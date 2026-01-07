Customer Affecting Changes

DOCA-Host 3.1.0 In the DOCA-OFED profile, the openvswitch component was deprecated and replaced with the doca-openvswitch component . The content and features are identical, but customers using the openvswitch component must re-build their applications with the new doca-openvswitch package .

The "Shared RQ" feature was replaced by the "memory consumption reduction for representors" feature . As a result, the esw_pet_insert devlink parameter is no longer available, and setting ALLOW_SHARED_RQ in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf has no effect .

DOCA-HOST 3.0.0 (April 2025) The mlxdevm tool was aligned with devlink v6.12. In this version, a zero rate value indicates "unlimited" and is omitted from the display . When using mlxdevm port function rate show , the tx_rate and tx_max fields are omitted if their value is zero . The driver also only accepts tx_rate and tx_max values that are multiples of 1 Mb/s .

The mlxdevm tool was aligned with devlink v6.12 and conforms to its man page specifications . To Set Rate: Use port function rate set [DEV/PORT_INDEX | DEV/NODE_NAME] tx_max VALUE

DOCA-HOST 2.10.0 (Jan 2025) When Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) is enabled, static coalescing parameters cannot be set because the dynamic algorithm will override their values . Recommendation: To set static coalescing parameters, you must first disable DIM.

The ConnectX-4 adapter card family is no longer supported . N/A

Support was removed for several OS versions (e.g., RHEL 8.0, 8.1, 8.3, 8.5, 8.7, 9.1, 9.3, and OL 7.9) . N/A

DOCA-FLOW 2.10.0 Several features were temporarily unsupported in the 2.10 release, including ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe, ordered_list pipe, external send queue (SQ), and pipe resize . Users needing these features were advised to use DOCA Flow 2.9.1 .

The requirement to use a dummy_id for IPsec encryption actions during pipe creation was removed . When creating a pipe with a crypto action, UINT32_MAX now represents a changeable shared object, while a crypto_id between 0 and UINT32_MAX indicates a constant .

Memory for "modify field" and "encap" actions must be allocated upfront on a per-port basis . Recommendation: If these actions are used, the doca_flow_port_cfg_set_actions_mem_size() function must be called to configure the memory size .

"Strict matching" is no longer supported . The doca_flow_pipe_cfg_set_enable_strict_matching() function is deprecated . Users must use "relaxed matching" .

The entry aging mechanism no longer relies on DPDK. The service_core= and svc_cycle_time= DPDK arguments are no longer supported. Recommendation: Users must use the new APIs: doca_flow_port_cfg_set_service_threads_core() and doca_flow_port_cfg_set_service_threads_interval() .

The doca_flow_parser_meta.random field was changed to big-endian . Users must update code to provide this value in big-endian format. The DOCA_HTOBE16 macro is recommended .

The RSS config API was refactored to align with other resource types . Users must now specify whether the RSS resource is shared or non-shared .

Values for the doca_flow_l2_meta and doca_flow_meter_color enums were changed . Users must recompile their applications .

The match fields parser_meta.outer_l4_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_ok no longer validate the L4 checksum . Recommendation: To check for a valid checksum, users must use parser_meta.outer_l4_checksum_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_checksum_ok .

Entry "life event" callback was previously invoked only on "entry add" and "entry removal" . The callback is now also invoked upon "port stop" during the removal of pipe entries. Therefore, the user context must still be defined at that stage .

DOCA-ETH 2.10.0 The eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive and eth_rxq_regular_receive samples were not supported . Users needing these samples were advised to use DOCA 2.9.1 .

DOCA 2.9.0 (Oct 2024) DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode Due to a silicon issue (as of firmware v28.43.2026), the DPA outbox was set to non-blocking mode, causing requests to complete immediately without waiting for the actual operation to finish . Action Required: The DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before starting another operation . Users programming the DPA must update firmware to 28.43.2026+ and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x+ .