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip source-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0vf1_if.999 of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0vf1_if.999 acl acl1_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP reply packets egressing out of the pf0vf1_if.999 port towards the DHCP client:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip dest-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip source-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 action permit

Bind the egress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0vf1_if.999 of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0vf1_if.999 acl acl2_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE IPv6 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching dest-ip and protocol tcp ingress on port pf0hpf_if :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_if of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_if acl acl5_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching source-ip and protocol tcp egressing out of port pf0hpf_if :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip source-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 action permit

Bind the egress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_if of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_if acl acl6_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE MAC ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac ingressing to port pf0hpf_if :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_if acl acl3_ingress inbound

Bind the ingress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_if of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_if acl acl3_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac egressing out of port pf0hpf_if :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 action permit

Bind the egress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_if of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_if acl acl4_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply





For the same examples cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i . The rules in /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> are configured using Linux iptables/ip6tables/ebtables.

Flat Files IPv4 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP request under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl1_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf1vf1_if.999 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf1_if.999 -p udp --sport 68 --dport 67 -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP reply under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl2_egress in dir outbound on interface pf1vf1_if.999 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf1_if.999 -p udp --sport 67 --dport 68 -j ACCEPT

Flat File IPv6 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv6 ACL rule matching with dest-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl5_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_if -d 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv6 ACL rule matching with source-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl6_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_if -s 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

Flat Files MAC ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl3_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf0hpf_if -s 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with egress interface as host representor of BlueField followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl4_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf0hpf_if -s 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

Stateful ACLs facilitate monitoring and tracking traffic flows to enforce per-flow traffic filtering (unlike stateless ACLs which filter traffic on a per-packet basis). HBN supports stateful ACLs using reflexive ACL mechanism. Reflexive ACL mechanism is used to allow initiation of connections from "within" the network to "outside" the network and allow only replies to the initiated connections from "outside" the network (or vice versa).

HBN supports stateful ACL configuration for IPv4 traffic. Stateful ACL configuration is supported for TCP, UDP, and ICMP protocols.

Stateful ACLs can be bound to host representor ports (for e.g., pf0hpf_if, pf0vf0_if, etc.) and sub-interfaces of host representor ports (pf0hpf_if.500, pf0vf0_if.999, etc).

Stateful ACLs can be applied for native routed traffic (north-south underlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments), EVPN bridged traffic (east-west overlay bridged/L2 traffic in EVPN deployments) and EVPN routed traffic (east-west overlay routed traffic in EVPN deployments). Stateful ACLs applied for native routed traffic are called "Native-L3 stateful ACLs". Stateful ACLs applied for EVPN bridged traffic and EVPN routed traffic are called "EVPN-L2 stateful ACLs" and "EVPN-L3 stateful ACLs", respectively.

Stateful ACLs in HBN are enabled by default. To enable stateful ACL functionality, use the following NVUE commands:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set system reflexive-acl enable root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

If using flat-file configuration (and not NVUE), edit the file /etc/cumulus/nl2docad.d/acl.conf and set the knob rflx.reflexive_acl_enable to TRUE . To apply this change, execute:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# supervisorctl start nl2doca-reload

The following is an example of allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host, where BlueField is hosted, to an HTTP server (with the IP address 11.11.11.11) on an external network. Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the inbound direction.

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED and bind it to the SVI in the outbound direction.

Stateful ACLs should be bound to a physical interface. In this example, the physical interface is pf1vf7_if .

Configure the ingress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 11.11.11.11/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4 Bind this ACL to the physical interface in the inbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_if acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Configure the egress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Bind this ACL to the physical interface in the outbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf1vf7_if acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same NVUE example for stateful ACLs cited above (HTTP server at IP address 11.11.11.11 on an external network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i to install the rules in BlueField hardware.

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_if -p tcp –d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT -m mark --mark 0xdead Configure an egress ACL rule matching the TCP flow and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_if ## -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_if -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j ACCEPT -m mark --mark 0xdead

Network address translation (NAT) allows a network to use one set of IP addresses for internal traffic and another set for external traffic. Besides preventing the depletion of IPv4 addresses, NAT enables the use of private address space internally while still providing access to the Internet. NAT essentially consists of a set of rules for translating between public and private IP addresses and ports. Both static and dynamic NAT rules are configured on outbound or inbound uplink interfaces or sub-interfaces of uplink ports. These NAT rules should be applied on all public egress and ingress facing uplink interfaces and their sub-interfaces.

HBN supports Source NAT (SNAT), which allows traffic from the private network to reach public networks by changing the packet's source address. HBN also supports Destination NAT (DNAT), which allows incoming traffic from public networks to reach private networks by changing the packet's destination address. HBN SNAT and DNAT are supported for IPv4 and three protocols: ICMP, TCP, and UDP.

SNAT and DNAT can be configured in two types:

Static NAT – Provides a permanent mapping between one private IP address and a single public address. Static NAT is stateless and does not use connection tracking. Static NAT is enabled by default and supports port address translation (PAT) with a one-to-one mapping between private and public ports. The static NAT mapping rules are not flushed or timed out from rule tables.

Dynamic NAT – This is a stateful NAT which uses the OVS connection tracking infrastructure to monitor NAT connections. Dynamic NAT is disabled by default, and users must enable dynamic mode before setting up dynamic NAT rules (see section "Dynamic NAT Configuration"). Dynamic NAT maps private IP addresses to a range of public addresses and supports port ranges for PAT. Users are responsible for managing the pool of IP addresses and ports used in the configuration of dynamic NAT and PAT. It is recommended to use a NAT IP address range that is a power of two.

Static NAT is enabled by default and is stateless.

NVUE ICMP Example

The following is an example of an SNAT rule translating ICMP packets matching source IP 30.30.30.2 to source IP 100.100.100.2:

Copy Copied! nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 action source-nat translate-ip 100.100 . 100.1 nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 match ip protocol icmp nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 match ip source-ip 30.30 . 30.2 nv set acl acl_1 type ipv4

Bind the egress ICMP NAT ACL uplink port p0_if and p1_if of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if acl acl_1 outbound nv set interface p1_if acl acl_1 outbound





NVUE UDP with PAT Example

The following is an example of an SNAT rule translating UDP packets matching source IP 21.1.0.18 and source port 10011 to source IP 199.5.1.1 and source port 11011:

Copy Copied! nv set acl stnatpat rule 1 action source-nat translate-ip 199.5 . 1.1 nv set acl stnatpat rule 1 action source-nat translate-port 11011 nv set acl stnatpat rule 1 match ip protocol udp nv set acl stnatpat rule 1 match ip source-ip 21.1 . 0.18 nv set acl stnatpat rule 1 match ip source-port 10011 nv set acl stnatpat type ipv4

Bind the egress UDP NAT ACL to uplink port p0_if.10 and p1_if.10 of BlueField in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl stnatpat outbound

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl_1 in dir outbound on interface p0_if ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -m physdev --physdev-out p0_if -s 30.30 . 30.2 -p icmp -j SNAT --to-source 100.100 . 100.1 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL acl_1 in dir outbound on interface p1_if ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -m physdev --physdev-out p1_if -s 30.30 . 30.2 -p icmp -j SNAT --to-source 100.100 . 100.1 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL stnatpat in dir outbound on interface p0_if. 10 ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -o p0_if. 10 -s 21.1 . 0.18 -p udp --sport 10011 -j SNAT --to-source 199.5 . 1.1 : 11011 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL stnatpat in dir outbound on interface p1_if. 10 ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -o p1_if. 10 -s 21.1 . 0.18 -p udp --sport 10011 -j SNAT --to-source 199.5 . 1.1 : 11011 -m mark --mark 0xdead

Dynamic NAT is stateful and relies on underlying connection tracking.

Copy Copied! nv set system nat mode dynamic





NVUE Dynamic SNAT with TCP

The following is an example of an SNAT rule translating TCP packets matching source IP 21.1.0.0/16 to an IP range of 199.10.0.1 to 199.10.255.254:

Copy Copied! nv set acl dnat1 rule 1 action source-nat translate-ip 199.10 . 0.1 to 199.10 . 255.254 nv set acl dnat1 rule 1 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl dnat1 rule 1 match ip source-ip 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 nv set acl dnat1 type ipv4

Bind the egress TCP NAT to uplink sub-interfaces p0_if.10 and p1_if.10 :

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl dnat1 outbound





NVUE Dynamic SNAT with TCP and PAT

The following is an example of an SNAT rule translating TCP packets matching source IP 30.30.30.0/29 and source port 5000 to an IP range 100.100.100.8 to 100.100.100.15 and source port 10000:

Copy Copied! nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 action source-nat translate-ip 100.100 . 100.8 to 100.100 . 100.15 nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 action source-nat translate-port 10000 nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 match ip source-ip 30.30 . 30.0 / 29 nv set acl acl_2 rule 1 match ip source-port 5000 nv set acl acl_2 type ipv4

Bind the egress TCP NAT to uplink sub-interfaces p0_if and p1_if :

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if,p1_if acl acl_2 outbound

Copy Copied! ## ACL dnat1 in dir outbound on interface p0_if. 10 ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -o p0_if. 10 -s 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 -p tcp -j SNAT --to-source 199.10 . 0.1 - 199.10 . 255.254 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL dnat1 in dir outbound on interface p1_if. 10 ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -o p1_if. 10 -s 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 -p tcp -j SNAT --to-source 199.10 . 0.1 - 199.10 . 255.254 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL acl_2 in dir outbound on interface p0_if ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -m physdev --physdev-out p0_if -s 30.30 . 30.0 / 29 -p tcp --sport 5000 -j SNAT --to-source 100.100 . 100.8 - 100.100 . 100.15 : 10000 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL acl_2 in dir outbound on interface p1_if ## -t nat -A POSTROUTING -m physdev --physdev-out p1_if -s 30.30 . 30.0 / 29 -p tcp --sport 5000 -j SNAT --to-source 100.100 . 100.8 - 100.100 . 100.15 : 10000 -m mark --mark 0xdead

The following is an example where a pool of private IP addresses is translated to a public address using a unique port number from the available range:

Copy Copied! nv set acl dnatpat1 rule 1 action source-nat translate-ip 199.9 . 1.1 nv set acl dnatpat1 rule 1 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl dnatpat1 rule 1 match ip source-ip 21.1 . 0.0 / 16 nv set acl dnatpat1 rule 1 action source-nat translate-port 10001 - 24000 nv set acl dnatpat1 type ipv4 nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl dnatpat1 outbound

Static NAT is enabled by default and is stateless.

NVUE ICMP Example

The following is an example of an SNAT rule translating ICMP packets matching incoming destination IP 100.100.100.1 to destination IP 30.30.30.2

Copy Copied! nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 action dest-nat translate-ip 30.30 . 30.2 nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 match ip protocol icmp nv set acl acl_1 rule 1 match ip dest-ip 100.100 . 100.1 nv set acl acl_1 type ipv4

Bind the ingress ICMP NAT ACL to uplink port p0_if and p1_if of BlueField in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if acl acl_1 inbound nv set interface p1_if acl acl_1 inbound





NVUE UDP with PAT example

Copy Copied! ## ACL acl_1 in dir inbound on interface p0_if ## -t nat -A PREROUTING -m physdev --physdev-in p0_if -d 100.100 . 100.1 -p icmp -j DNAT --to-destination 30.30 . 30.2 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL acl_1 in dir inbound on interface p1_if ## -t nat -A PREROUTING -m physdev --physdev-in p1_if -d 100.100 . 100.1 -p icmp -j DNAT --to-destination 30.30 . 30.2 -m mark --mark 0xdead

This is common configuration for DNAT and SNAT so please see section "Dynamic NAT Configuration".

NVUE Dynamic DNAT with TCP and PAT

The following is an example of an D NAT rule translating TCP packets matching destination IP 100.100.100.1/29 and destination port 5000 to an IP range 30.30.30.1 to 30.30.30.6 and translated destination port 1234:

Copy Copied! nv set acl acl_3 rule 1 action dest-nat translate-ip 30.30 . 30.1 to 30.30 . 30.6 nv set acl acl_3 rule 1 action dest-nat translate-port 1234 nv set acl acl_3 rule 1 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl acl_3 rule 1 match ip dest-ip 100.100 . 100.1 / 29 nv set acl acl_3 rule 1 match ip dest-port 5000 nv set acl acl_3 type ipv4

Bind the ingress TCP NAT ACL to uplink sub-interfaces p0_if and p1_if :

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if acl acl_6 inbound nv set interface p1_if acl acl_6 inbound

Copy Copied! ## ACL acl_6 in dir inbound on interface p0_if ## -t nat -A PREROUTING -m physdev --physdev-in p0_if -d 100.100 . 100.1 / 29 -p udp -j DNAT --to-destination 30.30 . 30.1 - 30.30 . 30.6 -m mark --mark 0xdead ## ACL acl_6 in dir inbound on interface p1_if ## -t nat -A PREROUTING -m physdev --physdev-in p1_if -d 100.100 . 100.1 / 29 -p udp -j DNAT --to-destination 30.30 . 30.1 - 30.30 . 30.6 -m mark --mark 0xdead

In practice multiple rules can be combined as well as multiple dnat acl can be applied to same uplink ports.

Copy Copied! nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 1 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.19 to 21.1 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 1 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 6.0 / 30 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 1 match ip protocol icmp nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 2 action dest-nat translate-ip 120.19 . 0.19 to 120.19 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 2 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 6.4 / 30 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 2 match ip protocol icmp nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 3 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.15 to 21.1 . 0.16 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 3 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 6.8 / 30 nv set acl dyndnaticmp rule 3 match ip protocol icmp nv set acl dyndnaticmp type ipv4

Copy Copied! nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 1 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.19 to 21.1 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 1 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 7.0 / 30 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 1 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 2 action dest-nat translate-ip 120.19 . 0.19 to 120.19 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 2 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 7.4 / 30 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 2 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 3 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.15 to 21.1 . 0.16 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 3 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 7.8 / 30 nv set acl dyndnattcp rule 3 match ip protocol tcp nv set acl dyndnattcp type ipv4

Copy Copied! nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 1 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.19 to 21.1 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 1 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 8.0 / 30 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 1 match ip protocol udp nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 2 action dest-nat translate-ip 120.19 . 0.19 to 120.19 . 0.20 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 2 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 8.4 / 30 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 2 match ip protocol udp nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 3 action dest-nat translate-ip 21.1 . 0.15 to 21.1 . 0.16 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 3 match ip dest-ip 199.101 . 8.8 / 30 nv set acl dyndnatudp rule 3 match ip protocol udp nv set acl dyndnatudp type ipv4

Copy Copied! nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl dyndnaticmp inbound nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl dyndnattcp inbound nv set interface p0_if. 10 ,p1_if. 10 acl dyndnatudp inbound

BFD functionality is derived from the upstream FRRouting (FRR) suite, which includes a dedicated daemon called bfdd.

HBN supports BFD for BGP from 3.0.0 release. Single-Hop (UDP port 3784) and Multi-Hop (UDP port 4784) BFD supports are present for both IPv4 and IPv6. Asynchronous Mode (Periodically send BFD Control Packets to one another) is the default and only mode supported. BFD Echo Function is NOT supported.

BFD configuration has two parts , BFD profile configuration and BFD profile attachment to client like BGP.

We have follwing profile settings for BFD sessions and it is present under "nv set/unset/show router bfd profile <profile-name> " command.

Sr. No. Command Details Range Default 1. detect-multiplier 1-255 3 2. receive-interval Configures the minimum interval that this system is capable of receiving control packets. 10-4294967ms 300ms 3. transmit-interval The minimum transmission interval (less jitter) that this system wants to use to send BFD control packets. 10-4294967ms 300 ms 4. shutdown Enables or disables the peer. on/off off 5. passive-mode Mark session as passive: a passive session will not attempt to start the connection and will wait for control packets from peer before it begins replying. on/off off 6. minimum-ttl For multi hop sessions only: configure the minimum expected TTL for an incoming BFD control packet. 1-254 254

Copy Copied! nv set router bfd profile pf1 detect-multiplier 21 nv set router bfd profile pf1 min-rx-interval 100 nv set router bfd profile pf1 min-tx-interval 100 nv set router bfd profile pf1 minimum-ttl 253 nv set router bfd profile pf1 passive-mode on nv set router bfd profile pf1 shutdown on

Apply BFD profile with BGP neighbor/peer-group. This will create/update BFD session for the respective BGP neighbor/peer-group.

Copy Copied! nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 bfd profile pf1 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 bfd profile pf1 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V4 bfd profile pf1

Following commands can be used to display BFD sessions.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s13- 1 -ipmi:/etc/cumulus/sougatab/frr-bfd-upgrade-debs# nv show vrf default router bfd peers --view=brief MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State Passive Time Type ---------- ----- ------------------------- -------------------- --------- ----- ------- ---------- ------- 417705214 True 6.0 . 0.24 6.0 . 0.23 down False 6 : 19 : 46 : 05 dynamic 770667106 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5253 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 33 p1_if down False 0 : 03 : 23 : 27 dynamic 918556010 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 100 up False 6 : 19 : 38 : 53 dynamic 1668048197 True 6000 :: 24 6000 :: 23 down False 6 : 19 : 46 : 05 dynamic 3190546666 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 101 up False 6 : 19 : 38 : 53 dynamic root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s13- 1 -ipmi:/etc/cumulus/sougatab/frr-bfd-upgrade-debs# nv show vrf default router bfd peers --view=standard MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type, MinTTL - Minimum TTL, Multiplier - Detect Multiplier, MinRx - Min Rx Interval, MinTx - Min Tx Interval, CtrlIn - Control Packet Input, CtrlOut - Control Packet Output LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State Passive Time Type MinTTL Multiplier MinRx MinTx CtrlIn CtrlOut ---------- ----- ------------------------- -------------------- --------- ----- ------- ---------- ------- ------ ---------- ----- ----- ------- ------- 417705214 True 6.0 . 0.24 6.0 . 0.23 down False 6 : 19 : 46 : 14 dynamic 251 21 100 100 12517 698545 770667106 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5253 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 33 p1_if down False 0 : 03 : 23 : 36 dynamic 22 102 102 0 13950 918556010 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 100 up False 6 : 19 : 39 : 02 dynamic 21 100 100 3270251 3448733 1668048197 True 6000 :: 24 6000 :: 23 down False 6 : 19 : 46 : 14 dynamic 251 21 100 100 12373 698358 3190546666 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 101 up False 6 : 19 : 39 : 02 dynamic 22 102 102 3270331 3448614 root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s13- 1 -ipmi:/etc/cumulus/sougatab/frr-bfd-upgrade-debs# nv show vrf default router bfd peers --view=detail MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, RemoteId - Remote ID, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type, MinTTL - Minimum TTL, Diag - Diagnostic, RemoteDiag - Remote Diagnostic, Multiplier - Detect Multiplier, MinRx - Min Rx Interval, MinTx - Min Tx Interval, RemoteMultiplier - Remote Detect Multiplier, RemoteRx - Remote Rx Interval, RemoteTx - Remote Tx Interval, EchoRx - Echo Rx Interval, EchoTx - Echo Tx Interval, RemoteEchoRx - Remote Echo Rx Interval, RTTMin - RTT Min, RTMax - RTT Max, RTTAvg - RTT Avg, CtrlIn - Control Packet Input, CtrlOut - Control Packet Output, EchoIn - Echo Packet Input, EchoOut - Echo Packet Output, Up - Session Up, Down - Session Down, Zebra - Zebra Notification LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State RemoteId Passive Time Type MinTTL Diag RemoteDiag Multiplier MinRx MinTx RemoteMultiplier RemoteRx RemoteTx EchoRx EchoTx RemoteEchoRx RTTMin RTMax RTTAvg CtrlIn CtrlOut EchoIn EchoOut Up Down Zebra ---------- ----- ------------------------- -------------------- --------- ----- -------- ------- ---------- ------- ------ ------------------------- ---------- ---------- ----- ----- ---------------- -------- -------- ------ ------ ------------ ------ ----- ------ ------- ------- ------ ------- -- ---- ----- 417705214 True 6.0 . 0.24 6.0 . 0.23 down 0 False 6 : 19 : 46 : 19 dynamic 251 control-detection-expired ok 21 100 100 30 300 300 50 0 50 0 0 0 12517 698550 0 0 1 1 3 770667106 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5253 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 33 p1_if down 0 False 0 : 03 : 23 : 41 dynamic ok ok 22 102 102 3 1000 1000 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 13954 0 0 0 0 1 918556010 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 100 up 6 False 6 : 19 : 39 : 07 dynamic ok ok 21 100 100 20 200 200 50 0 0 0 0 0 3270275 3448759 0 0 2 1 5 1668048197 True 6000 :: 24 6000 :: 23 down 0 False 6 : 19 : 46 : 19 dynamic 251 control-detection-expired ok 21 100 100 30 300 300 50 0 50 0 0 0 12373 698363 0 0 1 1 7 3190546666 False fe80::a288:c2ff:fe2c: 5252 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:2f p0_if. 101 up 7 False 6 : 19 : 39 : 07 dynamic ok ok 22 102 102 20 200 200 50 0 0 0 0 0 3270354 3448640 0 0 2 1 6

Collapse Source Copy Copied! HBN: nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 111 vni 1000111 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 112 vni 1000112 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 213 vni 1000213 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 214 vni 1000214 nv set evpn enable on nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.24 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2006 : 20 : 20 :: 24 / 128 nv set interface lo ip address 6000 :: 24 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if description 'alias p0_if to leaf-21 swp3' nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf1hpf_if,pf1vf0_if type swp nv set interface p0_if. 100 vlan 100 nv set interface p0_if. 100 - 101 base- interface p0_if nv set interface p0_if. 100 - 101 type sub nv set interface p0_if. 101 vlan 101 nv set interface p1_if description 'alias p1_if to leaf-22 swp3' nv set interface pf0hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 111 nv set interface pf0hpf_if description 'alias pf0hpf_if to host-211 c1_0np0' nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 112 nv set interface pf0vf0_if description 'alias pf0vf0_if to host-211 c1_0np0v0' nv set interface pf1hpf_if bridge domain br_default access 213 nv set interface pf1hpf_if description 'alias pf1hpf_if to host-211 c1_1np1' nv set interface pf1vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 214 nv set interface pf1vf0_if description 'alias pf1vf0_if to host-211 c1_1np0v0' nv set interface vlan111 ip address 60.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 60.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan111 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan111 vlan 111 nv set interface vlan111, 213 ip vrf vrf2 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 nv set interface vlan111- 112 , 213 - 214 type svi nv set interface vlan112 ip address 50.1 . 1.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 50.1 . 1.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan112 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan112 vlan 112 nv set interface vlan112, 214 ip vrf vrf1 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 60.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 60.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan213 ip vrr address 2060 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan213 vlan 213 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 50.1 . 210.21 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 21 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 50.1 . 210.250 / 24 nv set interface vlan214 ip vrr address 2050 : 1 : 1 : 210 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan214 vlan 214 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.24 nv set platform nv set router bfd profile pf1 detect-multiplier 21 nv set router bfd profile pf1 min-rx-interval 100 nv set router bfd profile pf1 min-tx-interval 100 nv set router bfd profile pf2 detect-multiplier 22 nv set router bfd profile pf2 min-rx-interval 102 nv set router bfd profile pf2 min-tx-interval 102 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LO rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LO rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet frr.conf 'log file /var/log/hbn/frr/bgpd.log' nv set system global system-mac 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 :1e: 01 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650024 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.23 bfd profile pf1 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.23 multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.23 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.23 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.26 peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V4 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.26 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 bfd profile pf1 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 23 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 26 peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6000 :: 26 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 bfd profile pf1 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 100 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if. 101 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V4 bfd profile pf2 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V4 multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V4 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 bfd profile pf2 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 multihop-ttl 5 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group EBGP_MHOP_V6 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE bfd profile pf2 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.24 nv set vrf default router rib ipv4 protocol static fib-filter fib2 nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001 nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002 CL: nv set bridge domain nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.168 . 0.2 nv set interface eth0 type eth nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.20 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2006 : 20 : 20 :: 20 / 128 nv set interface lo ip address 6000 :: 20 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp2 description 'alias swp2 to spine-2 swp3' nv set interface swp2- 4 link auto-negotiate off nv set interface swp2- 4 link duplex full nv set interface swp2- 4 link speed 200G nv set interface swp2- 4 type swp nv set interface swp2. 100 ,swp3. 100 vlan 100 nv set interface swp2. 100 - 103 base- interface swp2 nv set interface swp2. 100 - 103 ,swp3. 100 - 101 type sub nv set interface swp2. 101 ,swp3. 101 vlan 101 nv set interface swp2. 102 vlan 102 nv set interface swp2. 103 ip address 23.0 . 103.1 / 24 nv set interface swp2. 103 router ospf enable on nv set interface swp2. 103 router ospf passive off nv set interface swp2. 103 vlan 103 nv set interface swp3 description 'alias swp3 to bfs-21 p0' nv set interface swp3. 100 - 101 base- interface swp3 nv set interface swp4 description 'alias swp4 to bfs-22 p0' nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set router ospf enable on nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LO rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LO rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 10 match interface lo nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 action permit nv set router policy route-map ALLOW_LOBR rule 20 match interface br_default nv set system aaa user cumulus hashed-password '*' nv set system aaa user cumulus role system-admin nv set system config auto-save state enabled nv set system config snippet frr.conf 'log syslog log file /var/log/hbn/frr/bgp_bfd.log' nv set system control-plane acl acl- default -dos inbound nv set system control-plane acl acl- default -whitelist inbound nv set system hostname leaf- 21 nv set system ssh-server permit-root-login enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast multipaths ebgp 16 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected route-map ALLOW_LOBR nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 650020 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2. 100 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 bfd detect-multiplier 20 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 bfd min-rx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 bfd min-tx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 100 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 bfd detect-multiplier 20 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 bfd min-rx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 bfd min-tx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3. 101 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 bfd detect-multiplier 20 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 bfd min-rx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 bfd min-tx-interval 200 nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection routerid-compare on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE capabilities extended-nexthop on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers connection-retry 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers hold 9 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group TOR_LEAF_SPINE timers keepalive 3 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.20 nv set vrf default router ospf area 0 network 23.0 . 103.0 / 24 nv set vrf default router ospf enable on nv set vrf default router ospf router-id 6.0 . 0.20 nv set vrf vrf1 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf1 evpn vni 104001 nv set vrf vrf2 evpn enable on nv set vrf vrf2 evpn vni 104002

In this example HBN running on dpu11 peers with

route servers using multihop BFD in default vrf for EVPN

host11C using singlehop BFD in each tenant vrf tenant1 uses svi for bgp/bfd session tenant2 uses subinterface to peer to host



HBN (DPU1) Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 101 vni 10101 nv set evpn enable on nv set evpn route-advertise svi-ip off nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.9 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 9 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf0vf0_if,pf0vf1_if,pf0vf2_if,pf0vf3_if,pf0vf4_if,pf0vf5_if,pf0vf6_if,pf0vf7_if,pf0vf8_if,pf0vf9_if,pf1hpf_if,pf1vf0_if,pf1vf1_if type swp nv set interface pf0vf0_if bridge domain br_default access 101 nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 base- interface pf0vf1_if nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 ip address 22.10 . 0.9 / 16 nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 ip address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 10 :: 9 / 64 nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 type sub nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 vlan 2 nv set interface pf0vf1_if. 2 ,vlan3002 ip vrf tenant2 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 21.1 . 0.9 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 9 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 21.1 . 0.250 / 16 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 250 / 64 nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan101 ip vrr mac-address 00 : 00 : 01 : 00 : 00 : 65 nv set interface vlan101 vlan 101 nv set interface vlan101, 3001 ip vrf tenant1 nv set interface vlan101, 3001 - 3002 base- interface br_default nv set interface vlan101, 3001 - 3002 type svi nv set interface vlan3001 vlan 3001 nv set interface vlan3002 vlan 3002 nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan source address 6.0 . 0.9 nv set platform nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile detect-multiplier 3 nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile min-rx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile min-tx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile minimum-ttl 1 nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile passive-mode off nv set router bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile shutdown off nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile detect-multiplier 3 nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile min-rx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile min-tx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile minimum-ttl 1 nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile passive-mode off nv set router bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile shutdown off nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile detect-multiplier 3 nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile min-rx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile min-tx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile minimum-ttl 1 nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile passive-mode off nv set router bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile shutdown off nv set router bfd profile ppp1 nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile detect-multiplier 3 nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile min-rx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile min-tx-interval 300 nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile minimum-ttl 1 nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile passive-mode off nv set router bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile shutdown off nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65011 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.9 nv set router vrr enable on nv set system config snippet nv set system global nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.5 peer-group rservers nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.5 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_if type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd profile fabric-bfd-profile nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers bfd profile rserver-bfd-profile nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers multihop-ttl 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rservers update-source lo nv set vrf tenant1 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 evpn vni 30001 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 7.1 . 0.9 / 32 nv set vrf tenant1 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 1 :: 9 / 64 nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.10 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp neighbor 21.1 . 0.10 type numbered nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup bfd profile hostT1-bfd-profile nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant1 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.9 nv set vrf tenant2 evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 evpn vni 30002 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 7.2 . 0.9 / 32 nv set vrf tenant2 loopback ip address 2007 : 0 : 2 :: 9 / 64 nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast route-export to-evpn enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.10 . 0.10 peer-group hostgroup nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp neighbor 22.10 . 0.10 type numbered nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup bfd profile hostT2-bfd-profile nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp peer-group hostgroup remote-as external nv set vrf tenant2 router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.9 nv set vrf tenant2 table auto root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

Host is running frr that has support for BFD:

Host Requirements Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus# dpkg -l | grep frr ii frr 8.4 . 4 - 1 .1ubuntu6. 3 amd64 FRRouting suite of internet protocols (BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, ...) ii frr-pythontools 8.4 . 4 - 1 .1ubuntu6. 3 all FRRouting suite - Python tools root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus# root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus# cat /etc/os-release PRETTY_NAME= "Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS" NAME= "Ubuntu" VERSION_ID= "24.04" VERSION= "24.04.2 LTS (Noble Numbat)" VERSION_CODENAME=noble ID=ubuntu ID_LIKE=debian HOME_URL= "https://www.ubuntu.com/" SUPPORT_URL= "https://help.ubuntu.com/" BUG_REPORT_URL= "https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/" PRIVACY_POLICY_URL= "https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy" UBUNTU_CODENAME=noble LOGO=ubuntu-logo root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus#

Host FRR configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! bf3-s09# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 8.4 . 4 frr defaults datacenter hostname bf3-s09 log syslog informational no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding service integrated-vtysh-config ! router bgp 1000010 exit ! router bgp 1000010 vrf tenant1_101 neighbor 21.1 . 0.9 remote-as external neighbor 21.1 . 0.9 bfd neighbor 21.1 . 0.9 bfd profile host-bfd-profile ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor 21.1 . 0.9 activate exit-address-family exit ! router bgp 1000010 vrf tenant2 neighbor 22.10 . 0.9 remote-as external neighbor 22.10 . 0.9 bfd neighbor 22.10 . 0.9 bfd profile host-bfd-profile ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor 22.10 . 0.9 activate exit-address-family exit ! bfd profile host-bfd-profile transmit-interval 301 receive-interval 301 minimum-ttl 1 exit ! exit ! end bf3-s09#

Host11C vrf and interface configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus# ip vrf list Name Table ----------------------- tenant1_101 1001 tenant2 1002 root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.0 . 0.10 / 32 address 2000 :: 10 / 128 auto tenant1_101 iface tenant1_101 vrf-table auto auto tenant2 iface tenant2 vrf-table auto auto c1_0np0 iface c1_0np0 auto c1_0v0 iface c1_0v0 address 21.1 . 0.10 / 16 address 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 10 / 64 gateway 21.1 . 0.9 gateway 2020 : 0 : 1 : 1 :: 9 vrf tenant1_101 hwaddress 00 : 03 : 00 :0a:0a: 00 auto c1_0v1 iface c1_0v1 auto c1_0v2 iface c1_0v2 auto c1_0v3 iface c1_0v3 auto c1_0v4 iface c1_0v4 auto c1_0v5 iface c1_0v5 auto c1_0v6 iface c1_0v6 auto c1_0v7 iface c1_0v7 auto c1_0v8 iface c1_0v8 auto c1_0v9 iface c1_0v9 auto c1_1np1 iface c1_1np1 auto c1_1v0 iface c1_1v0 auto c1_1v1 iface c1_1v1 auto c1_0v1. 2 iface c1_0v1. 2 address 22.10 . 0.10 / 16 address 2020 : 0 : 2 : 10 :: 10 / 64 gateway 22.10 . 0.9 gateway 2020 : 0 : 2 : 10 :: 9 vrf tenant2 root @bf3 -s09:/home/cumulus#

BFD peers Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv show vrf tenant2 router bfd peer MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State Passive Time Type ---------- ----- --------- ---------- ----------- ----- ------- ---------- ------- 1672363941 False 22.10 . 0.9 22.10 . 0.10 pf0vf1_if. 2 up False 1 : 15 : 55 : 07 dynamic root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv show vrf tenant1 router bfd peer MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State Passive Time Type ---------- ----- -------- --------- --------- ----- ------- ---------- ------- 3647797911 False 21.1 . 0.9 21.1 . 0.10 vlan101 up False 1 : 15 : 55 : 17 dynamic root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp# nv show vrf default router bfd peer MHop - Multihop, Local - Local, Peer - Peer, Interface - Interface, State - State, Passive - Passive Mode, Time - Up/Down Time, Type - Config Type LocalId MHop Local Peer Interface State Passive Time Type ---------- ----- ------------------------- ------------------- --------- ----- ------- ---------- ------- 1241890423 False fe80::5aa2:e1ff:fe62:f81e fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:a p0_if up False 1 : 15 : 55 : 27 dynamic 1280361828 False fe80::5aa2:e1ff:fe62:f81f fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00:d p1_if up False 1 : 15 : 55 : 27 dynamic 1936332380 True 6.0 . 0.9 6.0 . 0.5 up False 1 : 15 : 55 : 26 dynamic root @doca -hbn-service-bf3-s09- 1 -ipmi:/tmp#

In this example route server is running CumulusLinux 5.12

RS SN1 configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus# nv config show -o commands nv set bridge domain nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.168 . 0.15 / 24 nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.168 . 0.2 nv set interface eth0 type eth nv set interface lo ip address 6.0 . 0.5 / 32 nv set interface lo ip address 2001 :: 5 / 128 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1 type swp nv set platform nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65505 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp router-id 6.0 . 0.5 nv set system aaa user cumulus hashed-password '*' nv set system aaa user cumulus role system-admin nv set system config auto-save state enabled nv set system config snippet nv set system control-plane acl acl- default -dos inbound nv set system control-plane acl acl- default -whitelist inbound nv set system hostname sn1 nv set system ssh-server permit-root-login enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.4 peer-group rclients nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 peer-group rclients nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 6.0 . 0.9 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group rcsuper nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients address-family ipv4-unicast attribute-mod nexthop off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients address-family ipv4-unicast enable off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients multihop-ttl 10 nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rclients update-source lo nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rcsuper address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rcsuper address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rcsuper address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rcsuper bfd enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group rcsuper remote-as external root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus#

Route Server SN1 - bgp and bfd sessions Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus# nv show vrf Name Table Summary ------- ----- ----------------------- default 254 IP Address: 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 IP Address: 2001 :: 5 / 128 IP Address: 6.0 . 0.5 / 32 IP Address: :: 1 / 128 mgmt 1001 IP Address: 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 IP Address: 127.0 . 1.1 / 8 IP Address: :: 1 / 128 root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus# nv show vrf default router bgp neighbor AS - Remote Autonomous System, PeerEstablishedTime - Peer established time in UTC format, UpTime - Last connection reset time in days,hours:min:sec, Afi-Safi - Address family, PfxSent - Transmitted prefix counter, PfxRcvd - Recieved prefix counter Neighbor AS State PeerEstablishedTime UpTime MsgRcvd MsgSent Afi-Safi PfxSent PfxRcvd -------- ----- ----------- -------------------- -------- ------- ------- ------------ ------- ------- 6.0 . 0.4 65012 established 2025 - 04 -23T04: 52 :24Z 14 : 38 : 47 46720 46727 l2vpn-evpn 32 10 6.0 . 0.9 65011 established 2025 - 04 -23T04: 58 :14Z 14 : 33 : 33 46729 46759 l2vpn-evpn 32 13 swp1 65300 established 2025 - 04 -23T04: 41 :41Z 14 : 49 : 12 46743 46745 ipv4-unicast 6 5 l2vpn-evpn 32 9 root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus# root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus# ptmctl -b ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ port peer state local type diag vrf ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ swp1 fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 11 Up fe80:: 202 :ff:fe00: 8 singlehop N/A N/A N/A 6.0 . 0.4 Up 6.0 . 0.5 multihop N/A N/A N/A 6.0 . 0.9 Up 6.0 . 0.5 multihop N/A N/A root @sn1 :mgmt:/var/home/cumulus#

Control plane policing is a mechanism to guard the control plane. This is achieved by policing the traffic coming towards the control plane. Control plane constitutes of routers, management protocol handlers and system services. CoPP ensures only necessary traffic reaches to the control plane without exceeding predefined packet rate. CoPP uses filtering and rate limiting traffic coming towards control plane. This prevents overloading of CPU and other system resources with excessive packets i.e. Denial of service (DoS) attacks. The excess traffic is rate limited and dropped according to predefined or user defined configurations. CoPP configuration is applied globally to the control plane.

We have following separate policers for each protocol or group of packets. Unit of each value is in packet per second.

Sr. No. Policer Name Protocol Default State Default Rate Default Burst 1. arp ARP, RARP Enabled 800 800 2. bgp BGP Enabled 2000 2000 3. bfd BFD Enabled 2000 2000 4. icmp ICMP, ICMPv6 Enabled 1000 1000 5. icmp6-neigh IPv6 NDP Enabled 1000 1000 6. dhcp DHCPv4, DHCPv6 Enabled 2000 2000 7. ip2me All other IPv4 or IPv6 traffic destined for HBN Enabled 1000 1000 8. catch-all All other traffic not matched by above rules Enabled 100 100

We enabled the CoPP configuration on HBN by default with predefined values.

In this example we are enabling a bgp policer.

Copy Copied! nv set system control-plane policer bgp enable on





In this example we are changing the rate and burst of the bgp policer.

Copy Copied! nv set system control-plane policer bgp rate 3000 nv set system control-plane policer bgp burst 3000





Copy Copied! nv set system control-plane policer bgp enable off

Following CLI shows the summary of all the policers. This includes the configurations and respective statistics

Copy Copied! nv show system control-plane policer

Corresponding sample output

Copy Copied! Policer State Policer Rate Policer Burst To CPU Pkts To CPU Bytes Violated Packets Violated Bytes ----------- ----- ------------ ------------- ----------- ------------ ---------------- -------------- arp on 800 800 1327 133663 0 0 bfd on 2000 2000 0 0 0 0 bgp on 2000 2000 167470 16689652 0 0 catch -all on 100 100 0 0 0 0 dhcp on 2000 2000 0 0 0 0 icmp on 1000 1000 0 0 0 0 icmp6-neigh on 1000 1000 426605 36641706 0 0 ip2me on 1000 1000 0 0 0 0





Following CLI shows details of individual policer. In this specific example bgp policer details will be shown

Copy Copied! nv show system control-plane policer bgp

Corresponding sample output

Copy Copied! operational applied ---------------- ----------- ------- state on on burst 3000 3000 rate 3000 3000 statistics to-cpu-pkts 167686 to-cpu-bytes 16710895 violated-pkts 0 violated-bytes 0

DHCP is a client server protocol that automatically provides IP hosts with IP addresses and other related configuration information. A DHCP relay (agent) is a host that forwards DHCP packets between clients and servers. DHCP relays forward requests and replies between clients and servers that are not on the same physical subnet.

DHCP relay can be configured using either flat file (supervisord configuration) or through NVUE.

HBN is a non-systemd based container. Therefore, the DHCP relay must be configured as explained in the following subsections.

The HBN initialization script installs default configuration files on BlueField in /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ . BlueField directory is mounted to /etc/supervisor/conf.d which achieves configuration persistence.

By default, DHCP relay is disabled. Default configuration applies to one instance of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay in the default VRF.

The user can use NVUE to configure and maintain DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relays with CLI and REST API. NVUE generates all the required configurations and maintains the relay service.

NVUE Example

The following configuration starts a relay service which listens for the DHCP messages on p0_if , p1_if , and vlan482 and relays the requests to DHCP server 10.89.0.1 with gateway-interface as lo .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default gateway-interface lo nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p0_if nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p1_if nv set service dhcp-relay default interface vlan482 downstream nv set service dhcp-relay default server 10.89.0.1

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_if -i p1_if -id vlan482 -U lo 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -i Network interface to listen on for requests and replies -iu Upstream network interface -id Downstream network interface -U [address]%%ifname Gateway IP address interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as an escape character. --loglevel-debug Debug logging. Location: /var/log/syslog . -a Append an agent option field to each request before forwarding it to the server with default values for circuit-id and remote-id -r remote-id Set a custom remote ID string (max of 255 chars). To use this option, you must also enable the -a option. --use-pif-circuit-id Set the underlying physical interface which receives the packet as the circuit-id . To use this option you must also enable the -a option.

NVUE Example

The following NVUE command is used to enable option 82 insertion in DHCP packets with default values:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent enable on

To provide a custom remote-id (e.g., host10) using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent remote-id host10

To use the underlying physical interface on which the request is received as circuit-id using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent use-pif-circuit-id enable on

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_if -i p1_if -id vlan482 -U lo -a --use-pif-circuit-id -r host10 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3





NVUE Example

The following NVUE command starts the DHCPv6 Relay service which listens for DHCPv6 requests on vlan482 and sends relayed DHCPv6 requests towards p0_if and p1_if .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface downstream vlan482 nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p0_if nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p1_if

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay6-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -d -l vlan482 -u p0_if -u p1_if autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -l [address]%%ifname[#index] Downstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -u [address]%%ifname Upstream interface. Use % % for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -6 IPv6 --loglevel-debug Debug logging located at /var/log/syslog

DHCP relay can be spawned inside a VRF context to handle the DHCP requests in that VRF. There can only be 1 instance each of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay per VRF. To achieve that, the user can follow these guidelines: