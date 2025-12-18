Bug Fixes in This Version

4570205 Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4650314 Description: The SBR hot reset error during mlxfwreset level 4 is resolved by skipping configuration of the second (disabled) link via mlxconfig. With only the active link configured, the reset flow completes successfully.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4629077 Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4683328 Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4501554 Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity. Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.

Keywords: Path migration, steering

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4506854 Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.

Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4500365 Description: Fixed the adaptive PCIe gain setting.

Keywords: PCIe gain

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4571079 Description: Fixed an issue where invoking the resourcedump tool with segment type DPA_PROCESS_LST returned invalid data when the parameter n1 == 1 and no processes existed on the current vhca_id. The fix adds a proper check, and the resourcedump tool now reports the correct error in this scenario.

Keywords: DPA PROCESS, RESOURCE DUMP

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4529293 Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops. The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.

Keywords: OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4683346 Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.

Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4458670 Description: Fixed an issue where writing to nic_interface could set the parent function to DISABLED without propagating the state to its child VFs. The firmware now ensures that children inherit the DISABLED state correctly.

Keywords: VF health

Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4517037 Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.

Keywords: FLR, ICM address

Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4618972 Description: Fixed an issue that could cause false-positive detection of DEAD_IRISC during DPA destroy_process or destroy_mem operations on highly loaded systems.

Keywords: IRISC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4133425 Description: Fixed an issue where PTP was not supported when the port speed was configured to 1G.

Keywords: PTP

Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026

4500507 Description: Fixed an issue where parallel execution of CREATE_NVME_SQ or CREATE_NVME_SQ_BE objects could lead to a fatal assert (0x8184).

Keywords: NVME, CREATE_NVME_SQ, CREATE_NVME_SQ_BE

Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006