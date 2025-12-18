DOCA Comch can be run on as part of DPA data path, using the MsgQ.

Using the MsgQ it is possible to create consumer/producer on the DPA. They follow the definition described in DOCA Core DPA.

Since these objects can be used in DPA, they have DPA APIs that can be used to perform the data path operations expanded on in the following subsections.

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_ack API prepares the DPA consumer to receive a number of immediate messages from CPU producers.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Queue Size doca_comch_consumer_set_dev_max_num_recv –

Name Description Notes Number of Messages A number describing how many additional immediate messages this consumer can receive Must not exceed the queue size

Whenever a message is received from the CPU producer a completion element is generatedand can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_get_completion .

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name Description Notes Immediate Message A pointer to the immediate message that the CPU producer sent The message lifetime is the same as the completion element lifetime. That is, once the completion is acked using doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_completion_ack , the pointer is no longer valid. To retain the message past the completion lifetime, the user must copy the contents of the message. Immediate Message Length The length in bytes of the immediate message that the CPU producer sent Producer ID The ID of the CPU producer that sent the message User can find the IDs of each producer by using doca_comch_producer_get_id

The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_post_send_imm_only API sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.

The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty . Note, however, that this may add overhead.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Queue Size doca_comch_producer_set_dev_max_num_send –

Name Description Notes Immediate Message Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads Immediate Message Length Length of the message the immediate message points to The maximum length is 32 bytes Consumer ID Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to User can find the IDs of each consumer by using doca_comch_consumer_get_id Completion Requested Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives 0 – no completion

1 – otherwise

Once the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the send is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_get_completion .

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name Description Notes Producer User Data Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer User data previously set using doca_ctx_set_user_data when configuring this producer. User data which is returned belongs to the DPA producer this completion has been generated for, and can be used to identify the specific producer.

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_dma_copy API performs a DMA copy operation and, once the copy operation is done, sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.

The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty . Note, however, that this may add overhead.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Queue Size doca_comch_producer_set_dev_num_recv –

Name Description Notes Destination Mmap Mmap representing the memory to be used as the destination of the copy operation This mmap must have LOCAL_READ_WRITE access enabled Destination Address The address to be used as the destination of the copy operation The address and copy length must be within the range of the destination mmap's memory range Source Mmap Mmap representing the memory to be used as the source of the copy operation This mmap must have LOCAL_READ access enabled Source Address The address to be used as the source of the copy operation The address and copy length must be within the range of the source mmap's memory range Length The length of the copy operation Source and destination addresses must not overlap Immediate Message Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer once the copy operation is done This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads Immediate Message Length Length of the message the immediate message points to The maximum length is 32 bytes Consumer ID Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to User can find the IDs of each consumer using doca_comch_consumer_get_id Completion Requested Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives 0 – no completion

1 – otherwise

Once copy is complete and the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the copy is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_get_completion .

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name Description Notes Producer User Data Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer The user data set using doca_ctx_set_user_data when configuring this producer. The user data which is returned belongs to the DPA producer this completion has been generated for, and can be used to identify the specific producer.

DOCA offers the DOCA GPUNetIO library, which provides a programming model for running DOCA Comch producers and consumers on a GPU CUDA Kernel.

Client-only support: The GPU datapath is currently supported only for doca_comch_client objects and their associated producers/consumers. It is not supported for doca_comch_server .

No mixed datapaths: Once a doca_comch_client is configured for the GPU datapath, all producers or consumers created from that client must also use the GPU datapath.

Progress engine required: All GPU datapath contexts must still be connected to a Progress Engine ( doca_pe_connect_ctx() ). The PE is required to handle connection management events, such as remote Producers or Consumers connecting or disconnecting.

Configuring the GPU datapath requires setting the datapath on both the parent client object and the individual Producer/Consumer contexts.

Obtain the DOCA Context from the client by calling doca_comch_client_as_ctx() . Set the context's datapath to GPU by calling doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu() . (For details, see DOCA Core Alternative Data Path.) Finish context configuration and start it by calling doca_ctx_start() . (For details, see DOCA Core Context.)

Obtain the DOCA Context from the Producer or Consumer by calling doca_comch_producer_as_ctx() or doca_comch_consumer_as_ctx() . Set the context's datapath to GPU by calling doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu() . (For details, see DOCA Core Alternative Data Path.) Finish context configuration and start the context by calling doca_ctx_start() . (For details, see DOCA Core Context.)

After the Producer or Consumer context is in the "running" state, the application can retrieve a GPU handle by calling doca_comch_producer_get_gpu_handle() or doca_comch_consumer_get_gpu_handle() .

This handle must be passed to a GPU CUDA kernel, which allows the DOCA GPUNetIO CUDA device functions to execute datapath operations. For more information, refer to the "GPU Functions – Comch" section in the DOCA GPUNetIO library documentation.