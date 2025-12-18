The DOCA compatibility policy provides customers with high velocity and flexibility during updates, enabling them to update specific layers of their system without requiring a full stack overhaul.

Key motivations:

Decoupled updates – Supporting customers who have different teams managing separate parts of the software stack (e.g., firmware vs. user-space applications).

Targeted upgrades – Allowing upgrades relevant to only a subset of devices on a server.

Reduced maintenance – Minimizing downtime and complexity by only updating necessary components.

Investment protection – Guaranteeing that customer applications will continue to operate successfully after updating to a newer DOCA software release.

This policy applies to all NVIDIA network device products and their associated software and firmware stacks.