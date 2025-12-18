Advanced Transport

The mlx5 driver supports atomic operations; however, due to potential endianness mismatches between requester and responder systems, specific configuration is required to ensure correct behavior.

To enable atomic operations in environments where such an endianness contradiction may exist, the application must explicitly configure the Queue Pair (QP) during creation.

Use the ibv_create_qp() function and set the following flag in the create_flags field:

Copy Copied! IBV_QP_CREATE_ATOMIC_BE_REPLY

This flag ensures that the QP is configured to handle big-endian formatted atomic replies, allowing atomic operations to complete correctly across systems with differing byte orders.