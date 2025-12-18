DOCA DPA Statistics Tool

DOCA dpa-statistics is a CLI tool which allows users to monitor and obtain statistics on thread execution per running DPA process and thread. The tool is used to expose information about the running DPA processes and threads and to collect statistics on DPA thread performance.

The tool presents performance information for running DPA threads, including the number of cycles and instructions executed in a time period. The tool enables initiating and stopping collection of statistics and displaying the data collected per thread.

Info The process ID output of the dpa-ps tool may be used as the input parameter for the dpa-statistics tool.