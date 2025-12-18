On This Page
DOCA DPA Comms
This feature is supported at the beta level.
The DOCA DPA device communication library provides a set of communication utilities (e.g., RDMA) to facilitate data transfers between nodes using efficient communication primitives.
The primary communication object is called an RDMA DPA handle. It represents a unidirectional communication pipe between two nodes and is exclusively accessible from the kernel. These handles are established by setting a DOCA RDMA context on the DPA data path.
For more information on configuring and using RDMA contexts, refer to DOCA RDMA documentation.
To monitor the completion of communication operations, users can attach a DOCA RDMA context to a DPA Completion Context.
There are two options for tracking completion events:
DPA thread association – Users can associate the Completion Context with a DPA Thread, which is automatically triggered when a communication operation completes.
Manual polling – Alternatively, users may manually poll the Completion Context without assigning it to a DPA Thread. This approach provides greater control in scenarios where asynchronous event management is not required.
This flexible design allows users to optimize their applications based on specific performance and operational needs.
The DOCA DPA SDK does not implement any multi-thread synchronization primitives. All DOCA DPA objects are non-thread-safe. Developers must ensure that both the user program and kernels are designed to prevent race conditions.
DOCA Comms library and header files:
Relevant Host-side APIs
To create a DOCA RDMA context on DPA, the following API must be used for the DOCA RDMA context:
doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa(struct doca_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dpa *dpa)Note
When running from BlueField and creating DOCA RDMA using an SF DOCA device, or when creating a DOCA RDMA context on DPA, an extended DPA context (created on the same SF DOCA device) must be provided to the
doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa()API.
To attach a DOCA RDMA context to a DPA completion context:
doca_error_t doca_rdma_dpa_completion_attach(struct doca_rdma *rdma, struct doca_dpa_completion *dpa_comp)
To obtain a DPA RDMA handle and a connection ID:
doca_error_t doca_rdma_get_dpa_handle(struct doca_rdma *rdma, doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t *dpa_rdma) doca_error_t doca_rdma_connection_get_id(
conststruct doca_rdma_connection *rdma_connection, uint32_t *connection_id)
Use output parameters
dpa_handleand
connection_idin relevant device APIs in the thread kernel.Note
DPA RDMAs are not thread safe and, therefore, must not be used from different kernels/threads concurrently.
To support multiple DOCA RDMA connection management in DPA, DOCA offers the following APIs:
To get the RDMA connection ID using the host API:
doca_error_t doca_rdma_connection_get_id(
conststruct doca_rdma_connection *rdma_connection, uint32_t *connection_id)
This can also be retrieved in the device using the completion API:
uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_get_completion_user_data(doca_dpa_dev_completion_element_t comp_element)
The returned value should be used to distinguish which DOCA RDMA connection has triggered this completion.
To retrieve the RDMA work request index for an RDMA completion:
uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_rdma_completion_get_wr_index(doca_dpa_dev_completion_element_t comp_element)
work request indexshould be used to get the operation index of the DOCA RDMA context which triggered this completion.
Device-side APIs
DOCA DPA offers two work models for each device RDMA operation:
An API for RDMA operation using DOCA buffer
An API for RDMA operation using DOCA mmap and an explicit memory address
The user may control
work request submit configuration using the following enum:
/**
* @brief DPA submit flag type
*/
__dpa_global__
enum doca_dpa_dev_submit_flag {
DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_NONE = 0U,
DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH = (1U <<
0),
/**
* Use flag to inform related DPA context
* (such as RDMA or DPA Async ops) to flush related
* operation and previous operations to HW,
* otherwise the context may aggregate the operation
* and not flush it immediately
*/
DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS = (1U <<
1),
/**
* Use flag to inform related DPA context that it may
* defer completion of the operation to a later time. If
* flag is not provided then a completion will be raised
* as soon as the operation is finished, and any
* preceding completions that were deferred will also be
* raised. Use this flag to optimize the amount of
* completion notifications it receives from HW when
* submitting a batch of operations, by receiving a
* single completion notification on the entire batch.
*/
};
This enum can be used in the
flags parameter in the following device APIs:
To aggregate multiple operations and flush them at once to hardware using the
DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSHflag:
doca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_NONE);
// This operation is not flushed to HW as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was not useddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_NONE);
// This operation is not flushed to HW as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was not useddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH);
// This operation is flushed to HW together with all non-flushed previous operations as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was used
To defer completion of an operation to a later time using the
DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTSflag:
doca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS);
// This operation is not flushed to HW as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was not used
// and will not trigger a completion as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS was useddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS);
// This operation is not flushed to HW as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was not used
// and will not trigger a completion as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS was useddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(..., DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH);
// This operation is flushed to HW together with all non-flushed previous operations as
// DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_FLUSH was used.
// in addition this operation will trigger a completion once its done as DOCA_DPA_DEV_SUBMIT_FLAG_OPTIMIZE_REPORTS was NOT used
To read to a local buffer from the remote side buffer:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_read(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t dst_mmap_handle, uint64_t dst_addr, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t src_mmap_handle, uint64_t src_addr, size_t length, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_read(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_buf_handle, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_buf_handle, uint32_t flags)
To write local memory to the remote side buffer:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t dst_mmap_handle, uint64_t dst_addr, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t src_mmap_handle, uint64_t src_addr, size_t length, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_write(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_buf_handle, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_buf_handle, uint32_t flags)
To write local memory to the remote buffer and include immediate data which can be retrieved upon receiving a completion for this operation:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_write_imm(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t dst_mmap_handle, uint64_t dst_addr, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t src_mmap_handle, uint64_t src_addr, size_t length, uint32_t immediate, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_write_imm(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_buf_handle, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_buf_handle, uint32_t immediate, uint32_t flags)
// use the following API to retrieve immediate data on completionuint32_t doca_dpa_dev_get_completion_immediate(doca_dpa_dev_completion_element_t comp_element)
To send local memory:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_send(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t mmap_handle, uint64_t addr, size_t length, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_send(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t send_buf_handle, uint32_t flags)
To send local memory with an immediate data which can be retrieved when receiving a completion for this operation:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_send_imm(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t mmap_handle, uint64_t addr, size_t length, uint32_t immediate, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_send_imm(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t send_buf_handle, uint32_t immediate, uint32_t flags)
// use the following API to retrieve immediate data on completionuint32_t doca_dpa_dev_get_completion_immediate(doca_dpa_dev_completion_element_t comp_element)
To handle posting an RDMA receive operation, use the following APIs:
To post RDMA receive operation:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_receive(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t mmap_handle, uint64_t addr, size_t length)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_receive(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t receive_buf_handle)
To acknowledge that post receive operations are done (data has been received on associated data buffers):
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_receive_ack(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t num_acked)
This operation frees
num_ackedentries in the DOCA RDMA context.
To perform an atomic add operation on the remote buffer:
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_atomic_fetch_add(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t dst_mmap_handle, uint64_t dst_addr, uint64_t value, uint32_t flags)
voiddoca_dpa_dev_rdma_post_buf_atomic_fetch_add(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_buf_handle, uint64_t value, uint32_t flags)
To signal a remote event:
doca_dpa_dev_rdma_signal_<add|set>(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, uint32_t connection_id, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_t remote_sync_event, uint64_t count)