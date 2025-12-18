DOCA DPA All-to-all Application Guide

Info Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/dpa_all_to_all/ .

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

MPI is used for the compilation of this application. Make sure that MPI is installed on your setup ( openmpi is provided as part of the installation of DOCA, as part of the doca-all and doca-ofed meta-packages).

Note Compiling the application requires updating the LD_LIBRARY_PATH and PATH environment variable to include MPI. For example, if openmpi is installed under /usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-4.1.7rc1 , then updating the environment variables should be like the following Copy Copied! export PATH=/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi- 4.1 .7rc1/bin:${PATH} export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi- 4.1 .7rc1/lib:${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}

To build all applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

Info doca_dpa_all_to_all is created under /tmp/build/dpa_all_to_all/ .





To directly build only all-to-all application:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications= false -Denable_dpa_all_to_all= true ninja -C /tmp/build

Info doca_dpa_all_to_all is created under /tmp/build/dpa_all_to_all/ .

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt : Set enable_all_applications to false

Set enable_dpa_all_to_all to true Run the following compilation commands : Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build Info doca_dpa_all_to_all is created under /tmp/build/dpa_all_to_all/ .

Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .