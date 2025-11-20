Optimized Memory Access

On-Demand-Paging (ODP) is a technique to alleviate much of the shortcomings of memory registration. Applications no longer need to pin down the underlying physical pages of the address space, and track the validity of the mappings. Rather, the HCA requests the latest translations from the OS when pages are not present, and the OS invalidates translations which are no longer valid due to either non-present pages or mapping changes. ODP does not support contiguous pages.

ODP can be further divided into 2 subclasses: Explicit and Implicit ODP.

Explicit ODP In Explicit ODP, applications still register memory buffers for communication, but this operation is used to define access control for IO rather than pin-down the pages. ODP Memory Region (MR) does not need to have valid mappings at registration time.

Implicit ODP In Implicit ODP, applications are provided with a special memory key that represents their complete address space. This all IO accesses referencing this key (subject to the access rights associated with the key) does not need to register any virtual address range.

On-Demand Paging is available if both the hardware and the kernel support it. To verify whether ODP is supported, run ibv_query_device .

For further information, please refer to the manual page.

ODP Explicit MR is registered after allocating the necessary resources (e.g. PD, buffer), while ODP implicit MR registration provides an implicit lkey that represents the complete address space.

For further information, please refer to the manual page.

ODP MR is deregistered the same way a regular MR is deregistered:

Copy Copied! ibv_dereg_mr(mr);





The driver can pre-fetch a given range of pages and map them for access from the HCA. The advice MR verb is applicable for ODP MRs only.

For further information, please refer to the manual page.

To aid in debugging and performance measurements and tuning, ODP support includes an extensive set of statistics.

For further information, please refer to rdma-statistics manual page.