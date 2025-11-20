Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a single physical PCIe device to expose multiple virtual instances on the PCIe bus. Each instance, known as a virtual function (VF), acts as an independent PCIe device while sharing the physical function (PF)'s resources.

NVIDIA® ConnectX® adapters support up to 127 VFs per port, each of which can be provisioned and managed independently. SR-IOV is typically used with an SR-IOV-enabled hypervisor to provide virtual machines with direct hardware access to network interfaces, improving throughput and reducing CPU overhead.

This section describes how to configure SR-IOV in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) environment using ConnectX VPI adapters.