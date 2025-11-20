Link Aggregation

Network bonding enables combining two or more network interfaces into a single interface. It increases the network throughput, bandwidth and provides redundancy if one of the interfaces fails.

NVIDIA ® BlueField ® networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) have an option to configure network bonding on the Arm side in a manner transparent to the host. Under such configuration, the host would only see a single PF.

Note This functionality is supported when BlueField is set in embedded function ownership mode for both ports.

Note While LAG is being configured (starting with step 2 under section "LAG Configuration"), traffic cannot pass through the physical ports.

The following diagram describes this configuration: