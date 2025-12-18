On This Page
- Overview
- DOCA Eth Receive Sample
- DOCA Eth Send Sample
- Host-side AES-GCM Decrypt Sample
- BlueField-side AES-GCM Encrypt Sample
- Host-side AES-GCM Encrypt and Decrypt Sample
- Host-side SHA with CSV Output File Sample
- Host-side SHA with CSV Appended Output File Sample
- BlueField-side SHA with Transient Statistics Sample
- Host-side Local DMA with Core Sweep Sample
- Host-side Local DMA with Job Size Sweep Sample
- BlueField-side Remote DMA Sample
- Compress BlueField-side Sample
- BlueField-side Decompress LZ4 Sample
- Host-side EC Creation in Bulk Latency Mode Sample
- BlueField-side EC Creation in Precision Latency Mode Sample
- Comch Consumer from Host Side Sample
- Host-side Comch Producer Sample
- Host-side RDMA Send Sample
- Host-side RDMA Receive Sample
DOCA Bench Sample Invocations
This guide provides examples of various invocations of the tool to help provide guidance and insight into it and the feature under test.
To make the samples clearer, certain verbose output and repeated information has been removed or shortened, in particular to output of the configuration or defaults when DOCA Bench is first executed is removed.
The command line options may need to be updated to suit your environment (e.g., TCP addresses, port numbers, interface names, usernames). See the "Command-line Parameters" section for more information.
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run in Ethernet receive mode, configured to receive Ethernet frames of size 1500 bytes.
The test runs for 3 seconds using a single core and use a maximum burst size of 512 frames.
The test runs in the default throughput mode, with throughput figures displayed at the end of the test run.
The companion application uses 6 cores to continuously transmit Ethernet frames of size 1500 bytes until it is stopped by DOCA Bench.
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
0x02 \
--pipeline-steps doca_eth::rx \
--device b1:
00.1 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
1500 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_eth.max-burst-size=
512 \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345,user=bob,dev=ens4f1np1 \
--attribute doption.companion_app.path=/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_bench_companion \
--companion-core-list
6 \
--job-output-buffer-size
1500 \
--mtu-size raw_eth
Results Output
[main] doca_bench :
2.7.
0084
[main] release build
+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +
DOCA bench supported modules: [doca_comm_channel, doca_compress, doca_dma, doca_ec, doca_eth, doca_sha, doca_comch, doca_rdma, doca_aes_gcm]
+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +
DOCA bench configuration
Static configuration: [
Attributes: [doca_eth.l4-chksum-offload:
false, doca_eth.max-burst-size:
512, doption.companion_app.path:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_bench_companion, doca_eth.l3-chksum-offload:
false]
Companion configuration: [
Device: ens4f1np1
Remote IP address:
"bob@10.10.10.10"
Core set: [
6]
]
Pipelines: [
Steps: [
name:
"doca_eth::rx"
attributes: []
]
Use remote input buffers: no
Use remote output buffers: no
Latency bucket_range: 10000ns-110000ns
]
Run limits: [
Max execution time: 3seconds
Max jobs executed: -- not configured --
Max bytes processed: -- not configured --
]
Data provider: [
Name:
"random-data"
Job output buffer size:
1500
]
Device:
"b1:00.1"
Device representor:
"-- not configured --"
Warm up job count:
100
Input files dir:
"-- not configured --"
Output files dir:
"-- not configured --"
Core set: [
1]
Benchmark mode: throughput
Warnings as errors: no
CSV output: [
File name: -- not configured --
Selected stats: []
Deselected stats: []
Separate dynamic values: no
Collect environment information: no
Append to stats file: no
]
]
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
1500
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: ETH_FRAME
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
[main] Initialize framework...
[main] Start execution...
Preparing...
EAL: Detected CPU lcores:
36
EAL: Detected NUMA nodes:
4
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Multi-process socket /run/user/
48679/dpdk/rte/mp_socket
EAL: Selected IOVA mode
'PA'
EAL: VFIO support initialized
TELEMETRY: No legacy callbacks, legacy socket not created
EAL: Probe PCI driver: mlx5_pci (15b3:a2d6) device:
0000:b1:
00.1 (socket
2)
[
08:
19:
32:
110524][
398304][DOCA][WRN][engine_model.c:
90][adapt_queue_depth] adapting queue depth to
128.
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000633 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
611215
Dequeued jobs:
611215
Throughput:
000.204 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
002.276 Gib/s
Egress rate:
002.276 Gib/s
Results Overview
As a single core is specified, there is a single section of statistics output displayed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run in Ethernet send mode, configured to transmit Ethernet frames of size 1500 bytes
Random data is used to populate the Ethernet frames
The test runs for 3 seconds using a single core and uses a maximum burst size of 512 frames
L3 and L4 checksum offloading is not enabled
The test runs in the default throughput mode, with throughput figures displayed at the end of the test run
The companion application uses 6 cores to continuously receive Ethernet frames of size 1500 bytes until it is stopped by DOCA Bench
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
0x02 \
--pipeline-steps doca_eth::tx \
--device b1:
00.1 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
1500 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_eth.max-burst-size=
512 \
--attribute doca_eth.l4-chksum-offload=
false \
--attribute doca_eth.l3-chksum-offload=
false \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345,user=bob,dev=ens4f1np1 \
--attribute doption.companion_app.path=/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_bench_companion \
--companion-core-list
6 \
--job-output-buffer-size
1500
Results Output
[main] doca_bench :
2.7.
0084
[main] release build
+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +
DOCA bench supported modules: [doca_comm_channel, doca_compress, doca_dma, doca_ec, doca_eth, doca_sha, doca_comch, doca_rdma, doca_aes_gcm]
+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +
DOCA bench configuration
Static configuration: [
Attributes: [doca_eth.l4-chksum-offload:
false, doca_eth.max-burst-size:
512, doption.companion_app.path:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_bench_companion, doca_eth.l3-chksum-offload:
false]
Companion configuration: [
Device: ens4f1np1
Remote IP address:
"bob@10.10.10.10"
Core set: [
6]
]
Pipelines: [
Steps: [
name:
"doca_eth::tx"
attributes: []
]
Use remote input buffers: no
Use remote output buffers: no
Latency bucket_range: 10000ns-110000ns
]
Run limits: [
Max execution time: 3seconds
Max jobs executed: -- not configured --
Max bytes processed: -- not configured --
]
Data provider: [
Name:
"random-data"
Job output buffer size:
1500
]
Device:
"b1:00.1"
Device representor:
"-- not configured --"
Warm up job count:
100
Input files dir:
"-- not configured --"
Output files dir:
"-- not configured --"
Core set: [
1]
Benchmark mode: throughput
Warnings as errors: no
CSV output: [
File name: -- not configured --
Selected stats: []
Deselected stats: []
Separate dynamic values: no
Collect environment information: no
Append to stats file: no
]
]
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
1500
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
[main] Initialize framework...
[main] Start execution...
Preparing...
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000049 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
17135128
Dequeued jobs:
17135128
Throughput:
005.712 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
063.832 Gib/s
Egress rate:
063.832 Gib/s
Results Overview
As a single core is specified, there is a single section of statistics output displayed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the x86 host side to run the AES-GM Decryption step
A file-set file is used to indicate which file is to be decrypted. The content of the file-set file lists the filename to be decrypted.
The key to be used for the encryption and decryption is specified using the
doca_aes_gcm.key-file attribute. This contains the key to be used.
It will run until 5000 jobs have been processed
It runs in the precision-latency mode, with latency and throughput figures displayed at the end of the test run
A core mask is specified to indicate that cores 12, 13, 14, and 15 are to be used for this test
Command Line
doca_bench --mode precision-latency \
--core-mask
0xf000 \
--warm-up-jobs
32 \
--device
17:
00.0 \
--data-provider file-set \
--data-provider-input-file aes_64_128.fileset \
--run-limit-jobs
5000 \
--pipeline-steps doca_aes_gcm::decrypt \
--attribute doca_aes_gcm.key-file=
'aes128.key' \
--job-output-buffer-size
80
Results Output
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Worker thread[
0](core:
12) stats:
Duration:
10697 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
5000
Dequeued jobs:
5000
Throughput:
000.467 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
000.265 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.223 Gib/s
Worker thread[
1](core:
13) stats:
Duration:
10700 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
5000
Dequeued jobs:
5000
Throughput:
000.467 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
000.265 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.223 Gib/s
Worker thread[
2](core:
14) stats:
Duration:
10733 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
5000
Dequeued jobs:
5000
Throughput:
000.466 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
000.264 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.222 Gib/s
Worker thread[
3](core:
15) stats:
Duration:
10788 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
5000
Dequeued jobs:
5000
Throughput:
000.463 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
000.262 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.221 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
10788 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
20000
Dequeued jobs:
20000
Throughput:
001.854 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
001.050 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.884 Gib/s
min:
1878 ns
max:
4956 ns
median:
2134 ns
mean:
2145 ns
90th %ile:
2243 ns
95th %ile:
2285 ns
99th %ile:
2465 ns
99.9th %ile:
3193 ns
99.99th %ile:
4487 ns
Results Overview
Since a core mask is specified but no core count, then all cores in the mask are used.
There is a section of statistics displayed for each core used as well as the aggregate statistics.
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the BlueField side to run the AES-GM encryption step
A text file of size 2KB is the input for the encryption stage
The key to be used for the encryption and decryption is specified using the
doca_aes_gcm.keyattribute
It runs until 2000 jobs have been processed
It runs in the bulk-latency mode, with latency and throughput figures displayed at the end of the test run
A single core is specified with 2 threads
Command Line
doca_bench --mode bulk-latency \
--core-list
3 \
--threads-per-core
2 \
--warm-up-jobs
32 \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider file \
--data-provider-input-file plaintext_2k.txt \
--run-limit-jobs
2000 \
--pipeline-steps doca_aes_gcm::encrypt \
--attribute doca_aes_gcm.key=
"0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef" \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
4096
Results Output
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Worker thread[
0](core:
3) stats:
Duration:
501 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
2048
Dequeued jobs:
2048
Throughput:
004.082 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
062.279 Gib/s
Egress rate:
062.644 Gib/s
Worker thread[
1](core:
3) stats:
Duration:
466 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
2048
Dequeued jobs:
2048
Throughput:
004.386 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
066.922 Gib/s
Egress rate:
067.314 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
501 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
4096
Dequeued jobs:
4096
Throughput:
008.163 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
124.558 Gib/s
Egress rate:
125.287 Gib/s
Latency report:
:
:
:
:
:
::
::
::
::
.::. . . ..
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[<10000ns]:
0
.. OUTPUT RETRACTED (SHORTENED) ..
[26000ns -> 26999ns]:
0
[27000ns -> 27999ns]:
128
[28000ns -> 28999ns]:
2176
[29000ns -> 29999ns]:
1152
[30000ns -> 30999ns]:
128
[31000ns -> 31999ns]:
0
[32000ns -> 32999ns]:
0
[33000ns -> 33999ns]:
128
[34000ns -> 34999ns]:
0
[35000ns -> 35999ns]:
0
[36000ns -> 36999ns]:
0
[37000ns -> 37999ns]:
0
[38000ns -> 38999ns]:
128
[39000ns -> 39999ns]:
0
[40000ns -> 40999ns]:
0
[41000ns -> 41999ns]:
0
[42000ns -> 42999ns]:
0
[43000ns -> 43999ns]:
128
[44000ns -> 44999ns]:
128
[45000ns -> 45999ns]:
0
.. OUTPUT RETRACTED (SHORTENED) ..
[>110000ns]:
0
Results Overview
Since a single core is specified, there is a single section of statistics output displayed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the host side to run 2 AES-GM steps in the pipeline, first to encrypt a text file and then to decrypt the associated output from the encrypt step
A text file of size 2KB is the input for the encryption stage
The
input-cwdoption instructs DOCA Bench to look in a different location for the input file, in the parent directory in this case
The key to be used for the encryption and decryption is specified using the
doca_aes_gcm.key-file attribute, indicating that the key can be found in the specified file
It runs until 204800 bytes have been processed
It runs in the default throughput mode, with throughput figures displayed at the end of the test run
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
0xf00 \
--core-count
1 \
--warm-up-jobs
32 \
--device
17:
00.0 \
--data-provider file \
--input-cwd ../. \
--data-provider-input-file plaintext_2k.txt \
--run-limit-bytes
204800 \
--pipeline-steps doca_aes_gcm::encrypt,doca_aes_gcm::decrypt \
--attribute doca_aes_gcm.key-file=
'aes128.key' \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
4096
Results Output
Executing...
Worker thread[
0](core:
8) [doca_aes_gcm::encrypt>>doca_aes_gcm::decrypt] started...
Worker thread[
0] Executing
32 warm-up tasks using
32 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
79 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
214
Dequeued jobs:
214
Throughput:
002.701 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
041.214 Gib/s
Egress rate:
041.214 Gib/s
Results Overview
Since a single core is specified, there is a single section of statistics output displayed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the host side to execute the SHA operation using the SHA256 algorithm and to create a CSV file containing the test configuration and statistics
A list of 1 core is provided with a count of 2 threads per core
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
2 \
--threads-per-core
2 \
--pipeline-steps doca_sha \
--device d8:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha256 \
--warm-up-jobs
100 \
--csv-output-file /tmp/sha_256_test.csv
Results Output
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
1] started...
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
1)
Duration:
3000064 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3713935
Dequeued jobs:
3713935
Throughput:
001.238 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.890 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.295 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
1)
Duration:
3000056 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3757335
Dequeued jobs:
3757335
Throughput:
001.252 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
019.110 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.299 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000064 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7471270
Dequeued jobs:
7471270
Throughput:
002.490 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
038.000 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.594 Gib/s
Results Overview
As a single core has been specified with a thread count of 2, there are statistics displayed for each thread as well as the aggregate statistics.
It can also be observed that 2 threads are started on core 1 with each thread executing the warm-up jobs.
The contents of the
/tmp/sha_256_test.csv are shown below. It can be seen that the configuration used for the test and the associated statistics from the test run are listed:
cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.r un_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attrib ute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,c fg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg. receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,sta ts.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate
,[doca_sha],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
3,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,[
1],throughput,
0,,,,,,,,sha256,
2048,
1,
2,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
7471270,
7471270,
15301160960,
239109312,
038.000 Gib/s,
000.594 Gib/s,
2.490370 MOperations/s,
2.490370 MOpera tions/s
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the Host side to execute the SHA operation using the SHA512 algorithm and to create a csv file containing the test configuration and statistics,
The command is repeated with the added option of csv-append-mode. This instructs DOCA Bench to append the test run statistics to the existing csv file.
A list of 1 core is provided with a count of 2 threads per core.
Command Line
Create the initial
/tmp/sha_512_test.csvfile:
doca_bench --core-list
2\ --threads-per-core
2\ --pipeline-steps doca_sha \ --device d8:
00.0\ --data-provider random-data \ --uniform-job-size
2048\ --job-output-buffer-size
2048\ --run-limit-seconds
3\ --attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha512 \ --warm-up-jobs
100\ --csv-output-file /tmp/sha_512_test.csv
The second command is:
./doca_bench --core-list
2\ --threads-per-core
2\ --pipeline-steps doca_sha \ --device d8:
00.0\ --data-provider random-data \ --uniform-job-size
2048\ --job-output-buffer-size
2048\ --run-limit-seconds
3\ --attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha512 \ --warm-up-jobs
100\ --csv-output-file /tmp/sha_512_test.csv \ --csv-append-mode
This causes DOCA Bench to append the configuration and statistics from the second command run to the
/tmp/sha_512_test.csvfile.
Results Output
This is a snapshot of the results output from the first command run:
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
1] started...
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
2)
Duration:
3015185 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3590717
Dequeued jobs:
3590717
Throughput:
001.191 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.171 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.568 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
2)
Duration:
3000203 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3656044
Dequeued jobs:
3656044
Throughput:
001.219 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.594 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.581 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3015185 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7246761
Dequeued jobs:
7246761
Throughput:
002.403 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
036.673 Gib/s
Egress rate:
001.146 Gib/s
This is a snapshot of the results output from the second command run:
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
1] started...
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
2)
Duration:
3000072 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3602562
Dequeued jobs:
3602562
Throughput:
001.201 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.323 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.573 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
2)
Duration:
3000062 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3659148
Dequeued jobs:
3659148
Throughput:
001.220 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.611 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.582 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000072 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7261710
Dequeued jobs:
7261710
Throughput:
002.421 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
036.934 Gib/s
Egress rate:
001.154 Gib/s
Results Overview
Since a single core has been specified with a thread count of 2, there are statistics displayed for each thread as well as the aggregate statistics.
It can also be observed that 2 threads are started on core 1 with each thread executing the warm-up jobs.
The contents of the
/tmp/sha_256_test.csv, after the first command has been run, are shown below. It can be seen that the configuration used for the test and the associated statistics from the test run are listed:
cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.run_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attribute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg.receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate
,[doca_sha],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
3,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,[
2],throughput,
0,,,,,,,,sha512,
2048,
1,
2,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
7246761,
7246761,
14841366528,
463850048,
036.673 Gib/s,
001.146 Gib/s,
2.403422 MOperations/s,
2.403422 MOperations/s
The contents of the
/tmp/sha_256_test.csv, after the second command has been run, are shown below. It can be seen that a second entry has been added detailing the configuration used for the test and the associated statistics from the test run:
cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.run_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attribute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg.receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate
,[doca_sha],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
3,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,[
2],throughput,
0,,,,,,,,sha512,
2048,
1,
2,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
7246761,
7246761,
14841366528,
463850048,
036.673 Gib/s,
001.146 Gib/s,
2.403422 MOperations/s,
2.403422 MOperations/s
,[doca_sha],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
3,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,[
2],throughput,
0,,,,,,,,sha512,
2048,
1,
2,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
7261710,
7261710,
14871982080,
464806784,
036.934 Gib/s,
001.154 Gib/s,
2.420512 MOperations/s,
2.420512 MOperations/s
This test invokes DOCA Bench on the BlueField side to execute the SHA operation using the SHA1 algorithm and to display statistics every 2000 milliseconds during the test run
A list of 3 cores is provided with a count of 2 threads per core and a core-count of 1
The core-count instructs DOCA Bench to use the first core number in the core list, in this case core number 2
Command Line
doca_bench --core-list
2,
3,
4 \
--core-count
1 \
--threads-per-core
2 \
--pipeline-steps doca_sha \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
-attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha1 \
--warm-up-jobs
100 \
--rt-stats-interval
2000
Results Output
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
1] started...
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
2)
Duration:
965645 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
1171228
Dequeued jobs:
1171228
Throughput:
001.213 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.505 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.181 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
2)
Duration:
965645 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
1171754
Dequeued jobs:
1171754
Throughput:
001.213 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.514 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.181 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
965645 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
2342982
Dequeued jobs:
2342982
Throughput:
002.426 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
037.019 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.362 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
2)
Duration:
2968088 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3653691
Dequeued jobs:
3653691
Throughput:
001.231 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.783 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.183 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
2)
Duration:
2968088 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3689198
Dequeued jobs:
3689198
Throughput:
001.243 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.965 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.185 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
2968088 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7342889
Dequeued jobs:
7342889
Throughput:
002.474 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
037.748 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.369 Gib/s
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
2)
Duration:
3000122 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3694128
Dequeued jobs:
3694128
Throughput:
001.231 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
018.789 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.184 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
2)
Duration:
3000089 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
3751128
Dequeued jobs:
3751128
Throughput:
001.250 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
019.079 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.186 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000122 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7445256
Dequeued jobs:
7445256
Throughput:
002.482 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
037.867 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.370 Gib/s
Results Overview
Although a core list of 3 cores has been specified, the core-count value of 1 instructs DOCA Bench to use the first entry in the core list.
It can be seen that as a thread-count of 2 has been specified, there are 2 threads created on core 2.
A transient statistics interval of 2000 milliseconds has been specified, and the transient statistics per thread can be seen, as well as the final aggregate statistics.
This test invokes DOCA Bench to execute a local DMA operation on the host
It specifies that a core sweep should be carried out using core counts of 1, 2, and 4 using the option
--sweep core-count,1,4,*2
Test output is to be saved in a CSV file
/tmp/dma_sweep.csvand a filter is applied so that only statistics information is recorded. No configuration information is to be recorded.
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
0xff \
--sweep core-count,
1,
4,*
2 \
--pipeline-steps doca_dma \
--device d8:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
5 \
--csv-output-file /tmp/dma_sweep.csv \
--csv-stats
"stats.*"
Results Overview
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
--------------------------------
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
2
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
--------------------------------
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
4
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
[main] Initialize framework...
[main] Start execution...
Preparing permutation
1 of
3...
Executing permutation
1 of
3...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup permutation
1 of
3...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000191 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
22999128
Dequeued jobs:
22999128
Throughput:
004.600 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
070.185 Gib/s
Egress rate:
070.185 Gib/s
Preparing permutation
2 of
3...
Executing permutation
2 of
3...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
1] started...
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup permutation
2 of
3...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
0)
Duration:
5000066 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
14409794
Dequeued jobs:
14409794
Throughput:
002.882 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
043.975 Gib/s
Egress rate:
043.975 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
1)
Duration:
5000188 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
14404708
Dequeued jobs:
14404708
Throughput:
002.881 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
043.958 Gib/s
Egress rate:
043.958 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000188 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
28814502
Dequeued jobs:
28814502
Throughput:
005.763 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
087.932 Gib/s
Egress rate:
087.932 Gib/s
Preparing permutation
3 of
3...
Executing permutation
3 of
3...
Data path thread [
1] started...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
WT[
1] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
3] started...
WT[
3] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Data path thread [
2] started...
WT[
2] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup permutation
3 of
3...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Stats
for thread[
0](core:
0)
Duration:
5000092 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7227025
Dequeued jobs:
7227025
Throughput:
001.445 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
022.055 Gib/s
Egress rate:
022.055 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
1](core:
1)
Duration:
5000081 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7223269
Dequeued jobs:
7223269
Throughput:
001.445 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
022.043 Gib/s
Egress rate:
022.043 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
2](core:
2)
Duration:
5000047 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7229678
Dequeued jobs:
7229678
Throughput:
001.446 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
022.063 Gib/s
Egress rate:
022.063 Gib/s
Stats
for thread[
3](core:
3)
Duration:
5000056 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
7223037
Dequeued jobs:
7223037
Throughput:
001.445 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
022.043 Gib/s
Egress rate:
022.043 Gib/s
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000092 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
28903009
Dequeued jobs:
28903009
Throughput:
005.780 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
088.203 Gib/s
Egress rate:
088.203 Gib/s
Results Overview
The output gives a summary of the permutations being carried out and then proceeds to display the statistics for each of the permutations.
The CSV output file contents can be seen to contain only statistics information. Configuration information is not included.
There is an entry for each of the sweep permutations:
stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate
22999128,
22999128,
47102214144,
47102214144,
070.185 Gib/s,
070.185 Gib/s,
4.599650 MOperations/s,
4.599650 MOperations/s
28814502,
28814502,
59012100096,
59012100096,
087.932 Gib/s,
087.932 Gib/s,
5.762683 MOperations/s,
5.762683 MOperations/s
28903009,
28903009,
59193362432,
59193362432,
088.203 Gib/s,
088.203 Gib/s,
5.780495 MOperations/s,
5.780495 MOperations/s
This test invokes DOCA Bench to execute a local DMA operation on the host.
It specifies that a uniform job size sweep should be carried out using job sizes 1024 and 2048 using the option
--sweep uniform-job-size,1024,2048.
Test output is to be saved in a CSV file
/tmp/dma_sweep_job_size.csv and collection of environment information is enabled.
Command Line
doca_bench --core-mask
0xff \
--core-count
1 \
--pipeline-steps doca_dma \
--device d8:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--sweep uniform-job-size,
1024,
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
5 \
--csv-output-file /tmp/dma_sweep_job_size.csv \
--enable-environment-information
Results Overview
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
1024
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
--------------------------------
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
[main] Initialize framework...
[main] Start execution...
Preparing permutation
1 of
2...
Executing permutation
1 of
2...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup permutation
1 of
2...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000083 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
23645128
Dequeued jobs:
23645128
Throughput:
004.729 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
036.079 Gib/s
Egress rate:
036.079 Gib/s
Preparing permutation
2 of
2...
Executing permutation
2 of
2...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup permutation
2 of
2...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000027 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
22963128
Dequeued jobs:
22963128
Throughput:
004.593 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
070.078 Gib/s
Egress rate:
070.078 Gib/s
Results Overview
The output gives a summary of the permutations being carried out and then proceeds to display the statistics for each of the permutations.
The CSV output file contents can be seen to contain statistics information and the environment information.
There is an entry for each of the sweep permutations.
cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.run_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attribute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg.receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate,host.pci.
3.address,host.pci.
3.ext_tag,host.pci.
3.link_type,host.pci.
2.ext_tag,host.pci.
2.address,host.cpu.
0.model,host.ofed_version,host.pci.
4.max_read_request,host.pci.
2.width,host.cpu.
1.logical_cores,host.pci.
2.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
3.max_read_request,host.pci.
4.address,host.pci.
2.link_type,host.pci.
1.max_read_request,host.pci.
4.link_type,host.cpu.socket_count,host.pci.
0.ext_tag,host.pci.
6.port_speed,host.cpu.
0.physical_cores,host.pci.
7.port_speed,host.memory.dimm_slot_count,host.cpu.
1.model,host.pci.
0.max_payload_size,host.pci.
6.relaxed_ordering,host.doca_host_package_version,host.pci.
6.max_payload_size,host.pci.
0.gen,host.pci.
4.width,host.pci.
2.gen,host.pci.
1.max_payload_size,host.pci.
4.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
3.width,host.cpu.
0.logical_cores,host.cpu.
0.arch,host.pci.
4.port_speed,host.pci.
4.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
7.address,host.pci.
5.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
5.address,host.cpu.
1.arch,host.pci.
0.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
7.width,host.pci.
7.link_type,host.pci.
1.link_type,host.pci.
3.gen,host.pci.
7.max_read_request,host.pci.
7.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
6.gen,host.pci.
2.port_speed,host.pci.
7.gen,host.pci.
2.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
6.width,host.pci.
4.gen,host.pci.
6.address,host.hostname,host.pci.
5.link_type,host.pci.
6.link_type,host.pci.
6.max_read_request,host.pci.
7.max_payload_size,host.pci.
5.gen,host.pci.
6.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
5.width,host.pci.
3.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
4.ext_tag,host.pci.
0.width,host.pci.
5.port_speed,host.pci.
2.max_payload_size,host.pci.
3.max_payload_size,host.pci.
5.max_payload_size,host.pci.
2.max_read_request,host.pci.
0.address,host.pci.gen,host.os.family,host.pci.
1.gen,host.pci.
5.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
1.port_speed,host.pci.
7.ext_tag,host.pci.
1.address,host.pci.
3.eswitch_mode,host.pci.
3.port_speed,host.pci.
0.max_read_request,host.pci.
1.ext_tag,host.pci.
0.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
0.link_type,host.pci.
5.max_read_request,host.pci.
4.max_payload_size,host.pci.device_count,host.memory.populated_dimm_count,host.memory.installed_capacity,host.pci.
6.ext_tag,host.os.kernel_version,host.pci.
0.port_speed,host.pci.
1.width,host.pci.
7.relaxed_ordering,host.pci.
1.relaxed_ordering,host.os.version,host.os.name,host.cpu.
1.physical_cores,host.numa_node_count,host.pci.
5.ext_tag,host.pci.
1.eswitch_mode
,[doca_dma],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
5,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,
"[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]",throughput,
0,,,,,,,,,
1024,
1,
1,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
23645128,
23645128,
24212611072,
24212611072,
036.079 Gib/s,
036.079 Gib/s,
4.728947 MOperations/s,
4.728947 MOperations/s,
0000:5e:
00.1,
true,Infiniband,
true,
0000:5e:
00.0,N/A,OFED-internal-
24.04-
0.4.
8,N/A,x63,N/A,N/A,N/A,
0000:af:
00.0,Infiniband,N/A,Ethernet,
2,
true,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,
true,<none>,N/A,Gen15,x63,Gen15,N/A,
true,x63,N/A,x86_64,
104857600000,N/A,
0000:d8:
00.1,N/A,
0000:af:
00.1,x86_64,N/A,x63,Ethernet,Infiniband,Gen15,N/A,N/A,Gen15,N/A,Gen15,
true,x63,Gen15,
0000:d8:
00.0,zibal,Ethernet,Ethernet,N/A,N/A,Gen15,N/A,x63,
true,
true,x63,
104857600000,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,
0000:3b:
00.0,N/A,Linux,Gen15,
true,N/A,
true,
0000:3b:
00.1,N/A,N/A,N/A,
true,
true,Infiniband,N/A,N/A,
8,N/A,
270049112064,
true,
5.4.
0-
174-generic,N/A,x63,
true,
true,
20.04.
1 LTS (Focal Fossa),Ubuntu,N/A,
2,
true,N/A
,[doca_dma],
0,
0,
10000,
1000,
5,,,random-data,
2048,d8:
00.0,,,
100,
"[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]",throughput,
0,,,,,,,,,
2048,
1,
1,
1024,
128,
1 fragments,,,,,,,
22963128,
22963128,
47028486144,
47028486144,
070.078 Gib/s,
070.078 Gib/s,
4.592600 MOperations/s,
4.592600 MOperations/s,
0000:5e:
00.1,
true,Infiniband,
true,
0000:5e:
00.0,N/A,OFED-internal-
24.04-
0.4.
8,N/A,x63,N/A,N/A,N/A,
0000:af:
00.0,Infiniband,N/A,Ethernet,
2,
true,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,
true,<none>,N/A,Gen15,x63,Gen15,N/A,
true,x63,N/A,x86_64,
104857600000,N/A,
0000:d8:
00.1,N/A,
0000:af:
00.1,x86_64,N/A,x63,Ethernet,Infiniband,Gen15,N/A,N/A,Gen15,N/A,Gen15,
true,x63,Gen15,
0000:d8:
00.0,zibal,Ethernet,Ethernet,N/A,N/A,Gen15,N/A,x63,
true,
true,x63,
104857600000,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,
0000:3b:
00.0,N/A,Linux,Gen15,
true,N/A,
true,
0000:3b:
00.1,N/A,N/A,N/A,
true,
true,Infiniband,N/A,N/A,
8,N/A,
270049112064,
true,
5.4.
0-
174-generic,N/A,x63,
true,
true,
20.04.
1 LTS (Focal Fossa),Ubuntu,N/A,
2,
true,N/A
This test invokes DOCA Bench to execute a remote DMA operation on the host
It specifies the companion connection details to be used on the host and that remote output buffers are to be used
Command Line
doca_bench --core-list
12 \
--pipeline-steps doca_dma \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--use-remote-output-buffers \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,port=
12345,mode=host,dev=
17:
00.0,user=bob,addr=
10.10.
10.10 \
--run-limit-seconds
5
Results Overview
Executing...
Worker thread[
0](core:
12) [doca_dma] started...
Worker thread[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
5000073 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
32202128
Dequeued jobs:
32202128
Throughput:
006.440 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
098.272 Gib/s
Egress rate:
098.272 Gib/s
Results Overview
None.
This test is relevant for BlueField-2 only.
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run compression using random data as input
The compression algorithm specified is "deflate"
Command Line
doca_bench --core-list
2 \
--pipeline-steps doca_compress::compress \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
4096 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_compress.algorithm=
"deflate"
Result Output
Executing...
Data path thread [
0] started...
WT[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000146 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
5340128
Dequeued jobs:
5340128
Throughput:
001.780 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
027.160 Gib/s
Egress rate:
027.748 Gib/s
Results Overview
None
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run decompression using random data as input
This test specifies a data provider of file set which contains the filename of an LZ4 compressed file
Remote input buffers are specified to be used for the input jobs
It specifies the companion connection details to be used on the host for the remote input buffers
Command Line
doca_bench --core-list
12 \
--pipeline-steps doca_compress::decompress \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider file-set \
--data-provider-input-file lz4_compressed_64b_buffers.fs \
--job-output-buffer-size
4096 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_compress.algorithm=
"lz4" \
--use-remote-output-buffers \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,port=
12345,mode=host,dev=
17:
00.0,user=bob,addr=
10.10.
10.10
Results Output
Executing...
Worker thread[
0](core:
12) [doca_compress::decompress] started...
Worker thread[
0] Executing
100 warm-up tasks using
100 unique tasks
Cleanup...
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
3000043 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
15306128
Dequeued jobs:
15306128
Throughput:
005.102 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
003.155 Gib/s
Egress rate:
002.433 Gib/s
Results Comment
None
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run the EC creation step.
It runs in bulk latency mode and specifies the
doca_ecattributes of
data_block_count,
redundancy_block_count, and
matrix_type
Command Line
doca_bench --mode bulk-latency \
--core-list
12 \
--pipeline-steps doca_ec::create \
--device
17:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
1024 \
--job-output-buffer-size
1024 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--attribute doca_ec.data_block_count=
16 \
--attribute doca_ec.redundancy_block_count=
16 \
--attribute doca_ec.matrix_type=cauchy
Results Output
Bulk latency output will be similar to that presented in section "BlueField-side Decompress LZ4 Sample".
Results Comment
Bulk latency output will be similar to that presented earlier on this page.
This test invokes DOCA Bench to run the EC creation step
It runs in precision latency mode and specifies the
doca_ecattributes of
data_block_count,
redundancy_block_count, and
matrix_type
Command Line
doca_bench --mode precision-latency \
--core-list
12 \
--pipeline-steps doca_ec::create \
--device
03:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
1024 \
--job-output-buffer-size
1024 \
--run-limit-jobs
5000 \
--attribute doca_ec.data_block_count=
16 \
--attribute doca_ec.redundancy_block_count=
16 \
--attribute doca_ec.matrix_type=cauchy
Results Output
None
Results Comment
Precision latency output will be similar to that presented earlier on this page.
This test invokes DOCA Bench in Comch consumer mode using a core-list on host side and BlueField side
The run-limit is 500 jobs
Command Line
./doca_bench --core-list
4 --warm-up-jobs
32 --pipeline-steps doca_comch::consumer --device ca:
00.0 --data-provider random-data --run-limit-jobs
500 --core-count
1 --uniform-job-size
4096 --job-output-buffer-size
4096 --companion-connection-string proto=tcp,mode=dpu,dev=
03:
00.0,user=bob,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345 --attribute dopt.companion_app.path=<path to DPU doca_bench_companion application location> --data-provider-job-count
256 --companion-core-list
12
Results Output
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
1415 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
500
Dequeued jobs:
500
Throughput:
000.353 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
000.000 Gib/s
Egress rate:
010.782 Gib/s
Results Comment
The aggregate statistics show the test completed after 500 jobs were processed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench in Comch producer mode using a core-mask on the host side and BlueField side
The run-limit is 1000 jobs
Command Line
doca_bench --core-list
4 \
--warm-up-jobs
32 \
--pipeline-steps doca_comch::producer \
--device ca:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--run-limit-jobs
500 \
--core-count
1 \
--uniform-job-size
4096 \
--job-output-buffer-size
4096 \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,mode=dpu,dev=
03:
00.0,user=bob,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345 \
--attribute dopt.companion_app.path=<path to DPU doca_bench_companion location> \
--data-provider-job-count
256 \
--companion-core-list
12
Results Overview
[main] Completed! tearing down...
Aggregate stats
Duration:
407 micro seconds
Enqueued jobs:
500
Dequeued jobs:
500
Throughput:
001.226 MOperations/s
Ingress rate:
037.402 Gib/s
Egress rate:
000.000 Gib/s
Results Comment
The aggregate statistics show the test completed after 500 jobs were processed.
This test invokes DOCA Bench in RDMA send mode using a core-list on the send and receive side
The send queue size is configured to 50 entries
Command Line
doca_bench --pipeline-steps doca_rdma::send \
--device d8:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--send-queue-size
50 \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345,user=bob,dev=ca:
00.0 \
--companion-core-list
12 \
--core-list
12
Results Output
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth:
50
RQ depth: -- not configured --
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
Results Comment
The configuration output shows the send queue size configured to 50.
This test invokes DOCA Bench in RDMA receive mode using a core-list on the send and receive side
The receive queue size is configured to 100 entries
Command Line
doca_bench --pipeline-steps doca_rdma::receive \
--device d8:
00.0 \
--data-provider random-data \
--uniform-job-size
2048 \
--job-output-buffer-size
2048 \
--run-limit-seconds
3 \
--receive-queue-size
100 \
--companion-connection-string proto=tcp,addr=
10.10.
10.10,port=
12345,user=bob,dev=ca:
00.0 \
--companion-core-list
12 \
--core-list
12
Results Output
Test permutations: [
Attributes: []
Uniform job size:
2048
Core count:
1
Per core thread count:
1
Task pool size:
1024
Data provider job count:
128
MTU size: -- not configured --
SQ depth: -- not configured --
RQ depth:
100
Input data file: -- not configured --
]
Results Overview
The configuration output shows the receive queue size configured to 100.