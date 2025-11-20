VXLAN Tunnel Gateway Example

This example users the native parser and 2 tables, of size 32K each. The wire port is configured with P4 port ID 0. A single bit in the user metadata structure is used to keep the decapsulation state.

Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4> const bit< 32 > DECAP_TABLE_SIZE = 32768 ; const bit< 32 > ENCAP_TABLE_SIZE = 32768 ; const bit< 32 > WIRE_PORT = 32w0; struct metadata_t { bit< 1 > was_decapped; } struct headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS } parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) }

The encapsulation control has a single table, matching on IPv4 destination address. If an entry matches, the packet is VXLAN encapsulated and forwarded to the specified port. If the packet does not hit any entry, then the packet is dropped. It is simple to add more complex policy rules such as a 5 tuple ACL.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control overlay_encap( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) encap_counter; action deny() { nv_drop(); } action vxlan_v4_encap(nv_mac_addr_t underlay_src_mac, nv_mac_addr_t underlay_dst_mac, nv_ipv4_addr_t underlay_sip, nv_ipv4_addr_t underlay_dip, bit< 24 > vni, nv_logical_port_t port) { encap_counter.count(); nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay(headers, false , underlay_dst_mac, underlay_src_mac, 0 , underlay_sip, underlay_dip, vni); nv_send_to_port(port); } table encap_v4_table { key = { headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact; } actions = { vxlan_v4_encap; deny; } size = ENCAP_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = deny; direct_counter = encap_counter; } apply { if (headers.ipv4.isValid() && (user_meta.was_decapped == 1 )) { encap_v4_table.apply(); } } }

The decapsulation control simply checks if the packet is VXLAN, and decapsulates it. From there the packet can be sent directly to a port, or hair-pinned back to the wire.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control decap_flow( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) decap_counter; action deny() { nv_drop(); } action decap() { decap_counter.count(); nv_l2_decap(headers); user_meta.was_decapped = 1 ; } action to_port(nv_logical_port_t port) { nv_send_to_port(port); } action decap_to_port(nv_logical_port_t port) { decap_counter.count(); user_meta.was_decapped = 1 ; nv_l2_decap(headers); nv_send_to_port(port); } table decap_v4_table { key = { headers.vxlan.vni : exact; } actions = { decap; to_port; decap_to_port; deny; NoAction; } size = DECAP_TABLE_SIZE; direct_counter = decap_counter; default_action = deny; } apply { if (headers.vxlan.isValid()) { decap_v4_table.apply(); } } }

The main control checks the ingress port to determine if the packet is Network to Host, or Host to Network. Depending on the direction, it applies the decap_flow control, or performs an overlay encapsulation.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control gateway( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { overlay_encap() over; decap_flow() decap; table direction_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port : exact; } actions = { NoAction; } default_action = NoAction; const entries = { (WIRE_PORT) : NoAction(); } } apply { user_meta.was_decapped = 0 ; if (direction_table.apply().hit) { decap.apply(headers, std_meta, user_meta, pkt_out_meta); } over.apply(headers, std_meta, user_meta, pkt_out_meta); } }

See below for the complete DPL example.