HBN Service Release Notes

3743942 Description: The HBN container may hang in init-sfs during a container restart when the HBN YAML file ( /etc/kubelet.d/doca_hbn.yaml ) is modified while the container is running.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.1.0

4403853 Description: After getting DHCP lease we are not restarting ntpsec@mgmt service therefore updated configuration received from DHCP lease is not getting applied

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.1.0

4443601 Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.1.0

4418454 Description: The bf.cfg file contains configurations for two uplinks, but the DPU has only one uplink. Due to this misconfiguration, SFC initialization will stall, and the HBN container will not be able to start.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.1.0

3891542 Description: If an NVUE-based routing policy (route map) configuration is used to associate route target extended communities with an EVPN route, only one route target can be specified.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.0.0

4214631 Description: Packets with destination port 4789 coming from the host-side will be dropped if HBN is configured as L3-EVPN, leading to Customer/Tenant encapsulated VXLAN traffic drops in an L3-EVPN scenario. This prevents running VXLAN underlay over HBN VXLAN overlay in L3 EVPN scenarios.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.0.0

4200335 Description: Sometimes the DNS resolution might fail if resolv.conf is not updated with the proper name server, leading to a loss of OOB connectivity.

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.0.0

4196880 Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Fixed in HBN VersionL 3.0.0

4264397 Description: OVS does not punt the IPv6 neighbor advertisements with unicast destination MAC address to the CPU; therefore, the endpoint MAC may not be learnt on the VTEP as long as the endpoint is silent (resulting in traffic towards endpoint to be software-forwarded). This is applicable only for absolutely silent end hosts which do not initiate any IPv6 neighbor solicitation messages. After the silent end host initiates the traffic, traffic will be hardware forwarded. This issue will persist only if the end points never initiate any traffic but only send IPv6 neighbor advertisements as a response to IPv6 neighbor solicitation (rare).

Fixed in HBN Version: 3.0.0

4155959 Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in the uplink-to-uplink direction results in an OVS crash, resulting in complete traffic drop.

Fixed in HBN Version: 2.5.0

4197067 Description: The management VRF does not have an IPv6 address configured, resulting in the absence of a default IPv6 route in the management VRF. Consequently, IPv6 connectivity on the management port is unavailable and only IPv4 connectivity is supported.

Fixed in HBN Version: 2.5.0

4093502 Description: VRF interfaces have a loopback address, but these loopback addresses have scope global, not scope host which can break source IP address lookup for packets originating from the VRF.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4029473 Description: Rarely, after deleting then re-creating an interface, BGP peering over that interface may announce IPv6 routes with an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address as the next hop, which the BGP peer device at the other end can reject.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4125363 Description: On newer BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices, /sys/class/dmi/id/sys_vendor shows Nvidia instead of https://www.mellanox.com , causing NVUE to fail to apply configurations.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3965589 Description: When SR-IOV VFs are created or deleted, then recreated, some ports may stay in ethX naming format and not be properly renamed to pfXvfY format. This results in the port remaining in an error state when running the command ovs-vsctl show due to the SFC and HBN not recognizing it.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4004191 Description: Due to security fixes on BlueField-2, the number of context switches increased by 20% which may result in user applications (for example, nl2doca) running slower.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3880352 Description: Deleting and re-adding SR-IOV ports might result in some ports in the br-hbn bridge going into an error state.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3960825 Description: When either ENABLE_SFC_HBN or ENABLE_BR_HBN is set to yes in bf.cfg , the initial DHCP request from oob_net0 during the adapter boot does not contain the NVIDIA/BF/OOB string in DHCP option 60 (vendor class identifier).

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3538167 Description: An explicit restart of the FRR service may be required if the BGP AS number is changed via NVUE.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3360699 Description: To decrease the default MTU on HBN interfaces, you must make the change on both the BlueField and within HBN, then reboot the BlueField for the change to take effect.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3864080 Description: When an interface is toggled off and on, its sub-interfaces lose their IPv6 addresses and do not get them back.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3632344 Description: HBN interfaces on the BlueField side (outside the HBN container) may not receive their proper MTU set from systemd-network .

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3760869 Description: Datapath flow with very low PPS may be deleted before aging time (60 sec) in environments with a large number of routes (16K+).

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3770992 Description: It is not possible to configure an IPv6 default ( ::/0 ) static route using NVUE.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3824881 Description: When the number of unique ECMP groups exceeds 6, programming prefixes with more than 6 ECMP groups fails. Uniqueness is determined by the ECMP content, so multiple routes with the same nexthop paths use only one ECMP group.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3705894 Description: In an EVPN Symmetric Routing scenario, IPv6 traffic is not hardware-offloaded.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3519324 Description: The DOCA HBN container takes one minute longer to spawn, compared to the 1.4.0 HBN release.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0

3219539 Description: TC rules are set by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to the HBN service. These rules can expire, so packets may need to be software-forwarded periodically to refresh them.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0

3610971 Description: The output of nv show interface command does not display information about VRFs, VXLAN, or bridges.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.0.0

3452914 Description: IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container stops working if the br-mgmt interface on the DPU goes down. When going down, the br-mgmt interface loses its IPv6 address, which is used as the gateway address for the HBN container. If the br-mgmt interface comes back up, its IPv6 address is not added back and IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container will not work.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.5.0

3191433 Description: ECMP selection for the underlay path uses the ingress port and identifies uplink ports via round robin. This may not result in a uniform traffic distribution.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3049879 Description: When reloading ( ifreload ) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3284607 Description: When an ACL is configured for IPv4 and L4 parameters (protocol tcp/udp, source, and destination ports) match, the ACL also matches IPv6 traffic with the specified L4 parameters.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3282113 Description: Some DPUs experience an issue with the clock settings after installing a BlueField OS in an HBN setting in which the date reverts back to "Thu Sep 8, 2022."

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3354029 Description: If interfaces configured for BGP unnumbered peering are not defined in the /etc/network/interfaces file, BGP peering will not be established on them.