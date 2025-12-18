Changes and New Features

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms must use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

DMABUF Optimization – Optimized the page size selection for DMABUF memory keys (mkeys) in the mlx5 driver to enhance performance and memory efficiency. The driver now automatically chooses the most suitable page size based on system configuration and workload, improving memory management and increasing bandwidth.

Namespace Management Enhancement – The RDMA core now sets a device’s network namespace during allocation, inheriting it from the associated devlink instance after a devlink reload. Additionally, the IPoIB driver is now namespace-aware, creating its interfaces within the same namespace as the parent RDMA device.

ETS Rate Limit for VF Group – This new capability supports defining bandwidth proportions between traffic classes (TCs) via the devlink-rate API. This enhancement allows users to allocate bandwidth across multiple traffic classes in a single command, enabling finer traffic management and improved control in Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS) scenarios. Users can now specify relative bandwidth shares per traffic class, for example, assigning 20% to TC0 (TCP/UDP) and 80% to TC5 (RoCE).

LAG Network Namespace Isolation – Added support for LAG with network namespace isolation. Hardware LAG can now be formed only between mlx5 interfaces that share the same network namespace, preventing cross-namespace interference and aligning with user expectations when devices are assigned to different netns. This enables creating a LAG when an entire NIC PF is passed to a container.

NIC Availability Monitoring Counters – NIC availability monitoring counters is added to the Devlink interface. It introduces three new counters, bar_uar_access , odp_local_triggered_page_fault , and odp_remote_triggered_page_fault that are exposed via the Devlink vnic_reporter interface. This enables users to monitor per-function usage of critical resources that could be targeted in a DoS attack.

Flow Steering Rules - Added support for creating flow steering rules using bulk counter objects, enabling more efficient monitoring and management of multiple traffic flows simultaneously.