Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue
4564535
Description: Under high flow-insertion rates on BlueField-3, pipe resize operations may time out (exceeding 10 seconds). This can cause OVS threads (
Keyword: OVS; Pipe Resize; Timeout
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4564538
Description: A pipe resize operation on BlueField-3, often triggered by dynamic flow limits, may fail. This can result in memory allocation errors and severe delays (10+ seconds), leading to a loss of network connectivity, such as BGP peering sessions dropping.
Keyword: Pipe Resize; Flow Limit; Memory Allocation
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4621473
Description: A race condition during flow deletion may cause application instability or incorrect counter values.
Keyword: Flow; delete
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4366800
Description: Creating a packet filtering rule with match criteria on certain unsupported fields (e.g., specific VXLAN-GPE flags) does not return an error as expected.
Keyword: Packet filtering; DOCA Flow
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4627850
Description: The RTC timestamp is not correctly parsed in the doca_telemetry_diag sample.
Keyword: RTC; PTP; DOCA Telemetry
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548383
Description: The
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4560966
Description: Enabling the RX Rate flag in the ZTR RTTCC algorithm causes compilation to fail because the private DOCA PCC device header is not included.
Keyword: DOCA PCC; Zero-touch RoCE; round-trip time congestion control
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4223392
Description: CT miss pipe receives configured IP version only.
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4539156
Description: Fixed an issue on Debian/Ubuntu where DKMS kernel modules post-install scripts did not set autoinstall, causing modules to appear as "added" instead of "installed".
Keyword: DKMS kernel modules, Debian/Ubuntu, post-install scripts
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4548661
Description: Resolved startup warning in MFT caused by missing dimax-init component, which was not included in the EN+RoCE Bundle.
Keyword: MFT
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4578268
Description: Resolved missing kernel symbol dependencies in kmod-* packages by switching to DKMS-based modules in DOCA Host 3.2.0, ensuring proper module load on custom kernels.
Keyword: kmod-* packages, DKMS-based modules
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4648210
Description: Fixed an issue preventing DNF/YUM upgrades of rebuilt mlnx-ofa_kernel-devel packages (via doca-kernel-support) due to version sorting errors. The rebuilt package now appends ".1" and the kernel version to ensure proper RPM comparison and smooth upgrades.
Keyword: mlnx-ofa_kernel-devel package
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4651525
Description: Fixed an issue on ARM64 systems where the write-combining capability might not have been properly detected during driver initialization.
Now, the driver performs an internal check at boot time to correctly determine write-combining support, improving data path efficiency and traffic latency.
Keyword: Firmware, kernel lock
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4642754
Description: Fixed a non-responsive firmware issue that could cause the kernel to lock up for an extended period.
Keyword: Firmware, kernel lock
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4567695 / 4606693
Description: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a MAD completion queue (CQ) was destroyed while RDMA CM traffic was still active.
Keyword: MAD CQ
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4222720
Description: Fixed an issue where, when running on DPU Arm cores,
Keyword: DOCA Firefly Service
Detected in version: 3.1.0
4553499
Description: Fixed an issue where, on devices that do not support BlueFlame, allocation of a new Transport Domain (TD) could fail when attempting to allocate a dedicated UAR.
Keyword: BlueFlame, Transport Domain (TD), UAR
Detected in version: 3.0.0
4625955
Description: BFB installation via
Keyword: DOCA installer; BFB installation; timeout
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4765027
Description:
Keyword: RoCE; SF
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4712344
Description: Automatic activation is not expected when performing a
Keyword: SimpleUpdate
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4654183
Description: After
Keywords: doca-installer
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4691172
Description: Swissbit eMMC firmware update may fail when using the default mmc-utils version that comes with Ubuntu 22.04, leading to potential update compatibility issues.
Keywords: eMMC; firmware
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4707555
Description: Restarting the
Keywords: openibd; openvswitch
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4669177
Description: RShim command line will print "Timeout" when doing bfdump and Arm is unresponsive which causes bfdump to time out prematurely.
Keywords: RShim; dump
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4715798
Description: The BMC does not reset automatically when a DPU reset occurs to activate new BMC firmware after a deferred update.
Keywords: BMC; firmware
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4662191
Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).
Reported in version: 25.10
4658475
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Reported in version: 25.10
4686938
Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.
Reported in version: 25.10
4664471
Description: When creating a VLAN using
Reported in version: 25.10
4570205
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4650314
Description: The SBR hot reset error during mlxfwreset level 4 is resolved by skipping configuration of the second (disabled) link via mlxconfig. With only the active link configured, the reset flow completes successfully.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4629077
Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4683328
Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
Keywords: Path migration, steering
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4506854
Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.
Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4500365
Description: Fixed the adaptive PCIe gain setting.
Keywords: PCIe gain
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4571079
Description: Fixed an issue where invoking the resourcedump tool with segment type DPA_PROCESS_LST returned invalid data when the parameter n1 == 1 and no processes existed on the current vhca_id.
The fix adds a proper check, and the resourcedump tool now reports the correct error in this scenario.
Keywords: DPA PROCESS, RESOURCE DUMP
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
Keywords: OpenSM
Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4683346
Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4458670
Description: Fixed an issue where writing to nic_interface could set the parent function to DISABLED without propagating the state to its child VFs. The firmware now ensures that children inherit the DISABLED state correctly.
Keywords: VF health
Discovered in Version: 32.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4517037
Description: Fixed a rare issue where performing an FLR on a released ICM address from the DPA process could cause the DPA kernel to hang due to a race condition.
Keywords: FLR, ICM address
Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4618972
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause false-positive detection of DEAD_IRISC during DPA destroy_process or destroy_mem operations on highly loaded systems.
Keywords: IRISC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4133425
Description: Fixed an issue where PTP was not supported when the port speed was configured to 1G.
Keywords: PTP
Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4500507
Description: Fixed an issue where parallel execution of CREATE_NVME_SQ or CREATE_NVME_SQ_BE objects could lead to a fatal assert (0x8184).
Keywords: NVME, CREATE_NVME_SQ, CREATE_NVME_SQ_BE
Discovered in Version: 32.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 32.47.1026
4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
Keywords: Path migration, steering
Discovered in Version: 24.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 24.47.1026
4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
Keywords: OpenSM
Discovered in Version: 24.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 24.47.1026
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 24.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 24.47.1026