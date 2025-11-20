Virtio-net Service Guide Release Notes
The following subsections provide information on virtio-net service new features, interoperability, known issues, and bug fixes.
Refactored the CLI tool from Python to C to improve command performance. The original CLI has been renamed to
virtnet_legacywhile the new CLI is called
virtnet. The legacy tool will be phased out in the future.
Optimized BlueField-3 VM virtio-net performance on Intel EMR platforms to improve kernel-pktgen TX throughput, targeting parity with AMD Genoa test results (~30Mpps).
Ref #
Issue Description
4516410
Description: Running
Keyword: MSIX
Detected in version: 25.07
4464489
4512359
Description: When both
Keyword:
Detected in version: 25.04
4496895
Description: The command
Keyword: Virtio-net; CLI; modify state; SNAP device; PF; virtnet modify; device state error
Detected in version: 25.04
4372967
Description: Attempting to unbind the virtio driver from the VM during a live upgrade may cause the controller to hang.
Keyword: Live update
Detected in version: 25.02
4312848
Description: Changes to the
Keyword: Recovery
Detected in version: 24.10
4202447
Description: Repeated hotplug/unplug operations can leave stale virtio-net devices on the DPU that do not appear on the host.
Keyword: hotplug
Detected in version: 24.10
The following are known limitations of this NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net software version.
Ref #
Issue
4449862
Description:
When stopping the
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net controller
Reported in version: 25.07
4534273
Description:
After installing a new version,
Workaround:
Run
Keyword: CLI; version; update
Reported in version: 25.07
3879093
Description: When creating a large number of virtio-net VFs, the representor name of the SF may not be renamed.
Workaround: Use the
Keyword: Representor
Reported in version: 24.10
3943905
Description: Host OS kernel <3.19 does not support 31 hotplug devices.
Workaround: Avoid hotplugging more than 20 devices if host OS kernel is <3.19, or upgrade the kernel to ≥3.19.
Keyword: Host OS; kernel; hotplug
Reported in version: 24.07
4022160
Description: Feature bit
Workaround: Disable
Keyword: Feature bit
Reported in version: 24.07
4001261
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtnet; config; invalid value
Reported in version: 24.07
3965598
Description: Admin-VQ-based transitional VF show a
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Admin VQ; transitional device
Reported in version: 24.07
3961951
Description: Out-of-memory call trace occurs when creating many (>300) VFs on a BlueField running OpenEuler or CentOS 7.6.
Workaround: Update the kernel to support shared RQ.
Keyword: OOM; OpenEuler; CentOS 7.6; virtual function
Reported in version: 24.07
3862683
Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.
Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.
Keyword: Virtio-net emulation
Reported in version: 1.9.0
3665070
Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; DPA
Reported in version: DOCA 2.5.0
3538486
Description: When removing LAG configuration from BlueField, a kernel warning for
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Reported in version: DOCA 2.2.0
3683801
Description: Starting from kernel 5.14, the virtio-net TX path has a logic which may trigger infinite loop when
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net
Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0
3714522
Description: When creating/destroying VFs back to back, make sure the virtio-net controller side does not see any alive VF before recreating them from the guest OS (i.e.,
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; VFs
Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0
3694402
Description: When restarting the virtio-net-controller from the DPU while the guest OS is booting, the guest OS may see kernel call trace while the controller is preparing the device. It recovers once the controller starts.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; restart
Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0
3633453
Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU
Reported in version: DOCA 1.7.0
3021967
Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.
Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.
Keyword: Reboot; VFs
Reported in version: DOCA 1.7.0
3232444
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration
Reported in version: DOCA 1.4.0
2801780
Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; error
Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0
2870213
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring
Workaround: Clear NVRAM and reset mlxconfig to default
Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle
Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0
2685191
Description: Once virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2
Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0
2702395
Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.
Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot
Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0