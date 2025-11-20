Single Point of Resource Distribution

The primary tool provided by SPRD is dpa-resource-mgmt , a Python 3-based CLI utility used by system administrators to configure and manage DPA resource allocations. It interfaces with the lower-level dpaeumgmt utility to perform hardware-level execution unit (EU) operations.

This utility takes as input:

The InfiniBand (ibv) device name

A YAML configuration file describing partition and application layout

An optional output path where generated application configuration files will be saved (defaults to current working directory)

Each output file corresponds to a defined partition and contains the required configuration for applications that will run within that partition.

Creates partitions and EU groups as defined in the YAML file, and generates corresponding application configuration files.

Options:

Copy Copied! -d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required) -f, --filename FILENAME YAML configuration file (required) -o, --output OUTPUT Output directory for generated files (optional; default : current path) -v, --verbose Print underlying dpaeumgmt commands (optional)





Displays resource-related information such as chip-level capabilities, vHCA data, or DPA resource allocation. Output can be directed to a file and formatted in YAML or human-readable format.

Options:

Copy Copied! -d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required) -t, --type {chip,vhca,resources} Type of information to display (required) -f, --filename FILENAME Output file (optional; default : stdout) -y, --yaml-format Output in YAML format (optional; default : human-readable) -v, --verbose Show executed commands (optional)





Destroys all partitions and groups associated with the given device.

Options:

Copy Copied! -d, --device DEVICE ibv device name (required) -v, --verbose Show executed commands (optional)





Displays the currently installed version of dpa-resource-mgmt .

The dpa-resource-mgmt utility operates by interfacing with the dpaeumgmt tool to interact directly with the hardware. It performs the following key functions:

System discovery – Retrieves detailed hardware and topology information from the chip, including: Number of cores Number of available EUs vHCA identifiers and their parent-child relationships

Configuration parsing and validation: Reads the YAML configuration file provided via the --filename option Validates the structure and content of the file If any issue is detected (e.g., syntax error, invalid partition configuration), the utility exits with a descriptive error message

Pre-configuration checks: Checks for existing active partitions, running processes, and configured EU groups If such elements are found, the utility prompts the administrator to remove them manually, then exits without making changes

Partition setup – If no conflicts are found, the utility proceeds to: Create EU partitions Configure EU groups Generate partition-specific application configuration files, which are saved in the output directory (one file per partition)



This structured backend workflow ensures consistent and safe allocation of DPA resources across different applications and hosts.

Copy Copied! $ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t vhca -d mlx5_0 └── VHCA_ID = 0x1 FUNCTION_TYPE = ECPF PCI_BDF = 80:00.0 VPORT_ID = 0x0 │ ├── VHCA_ID = 0x2 │ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF │ PCI_BDF = 80:00.1 │ VPORT_ID = 0x0 │ ├── VHCA_ID = 0x3 │ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF │ PCI_BDF = 80:00.2 │ VPORT_ID = 0x0 │ ├── VHCA_ID = 0x4 │ FUNCTION_TYPE = PF │ PCI_BDF = 80:00.3 │ VPORT_ID = 0x0 │ ...





Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t chip -d mlx5_0 Maximal number of DPA EU per group (max_num_dpa_eu_per_group): 190 Maximal number of active DPA EU (max_num_dpa_eu): 190 Maximal number of DPA EU partitions (max_num_dpa_eu_partitions): 15 Maximal number of VHCAs associated with a single partition (max_num_partition_vhca_id): 16 Maximal number of EU groups could be created (max_num_dpa_groups): 15 Heap maximal size (heap_max_size): 1073741824 Maximal number of EU groups by FirmWare (max_eu_groups): 16 Maximal number of processes per VHCA (max_process_per_vhca): 64 Maximal number of DPA processes (max_processes): 64 Maximal number of DPA threads (max_threads): 40000 Maximal number of DPA threads per process (max_threads_per_process): 20000 Number of cores (num_cores): 12 DPA thread stack size (thread_stack_size): 16384 Cores: ├── Core ID 0 │ EUs number 16 │ EUs IDs 0-15 │ EUs indexes 0-15 │ ├── Core ID 1 │ EUs number 16 │ EUs IDs 16-31 │ EUs indexes 0-15 │ ├── Core ID 2 │ EUs number 16 │ EUs IDs 32-47 │ EUs indexes 0-15 │ ...





Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t resources -d mlx5_0 Free EUs in ROOT partition 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,169 Cores available for use in ROOT partition 0-2,4,7-9,14 Free EUs in ROOT partition with groups 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,162-189 Cores available for use ROOT partition with groups 0-2,4,7-9,14,15 │ ├── PARTITIONS: │ │ │ ├── PARTITION_1: │ │ partition_id: 1 │ │ vhca_id: 5 │ │ Range of EUs: 4-8,16-29,32-39 │ │ Cores in use: 0-2 │ │ GROUPS: │ │ │ │ │ ├── name: EU1 │ │ │ group_id: 1 │ │ │ abs_EUs: 16,17,20-22,32 │ │ │ Relative EUs: 5,6,9-11,19 │ │ │ Cores in use: 1,2 │ │ │ │ │ └── name: EU1_1 │ │ group_id: 2 │ │ abs_EUs: 26-28 │ │ Relative EUs: 26-28 │ │ Cores in use: 1 │ │ │ ├── PARTITION_2: │ │ partition_id: 2 │ │ vhca_id: 2 │ │ Range of EUs: 48-66 │ │ Cores in use: 3,4 │ │ GROUPS: │ │ │ │ │ └── name: EU2 │ │ group_id: 1 │ │ abs_EUs: 48-51,64 │ │ Relative EUs: 0-3,16 │ │ Cores in use: 3,4 │ │ │ └── PARTITION_3: │ partition_id: 3 │ vhca_id: 3,4,9-13 │ Range of EUs: 80-111,160,161 │ Cores in use: 5,6,14 │ GROUPS: │ │ │ └── name: EU3 │ group_id: 1 │ abs_EUs: 80-96 │ Relative EUs: 0-16 │ Cores in use: 5,6 │ └── ROOT_PARTITION_GROUPS: │ ├── name: RG0 │ group_id: 1 │ abs_EUs: 170-189 │ Cores in use: 14,15 │ └── name: RG1 group_id: 2 abs_EUs: 162-168 Cores in use: 14 Core's information: ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core ├── Core └── Core VHCA information: 10 unutilized VHCAs: 6-8,14-20





Copy Copied! $ dpa-resource-mgmt clear -d mlx5_0 Successfully destroyed all partitions and groups .





Copy Copied! $ dpa-resource-mgmt config -f config.yaml -d mlx5_0 - v sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt version sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info status --dpa_device mlx5_0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info vhca --dpa_device mlx5_0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info chip --dpa_device mlx5_0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition info --dpa_device mlx5_0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group info --dpa_device mlx5_0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 5 --range_eus 4-8,16-29,32-39 --max_num_eu_group 2 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 2 --range_eus 48-66 --max_num_eu_group 1 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 3,4,9-13 --range_eus 80-111,160,161 --max_num_eu_group 1 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 5,6,9-11,19 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 15-17 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1_1 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-3,16 --id_partition 2 --name_group EU2 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-16 --id_partition 3 --name_group EU3 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 170-188 --name_group RG0 sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 162-168 --name_group RG1

The input YAML file is divided into two main parts:

Partition definitions Application definitions (not covered in this document)

These parts are separated by the standard YAML --- divider.

This section defines how execution units (EUs) are assigned to partitions and groups.

Example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! version: 25.04 partitions: PARTITION_1: vhca_id: 1 EU_allocation: - abs_EUs: 4 - 8 - core: 1 num_EUs: 14 - core: 2 num_EUs: 8 groups: - name: EU1 EUs: - abs_EUs: 16 , 17 , 20 - 22 - core: 2 num_EUs: 1 - name: EU1_1 EUs: - abs_EUs: 26 - 28 PARTITION_2: vhca_id: 2 EU_allocation: - core: 3 num_EUs: 16 - core: 4 num_EUs: 3 groups: - name: EU2 EUs: - core: 3 num_EUs: 4 - core: 4 num_EUs: 1 PARTITION_3: vhca_id: [ 3 , 4 , 9 , 10 - 13 ] EU_allocation: - core: 5 num_EUs: 16 - core: 6 num_EUs: 16 groups: - name: EU3 EUs: - core: 5 num_EUs: 16 - core: 6 num_EUs: 1 root_partition_groups: - name: RG0 EUs: - abs_EUs: 170 - 188 - name: RG1 EUs: - core: 10 num_EUs: 7





Collapse Source Copy Copied! version: "string" # Version identifier (e.g., "25.04" ) # REQUIRED: version must be defined partitions: # Defines different partitions such as ARM, HOSTx86, etc. # Can be an empty dictionary: {} "<partition_name>" : # Dynamic key, replace with actual partition names vhca_id: # Virtual Host Channel Adapter (VHCA) ID one_of: - type: "integer" # Single VHCA ID (e.g., 1 , 2 ) - type: "array" # Multiple VHCA IDs (e.g., [ 3 , 4 , 9 , 10 - 13 ]) items: "integer" EU_allocation: # List of Execution Unit (EU) allocations # REQUIRED: EU_allocation must be defined - abs_EUs: "string" # Absolute EU range, e.g., "4-8" or "16,17,20-22" - core: "integer" # Core ID to which EUs are allocated num_EUs: "integer" # Number of EUs allocated groups: # Defines groups of EUs within each partition - name: "string" # Name of the EU group (e.g., "EU1" , "EU2" ) EUs: # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs. # REQUIRED: EUs must be defined - abs_EUs: "string" # Absolute EU assignments (e.g., "26-28" ) - core: "integer" # Core ID for EU allocation num_EUs: "integer" # Number of EUs assigned to the core root_partition_groups: # Defines global root partition groups - name: "string" # Name of the root partition group (e.g., "RG0" ) # REQUIRED: name must be defined EUs: # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs. # REQUIRED: EUs must be defined - abs_EUs: "string" # Absolute EU assignments (e.g., "170-188" ) - core: "integer" # Core ID for EU allocation num_EUs: "integer" # Number of EUs assigned to the core





Field Description version Required. Specifies the configuration version (e.g., "25.04" ). partitions Defines custom partitions and their associated resources. Can be empty ( {} ). partitions.<name>.vhca_id Required. Specifies the VHCA ID(s) to associate with the partition. Accepts a single number, list, or range. Example: 2 , [3, 4] , or 10-13 . partitions.<name>.EU_allocation Required. Defines EUs to assign to the partition. Supports: abs_EUs – Comma-separated numbers or ranges (e.g., 7-9,11 )

core / num_EUs – Allocates a number of EUs from a specified core partitions.<name>.groups Defines named EU groups within a partition. Each group must include: name – Group name (e.g., EU1 )

EUs – Similar format to EU_allocation root_partition_groups (Optional) Defines EU groups within the ROOT partition. Uses the same format as groups . Each must have a unique name and valid EUs .

Use abs_EUs for precise EU selection.

Use core + num_EUs for abstracted allocation based on availability.

Cannot combine both methods within a single mapping item.

EUs not explicitly assigned to custom partitions remain in the default ROOT partition.

The default partition is auto-created on boot and operates over unallocated EUs.

Sub-partitions may not overlap in EU assignment.

On sub-partition deletion, its EUs are returned to the ROOT partition.

Each partition has its own relative EU indexing starting at 0.

The number of allowed groups is limited by the max_num_dpa_groups capability (currently 15).

Hidden default groups are internally used for affinity mode none .

This section describes how applications are mapped to partitions and which execution units (EUs) or groups they use. EU values are defined in absolute terms for clarity but are converted to relative indices in output files.

Example:

Copy Copied! DPA_APPS: APP1: - partition: PARTITION_1 affinity_EUs: [ 35 , 37 - 39 ] groups: [EU1, EU1_1] affinity_core: - core: 1 num_EUs: 4 - partition: PARTITION_2 affinity_EUs: [ 61 , 62 ] groups: EU2 - partition: ROOT groups: RG0 affinity_EUs: [ 190 , 191 ] affinity_core: - core: 0 num_EUs: 2 APP2: - partition: PARTITION_1 affinity_EUs: [ 63 ] groups: EU2 APP3: partition: PARTITION_3 affinity_EUs: [ 97 , 99 ] APP4: partition: PARTITION_3 affinity_EUs: 98 groups: EU3





Collapse Source Copy Copied! DPA_APPS: # List of applications with their partition mappings "<app_name>" : # Dynamic key, replace with actual application names (e.g., APP1, APP2) one_of: - type: array # If an application has multiple partitions items: partition: "string" # Name of the partition (e.g., "PARTITION_1" , "PARTITION_2" , "ROOT" ) # REQUIRED: partition must be defined affinity_cores: # List of core/num_EUs pairs assigned to this app - core: "integer" num_EUs: "integer" affinity_EUs: # List of Execution Units (EUs) assigned to this app one_of: - type: "array" # List of EUs (e.g., [ 35 , 37 - 39 ]) items: integer - type: "integer" # Single EU value (e.g., 98 ) - type: "string" # Absolute EU range, e.g., "4-8" or "16,17,20-22" groups: # Groups assigned to this app one_of: - type: array # Multiple groups (e.g., [ "EU1" , "EU1_1" ]) items: string - type: string # Single group (e.g., "EU2" ) - type: object # If an application has only one partition properties: partition: "string" affinity_cores: - core: "integer" num_EUs: "integer" affinity_EUs: one_of: - type: array items: integer - type: integer groups: one_of: - type: array items: string - type: string





Field Description DPA_APPS Root node for defining applications <app_name> Application name (e.g., APP1 , APP2 ) partition Partition assigned to the application ( PARTITION_1 , PARTITION_2 , or ROOT ) affinity_EUs Absolute EU values assigned to the app. Accepts: single int, list, ranges (e.g., [35, 37-39] ), string (e.g. 35, 37-39 ) affinity_core Alternative to affinity_EUs ; assign EUs by number per core (e.g., core: 1 , num_EUs: 4 ) groups Named EU groups the app uses. Accepts: single string or list (e.g., ["EU1", "EU2"] )

Method Description affinity_EUs Offers precise control using explicit EU numbers or ranges. affinity_cores Uses a core ID and number of EUs to assign. Abstracts allocation and balances load.

Using affinity_cores is recommended when the partition itself uses core/num_EUs style allocation.

Although supported, it's not recommended to mix strict affinity_EUs with group-based allocation ( groups ). Doing so may introduce conflicts during EU assignment but is not prohibited.

Apps may be assigned to the ROOT partition. In this case:

You must reference one of the root_partition_groups .

You may use affinity_EUs or affinity_core — but only with EUs/cores not already allocated by sub-partitions.

dpa-resource-mgmt does not validate whether a vhca_id belongs to a root PF in NIC mode or a VF. Errors will only occur during backend validation (via dpaeumgmt ).

After a successful run of dpa-resource-mgmt , the tool generates a YAML file for each partition defined in the input file. Each output file is named after its corresponding partition (e.g., PARTITION_1.yaml ) and contains the list of applications assigned to that partition, along with their resolved EU and group mappings.

Copy Copied! version: 25.04 DPA_APPS: - name: APP1 number_of_groups: 2 # EU1, EU1_1 groups: [ 1 , 2 ] # absolute EUs: [ 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 32 , 33 , 35 , 37 , 38 , 39 ] number_of_affinity_EUs: 12 affinity_EUs: [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 19 , 20 , 22 , 24 , 25 , 26 ] - name: APP2 # absolute EUs: [ 16 , 17 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 34 , 36 ] number_of_affinity_EUs: 10 affinity_EUs: [ 5 , 6 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 21 , 23 ] - name: APP3 # absolute EUs: [ 16 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 28 , 29 , 32 , 33 ] number_of_affinity_EUs: 9 affinity_EUs: [ 5 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 ]





Field Description version Required. Specifies the YAML schema version (e.g., "25.04" ). DPA_APPS Required. List of applications assigned to the partition. name Required. Application name (e.g., APP1 ). number_of_affinity_EUs Optional. Number of affinity EUs assigned to the app. affinity_EUs Optional. List of relative EU IDs (converted from absolute). number_of_groups Optional. Number of groups assigned to the app. groups Optional. List of group indices (integer values); original group names are included as comments.

Note The affinity_EUs values are relative to the partition in which the app is declared. The tool calculates them based on absolute values provided in the input YAML.

Copy Copied! version: "string" # Version identifier (e.g., "25.04" ) # REQUIRED: version must be defined DPA_APPS: # List of applications with their attributes - name: "string" # Name of the application (e.g., "APP3" , "APP4" ) # REQUIRED: name must be defined # (Optional) Number of affinity Execution Units (EUs) assigned to the application number_of_affinity_EUs: "integer" # (Optional) List of affinity EU identifiers affinity_EUs: type: array items: integer # Example: [ 17 , 19 ] or [ 18 ] # (Optional) Number of groups assigned to the application number_of_groups: "integer" # (Optional) List of group identifiers groups: type: array items: integer # Example: [ 1 ] (corresponds to "EU3" in the comment)



