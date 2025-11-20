iSER - iSCSI Extensions for RDMA

iSCSI Extensions for RDMA (iSER) enhances the iSCSI protocol by integrating it with RDMA, enabling direct data transfers to and from SCSI buffers without intermediate copying.

By leveraging the RDMA protocol suite, iSER provides higher bandwidth for block storage transfers with zero-copy efficiency. This approach eliminates the overhead of TCP/IP processing while maintaining full compatibility with the iSCSI protocol.

There are three target implementation of ISER:

Linux SCSI target framework (tgt)

Linux-IO target (LIO)

Generic SCSI target subsystem for Linux (SCST)

Each target can operate in either TCP or iSER transport mode.

iSER also supports RoCE without requiring additional configuration. To bond RoCE interfaces, set the fail_over_mac option in the bonding driver (see "Bonding IPoIB").

In the network stack, RDMA/RoCE is positioned below the iSER layer. To run iSER, ensure that the RDMA layer is properly configured and validated, whether over Ethernet or InfiniBand. For guidance on troubleshooting RDMA, refer to "HowTo Enable, Verify and Troubleshoot RDMA" community article.