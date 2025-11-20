On This Page
- System Requirements
- BIOS and Kernel Setup
- Configuring SR-IOV (Ethernet)
- Configuring SR-IOV (InfiniBand)
- Additional SR-IOV Configurations
- Assigning VF to Virtual Machine
- Ethernet VF Configuration (Host)
- VGT+ (Virtual Guest Tagging Plus)
- SR-IOV Advanced Security
- VF Promiscuous and All-Multicast Modes
- Uninstalling the SR-IOV Driver
SR-IOV
Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a single physical PCIe device to expose multiple virtual instances on the PCIe bus. Each instance, known as a virtual function (VF), acts as an independent PCIe device while sharing the physical function (PF)'s resources.
NVIDIA® ConnectX® adapters support up to 127 VFs per port, each of which can be provisioned and managed independently. SR-IOV is typically used with an SR-IOV-enabled hypervisor to provide virtual machines with direct hardware access to network interfaces, improving throughput and reducing CPU overhead.
This section describes how to configure SR-IOV in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) environment using ConnectX VPI adapters.
To configure and use SR-IOV, ensure the following prerequisites are met:
Installed MLNX_OFED driver
A server or blade with an SR-IOV-capable BIOS
A hypervisor that supports SR-IOV (for example, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 6 or later)
An ConnectX VPI adapter supporting SR-IOV
The figures used in this section are for illustration purposes only. For further information, refer to your BIOS User Manual.
Enable "SR-IOV" in the system BIOS.
Enable "Intel Virtualization Technology" (VT-d).
Install a hypervisor that supports SR-IOV.
Update the GRUB configuration to enable IOMMU:
Example for Intel systems (
/boot/grub/grub.conf):
default=
0timeout=
5splashimage=(hd0,
0)/grub/splash.xpm.gz hiddenmenu title Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (
4.x.x) root (hd0,
0) kernel /vmlinuz-
4.x.x ro root=/dev/VolGroup00/LogVol00 rhgb quiet intel_iommu=on initrd /initrd-
4.x.x.imgNote
Ensure the parameter
intel_iommu=onis present. On newer systems using
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg, add the parameter to the line starting with
linux16.
For configuration details, refer to the community guide HowTo Configure SR-IOV for ConnectX-4/ConnectX- 5/ConnectX-6 with KVM (Ethernet).
Install MLNX_OFED for Linux with SR-IOV support.
Verify SR-IOV enablement in the firmware:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 q
Example output:
SRIOV_EN
1NUM_OF_VFS
8Info
To modify these settings, if needed:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 set SRIOV_EN=
1NUM_OF_VFS=
16
Reboot the server.
Create VFs. Depending on your kernel version, use one of the following sysfs files:
Standard (for newer kernels):
echo <num_vfs> > /sys/
class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/sriov_numvfs
Legacy (for older kernels):
echo <num_vfs> > /sys/
class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/mlx5_num_vfsNote
The
sriov_numvfsfile is only present if
intel_iommu=onwas set in GRUB.Info
Rules:
You can change the number of VFs only when none are assigned.
If VFs are assigned to VMs, the count cannot be changed.
Unloading the PF driver removes SR-IOV only if no VFs are assigned.
When the PF driver is reloaded, assigned VFs become operational again (the VF driver may need to be restarted).
Verify VF creation.
lspci | grep Mellanox
Example output:
08:
00.0Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4]
08:
00.1Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4]
08:
00.2Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4Virtual Function]
08:
00.3Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4Virtual Function]
08:
00.4Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4Virtual Function]
08:
00.5Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27700 Family [ConnectX-
4Virtual Function]
Configure each VF. Sysfs entries are available under
/sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_<PF_INDEX>/device/sriov/. Example output:
sriov/ ├──
0/ │ ├── node │ ├── port │ └── policy ├──
1/ │ ├── node │ ├── port │ └── policy └──
2/ ├── node ├── port └── policy
Node GUID:
echo
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55:
1:
0> /sys/
class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/sriov/
0/node
Port GUID:
echo
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55:
2:
0> /sys/
class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/sriov/
0/port
Policy (
/sys/class/infiniband/<PF>/device/sriov/<index>/policy) – Defines VF port behavior. Options:
Value
Description
Down
Port state remains down
Up
Sets port to Initialize, allowing the SM to bring it up
Follow
Mirrors the physical port's stateInfo
By default, all VF policies initialize as
Down, except
VPort0, which defaults to
Follow.
Enable virtualization in OpenSM by adding the following to
/etc/opensm/opensm.conf:
virt_enabled
2Note
OpenSM and related InfiniBand tools (e.g.,
iblinkinfo,
ibqueryerr) must run on the PF, not the VF. In multi-PF configurations, OpenSM should run on
host0.
VF Initialization and Binding
Because the same
mlx5_core driver handles both PFs and VFs, the PF driver attempts to initialize all VFs by default.
To assign a VF to a virtual machine, unbind it from the PF driver first:
Identify the VF PCIe address:
lspci -D
Example:
0000:
09:
00.2
Unbind from PF driver:
echo
0000:
09:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
Bind again (if needed):
echo
0000:
09:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind
PCIe BDF Mapping of PFs and VFs
PCIe addresses are sequential across PFs and VFs.
For example, if the card's PCIe slot is
05:00 and it has two ports:
Function
PCIe BDF Range
Description
PF0
05:00.0
PF for port 0
PF1
05:00.1
PF for port 1
VFs for PF0
05:00.2–05:00.4
VFs 0–2 for PF0 (
VFs for PF1
05:00.5–05:00.7
VFs 0–2 for PF1 (
Assigning VF to Virtual Machine
This section describes how to attach an SR-IOV VF to a VM on a Red Hat KVM host using
virt-manager (RHEL/KVM).
Run the virt-manager.
Double-click the VM and open its Properties.
Go to Details → Add Hardware → PCI Host Device.
Select the NVIDIA VF by its PCIe address (e.g.,
00:03.1).
Reboot the VM if it's running; otherwise, start it.
Inside the guest, verify the device is present:
lspci | grep Mellanox
Example:
01:
00.0Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28800 Family [ConnectX-
5Ex]
(Optional) Configure the guest interface (e.g., via
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ethX).Note
VF MACs are randomly assigned by default; you don’t need to set one unless you require a stable MAC.
Ethernet VF Configuration (Host)
You can configure VFs via
iproute2 (preferred) or
sysfs.
Using ip (preferred)
ip link set { dev <PF_DEVICE> | group <DEVGROUP> } [ up | down ] \ vf <NUM> [ mac <LLADDR> ] [ vlan <VLANID> [ qos <VLAN-QOS> ] ] \ [ spoofchk { on | off } ] \ [ state { enable | disable | auto } ]
Using sysfs (example layout, ConnectX-4)
/sys/
class/net/<PF>/device/sriov/<VF>/ ├── config ├── link_state ├── mac ├── mac_list ├── max_tx_rate ├── min_tx_rate ├── spoofcheck ├── stats ├── trunk └── trust
VLAN Modes: VGT vs VST
VGT (VLAN Guest Tagging) – Guest tags/untags its own traffic. (Default)
VST (VLAN Switch Tagging) – Hypervisor enforces a VLAN/QoS for the VF; outgoing untagged/priority-tagged traffic is tagged by the hypervisor; incoming VLAN tags are stripped.
Configure VST:
ip link set dev <PF_DEVICE> vf <NUM> vlan <VLAN_ID> [qos <QOS>]
# Example:
ip link set dev eth2 vf
2 vlan
10 qos
3 # enable VST with VLAN
10, QoS
3
ip link set dev eth2 vf
2 vlan
0 # revert to VGT
Additional Ethernet VF Options
Guest MAC (set a stable MAC before the guest driver loads):
ip link set dev <PF_DEVICE> vf <NUM> mac <LLADDR>Note
For legacy/ConnectX-4 guests (no random MAC), always configure via
ip link.
Spoof checking (kernel ≥ 3.1):
ip link set dev <PF_DEVICE> vf <NUM> spoofchk [on | off]
Guest link state:
ip link set dev <PF_DEVICE> vf <UM> state [enable| disable| auto]
VF Statistics (sysfs)
Virtual function statistics can be queried via sysfs:
cat /sys/
class/infiniband/mlx5_2/device/sriov/
2/stats
tx_packets :
5011
tx_bytes :
4450870
tx_dropped :
0
rx_packets :
5003
rx_bytes :
4450222
rx_broadcast :
0
rx_multicast :
0
tx_broadcast :
0
tx_multicast :
8
rx_dropped :
0
Mapping VFs to Ports
Use
ip link (v2.6.34~3+):
ip link
Example (excerpt):
61: p1p1: ...
vf
0 MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, vlan
4095, spoof checking off, link-state auto
vf
38 MAC ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff, vlan
65535, spoof checking off, link-state disable
A MAC of
ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff indicates the VF is not assigned to this net device's port.
You can still configure such VFs from this PF; changes apply to the VF’s actual port owner.
RoCE Support
RoCE is supported on VFs and can be used with VLANs. The hypervisor GID table has 16 entries; the remaining 112 entries are shared across VFs. With >56 VFs, some may have only a single GID entry, which is insufficient if a VF’s Ethernet interface is assigned an IP. Plan VF counts accordingly.
VGT+ (Virtual Guest Tagging Plus)
VGT+ lets a VF tag its own packets while enforcing an administrative VLAN trunk policy that defines which VLANs are allowed.
No default VLAN is defined by VGT+.
Outgoing packets are forwarded only if they match allowed VLANs.
Incoming packets are delivered to the VF only if allowed by policy.Note
In SR-IOV, the default operating mode is VGT.
Enable VGT+ (set allowed VLAN ranges):
# Enable VLAN range(s) on VF
0 of PF eth5:
echo
"add <start_vid> <end_vid>" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
# Examples:
echo
"add 4 15" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
echo
"add 17 17" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
# VLAN
0 means untagged and priority-tagged traffic is allowed.
# Disable VGT+ (remove all VLANs):
echo
"rem 0 4095" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
# Remove a specific range/ID:
echo
"rem 4 15" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
echo
"rem 17 17" > /sys/
class/net/eth5/device/sriov/
0/trunk
SR-IOV Advanced Security
MAC Anti-Spoofing
Prevents a VF from sending frames with a MAC different from the one assigned by the admin. Disabled by default.
Using
ip(kernel ≥ 3.10):
ip link set ens785f1 vf
0spoofchk on # enable ip link set ens785f1 vf
0spoofchk off # disable
Using sysfs:
echo
"ON"> /sys/
class/net/ens785f1/device/sriov/
0/spoofcheck echo
"OFF"> /sys/
class/net/ens785f1/device/sriov/
0/spoofcheck
This setting is non-persistent across driver restarts.
Rate Limit per VF
See HowTo Configure Rate Limit per VF for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6 Community post. Per-VF files (e.g.,
/sys/class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/<vf_num>/max_tx_rate) still apply.
Rate Limit per Group of VFs
Group VFs and apply a group rate limit; effective VF limit is the min of the VF's own limit and the group’s available bandwidth share.
Configuration outline:
When supported, the driver exposes
/sys/class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/groups/.
All VFs start in group 0.
Move a VF to a group:
echo
7> /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/
5/group
Set group max rate:
echo
5000> /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/groups/
7/max_tx_rate
Inspect VF/group:
VF stats include group ID:
cat /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/<vf_num>/stats
Group config shows current rate limit and member count:
cat /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/groups/<group_id>/config
Bandwidth Guarantee per Group of VFs
Guarantee a minimum transmit rate per group; ensure the sum of group minimums ≤ line rate.
Example (40 Gb/s link):
echo
20000 > /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/group/
1/min_tx_rate
echo
5000 > /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/group/
2/min_tx_rate
echo
15000 > /sys/
class/net/<ifname>/device/sriov/group/
3/min_tx_rate
Group 1: 20 Gb/s
Group 2: 5 Gb/s
Group 3: 15 Gb/s
Groups with 0 have no guarantee.
You can still set per-VF min rates to split a group’s guarantee among member VFs (sum should not exceed the group minimum).
Privileged VFs
Trusted VFs can receive a limited set of PF-like privileges (e.g., entering promiscuous mode).
Using
ip(kernel ≥ 4.5):
ip link set ens785f1 vf
0trust on ip link set ens785f1 vf
0trust off
Using sysfs:
echo
"ON"> /sys/
class/net/ens785f1/device/sriov/
0/trust echo
"OFF"> /sys/
class/net/ens785f1/device/sriov/
0/trust
Probed VFs
Probing VFs consumes resources. Disable probing if you don’t need to monitor VMs:
Kernel ≥ 4.12 (preferred) – use
sriov_drivers_autoprobe(PCIe sysfs).
Older kernels – use
mlx5_coremodule param
probe_vf:
echo
0> /sys/module/mlx5_core/parameters/probe_vf
For more information on how to probe VFs, see HowTo Configure and Probe VFs on mlx5 DriversCommunity post.
VF Promiscuous and All-Multicast Modes
Only trusted VFs can enable these modes.
Promiscuous Mode (receive unmatched and all multicast traffic):
ifconfig eth2 promisc # enable ifconfig eth2 -promisc # disable
All-Multicast Mode (receive all multicast on the port):
ifconfig eth2 allmulti # enable ifconfig eth2 -allmulti # disable
Detach all VFs from VMs or stop the VMs that use VFs.Warning
Stopping the driver while VMs are using VFs may hang the host.
Run the uninstall script:
/usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh
Follow the prompts. Example output (truncated):
This program will uninstall all OFED packages on your machine. Do you want to
continue? [y/N]: y ...
Reboot the server.