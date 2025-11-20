DOCA Documentation v3.1.0 Core Update
OVS Metrics

Open vSwitch (OVS) with DOCA provides Prometheus-compatible metrics to monitor health and performance.

Introduction

NVIDIA DOCA-accelerated Open vSwitch (OVS) offers comprehensive observability through real-time performance and health metrics. These metrics provide deep visibility into packet processing paths—both software and hardware—and are critical for monitoring, debugging, and optimizing virtual network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native workloads.

Metrics are exported in Prometheus format, making them easy to integrate with popular observability stacks such as Prometheus and Grafana. DOCA Telemetry Services (DTS) can also aggregate and forward these metrics as part of a broader telemetry pipeline.

This page outlines the available tools for accessing OVS metrics, how to configure them, and how to integrate them with Prometheus and DTS for automated monitoring and alerting.

Prometheus Metrics

Running ovs-exporter

The OVS metrics exporter (ovs-exporter) is included with the OVS-DOCA package. It runs an HTTP server that can be scraped by a Prometheus instance.

Use systemd to manage the exporter:

Managing the ovs-exporter

# Start and enable the service
systemctl start ovs-exporter
systemctl enable ovs-exporter
 
# Check service status
systemctl status ovs-exporter
 
# Stop or disable the service
systemctl stop ovs-exporter
systemctl disable ovs-exporter

The default configuration exposes metrics on TCP port 6103.

To modify the configuration, edit /etc/openvswitch/ovs-exporter.conf:

Default ovs-exporter configuration

[exporter]
port = 6103
extended = no
debug = no

OVS metrics are divided into three pages:

  • basic – always enabled; suitable for most users

  • extended – includes additional software counters

  • debug – includes experimental or low-level counters

Additional metric pages can be enabled by setting their respective options to yes in the configuration file.

  • Debug metrics are experimental and may change without notice.

  • Basic and extended metrics are stable across LTS releases.

  • Metrics scheduled for removal are marked as deprecated in their Prometheus HELP description.

To retrieve metrics from the HTTP endpoint:

HTTP Metrics query

curl -s 0.0.0.0:6103


Integration with DOCA Telemetry Services

To integrate OVS metrics with DTS, configure the prometheus_aggr DTS provider to scrape the ovs-exporter endpoint.

For configuration details, refer to the Prometheus Aggregator section in the DOCA Telemetry Service Guide for more information.

OVS CLI Metrics

OVS also exposes metrics directly through its control socket, without needing the ovs-exporter service. Run:

ovs-appctl metrics/show [-x] [-d]

  • Use -x to include extended metrics

  • Use -d to include debug metrics

The output format is Prometheus-compatible and printed to the terminal.

OVS-metrics Dashboard

The ovs-metrics tool provides a real-time view of hardware and software counters:

ovs-metrics

Note

This tool requires the python3-doca-openvswitch package. To install it:

  • On Ubuntu:

    sudo apt install python3-doca-openvswitch

  • On RHEL:

    sudo yum install python3-doca-openvswitch

The tool reports the following metrics every second:

  • sw-pkts – number of packets passed in software (total)

  • sw-pps – last second packet per second in software

  • sw-conns – number of CT connections in software

  • sw-cps – last second new connections per second in software

  • hw-pkts – number of packets passed in hardware (total)

  • hw-pps – last second packet per second in hardware

  • hw-conns – number of CT connections in hardware

  • hw-cps – last second new connections per second in hardware

  • enqueued – number of rules pending hardware offload

  • hw-rules – number of offloaded rules in hardware (including infrastructure rules)

  • hw-rps – last second new hardware rules offloaded per second
