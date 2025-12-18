DOCA Glossary

b Lower-case b is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)

B Upper-case B is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes)

ACS Access control services

ASAP 2 Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing

ASN Autonomous system number

ATF Arm-trusted firmware

BAR Base address register

BDF address Bus, device, function address. The device's PCIe bus address.

BFB BlueField bootstream

BGP Border gateway protocol

BMC Board management controller

BSP BlueField support package

BUF Buffer

CBS Committed burst size

CIR Committed information rate

CMDQ Command queue

CPDS Control pipe dynamic size

CQE Completion queue events

CTX Context

DEK Data encryption key

DMA Direct memory access

DN Data network

DOCA DPU SDK (Data Processing Unit Software Development Kit)

DPA Data path accelerator; an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations.

DPCP Direct packet control plane

DPDK Data plane development kit

DPI Deep packet inspection

DPU Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU.

DW Dword

EBS Excess burst size

ECE Enhanced connection establishment

ECMP Equal-cost multi-path

ECPF Embedded CPU physical function

EIR Excess information rate

EM Exact match

eMMC Embedded multi-media card

ESP Encapsulating security payload (or EFI system partition)

EU Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.

FAR Forwarding action rule

FIFO First-in-first-out

FIPS Federal Information Processing Standards

FLR Function level reset

FPGA Field-programmable gate arrays

FW Firmware

GDAKIN GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network

GDB GNU debugger

gNB Next Generation NodeB

HCA Host-channel adapter – an InfiniBand (IB) device that terminates an IB link.

Host When used alone, refers to the server host. Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS running on the BlueField Arm cores.

HW Hardware

hwmon Hardware monitoring

IB InfiniBand

ICM Interface configuration memory

ICV Integrity check value

IDE Integrated development environment

IKE Internet key exchange

In-band Administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only.

IPoIB IP over InfiniBand

IR Intermediate representation

IRQ Interrupt request

iSER iSCSI RDMA protocol

KPI Key performance indicator

LFT Unicast linear forwarding tables

LRO Large receive offload

LSB Least significant byte (or least significant bit as lsb)

LSO Large send offload

LTO Link-time optimization

MFT Mellanox firmware tools

MLNX_OFED Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution

MPI Message passing interface

MSB Most significant byte (or most significant bit as msb)

MSS Maximum segment size (or Memory subsystem)

MST Mellanox software tools

MTU Maximum transmission unit

NAT Network address translation

NIC Network interface card

NIST National Institute of Standards and Technology

NP Notification point

NS Namespace

NUMA Non-uniform memory access

OOB Out-of-band

OS Operating system

OVS Open vSwitch

PAT Port address translation

PBA Pending bit array

PBS Peak burst size

PCIe PCI Express

PDR Packet detection rule

PE Progress engine

PF Physical function

PFC Priority flow control

PHC Physical hardware clock

PIR Peak information rate

PK Platform key

PKA Public key accelerator

POC Proof of concept

PR Path record

PUD Process under debug

QER QoS enforcement rule

QoS Quality of service

RAN Radio access network

RAP Reference application

RD Route distinguisher

RDMA Remote direct memory access

RDMA CM RDMA connection manager

RegEx Regular expression

RN Request node (e.g., RN-F: Fully coherent, RN-D: IO coherent)

RNG Random number generator/generation

RoCE RDMA over converged Ethernet

RP Reaction point

RQ Receive queue

RShim Random shim

RSP Remote serial protocol

RT Route target

RTOS Real-time operating system

RTT Round-trip time

RX Receive

RXP Regular expression processor

SA Security association (or Subnet administrator)

SBSA Server base system architecture

SDK Software development kit

SF Sub-function or Scalable function

SFC Service function chaining (in HBN)

SG Scatter-gather

SHA Secure hash algorithm

SL Service level

SM Subnet Manager

SMF Session management function

SNAP Storage-defined network-accelerated processing

SNAT Source NAT

SPDK Storage performance development kit

SPI Security parameters index

SQ Send queue

SR-IOV Single-root IO virtualization

SRP SCSI RDMA protocol

SuperNIC A configuration of a DPU specific for E-W (East-West) networking.

SVI Switch virtual interface

SW Software

Sync event Synchronization event

TAI International Atomic Time

TIR Transport interface receive

TIS Transport interface send

TLS Transport layer security

TSO TCP segmentation offload

TX Transmit

uDAPL User direct access programming library

UDS Unix domain socket

UE User equipment

UEFI Unified extensible firmware interface

ULP Upper layer protocol

UPF User-plane function

URR Usage reporting rule

UTC Coordinated Universal Time

vDPA Virtual data path acceleration

VF Virtual function

VFE Virtio full emulation

vHBA Virtual SCSI host bus adapter

VM Virtual machine

VMA NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator

VNI Virtual network identifier (or VXLAN network identifier)

VPI Virtual protocol interconnect

VRF Virtual routing and forwarding

VTEP VXLAN tunnel endpoint

WAN Wide area network

WorkQ / workq Work queue

WQE Work queue elements

WR Write