DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade

The following options are available for installing or upgrading DOCA-Host:

Method

Option Name

Description

Installation

DOCA local repo package

This option installs DOCA components

Upgrade

DOCA online repo

This option upgrades DOCA components using online repo from the Internet

Find the relevant DOCA installation files for your host in the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

This page provides basic instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system. For device-specific setups, refer to the respective device documentation, as additional steps may be required.

Uninstalling Software from Host

If DOCA-Host version 2.6.0 or greater is installed you can refer to " Upgrading Software on Host " section.

Full uninstallation is required before installing DOCA-Host:

Deb-based
host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep -E 'doca|flexio|dpa-gdbserver|dpa-stats|dpa-resource-mgmt|dpaeumgmt' | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; sudo apt remove --purge $f -y ; done
host# sudo /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
host# sudo apt-get autoremove

RPM-based
host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do sudo yum -y remove $f; done
host# sudo /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
host# sudo yum autoremove
host# sudo yum makecache

Installation and upgrade requirements:

  • Installed kernel headers that match the version of the currently running kernel.

    If the build directory exists in under /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.

  • The same gcc version that the currently running kernel was built with.

Installing Software on Host

  1. Install DOCA local repo package for host:

    • For deb-based distributions:

      1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

      2. Install the deb repo:

        host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>.deb

      3. Run the update command:

        host# apt-get update

      4. Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture. Refer to "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" (e.g., doca-all) for more information.

        host# sudo apt install -y doca-all

      5. Update the firmware:

        host# sudo apt install -y mlnx-fw-updater

    • For RPM-based distributions:

      DKMS ≥ 3.2 must be installed on the system as a package.

      1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

      2. Install the rpm repo:

        host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

      3. For non-SLES systems, run:

        host# sudo yum makecache

      4. For SLES systems, run the following to verify the package signing:

        host# zypper --gpg-auto-import-keys refresh

        Continue the procedure using zypper instead of yum.

      5. Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture (e.g., doca-all):

        host# yum/zypper install -y doca-all

      6. Update the firmware:

        host# yum/zypper install -y mlnx-fw-updater

    If you are running on a secure-boot-enabled OS, please refer to "Kernel Module Signing" before continuing.

  2. Load the drivers:

    host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart

  3. Initialize MST:

    host# sudo mst restart

Upgrading Software on Host

To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:

  1. Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in section "Installing Software on Host".

  2. Upgrade the DOCA packages:

    • To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".

    • To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 or later, use the following command:

      • For DEB-based distributions:

        host# apt install <doca-profile>

      • For RPM-based distributions:

        host# yum upgrade <doca-profile>

      • For SLES systems:

        host# zypper update <doca-profile>

    • Before upgrading mlnx-fw-updater, make sure to restart MST first:

      host# mst restart

Package and Kernel Module Signing

This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.

Package Signing

RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.

During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.

For more details, see Installing Software on Host.


Kernel Module Signing

With the integration of DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support), DOCA-Host no longer includes pre-built, Nvidia-signed kernel drivers. Instead, the DOCA-Host installation process uses DKMS to automatically build and sign the kernel modules using a locally generated key pair.

To load these drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the DKMS-generated public key must be enrolled in the system's key database. This enrollment is performed after the DOCA-Host installation is complete:

  1. Import the public key to the Machine Owner Key (MOK) list using the mokutil utility:

    # mokutil --import /var/lib/dkms/mok.pub

  2. You are prompted to create and confirm a password for this one-time enrollment request.

  3. Reboot the system.

  4. During the boot process, follow the on-screen prompts from the MOK utility to enroll the key. You will need the password created in step 2.

DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support

doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host. It builds a single package (i.e., rpm or deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e., dnf or apt).

Rebuilt kernel modules with doca-kernel-support are not signed by default. To sign them, follow the note in step 2 below.

DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.

doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

doca-kernel-support is no longer required when using non-default kernels. DKMS rebuilds kernel modules automatically during the regular installation process.

To run doca-kernel-support:

  1. Run:

    host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra

  2. Execute the doca-kernel-support script which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:

    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

    To sign the kernel modules, run this command instead:

    host# MODULE_SIGN_PUB_KEY=/path/to/pub_key.der MODULE_SIGN_PRIV_KEY=/path/to/priv_key.priv WITH_MOD_SIGN=1 /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

    The output may end with rpm or deb with the following general format:

    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: <doca-kernel-repo>
doca-kernel-support: Done

    Output example:

    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
doca-kernel-support: Done

    doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

  3. Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:

    The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with doca-ofed profile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.

    • For SLES:

      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# zypper refresh
host# zypper install <doca-userspace-metapackage>
host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca 
host# zypper install doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package
host# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca          

      Example:

      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# zypper refresh
host# zypper install doca-ofed-userspace
host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca 
host# zypper install doca-kernel-5.14.21.150500.53.default     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package
host# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca

    • For RPM-based distributions:

      host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo>
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install <doca-userspace-metapackage>   
host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION     # For all the meta-package, not just this single package

      Example:

      host# rpm -Uvh /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install doca-ofed-userspace
host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.noarch

    • For DEB-based distributions:

      host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo>
host# apt update
host# apt install <doca-profile>

      Example:

      host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-6.4.0.mlnx_2.9.0_amd64.deb
host# apt update
host# apt install doca-ofed

  4. (Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:

    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info
 
Versions:
- DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-24.07-0.5.5.0
- MFT 4.29.0-127
 
UEFI\ATF versions:
- mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0
     UEFI Version: 4.7.0-42-g13081ae
     ATF Version: 4.7.0-25-g5569834
 
Firmware (Current):
- BlueField-3 32.41.1000
 
DOCA:
- doca-all 2.8.0-0.0.4
- doca-apsh-config 2.8.0079-1
- doca-bench 2.8.0079-1
…
 
DOCA Dependencies:
…
- flexio 24.07.2300
- mlnx-dpdk 22.11.0-2407.0.10
 
 
OFED:
…
- rdma-core 2407mlnx52-1.2407055
…
- ucx 1.17.0-1.2407055
…

    If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:

    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

Storage Installation

  1. Before installation, search for the required package using your system's package manager:

    # apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nvme
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nfsrdma

  2. Once the correct package name is identified, install it using:

    # apt/zypper/dnf/yum install <full-package-name>

Installation examples:

  • For SLES:

    # zypper search mlnx-nvme
# zypper install mlnx-nvme-kmp-default

  • For Debian-based systems:

    # apt search mlnx-nvme
# apt search mlnx-nfsrdma
# apt install mlnx-nvme-dkms
# apt install mlnx-nfsrdma-dkms

VMA Installation

VMA is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.

For users looking to install or upgrade VMA, DOCA provides doca-libvma, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libvma, and all necessary dependencies.

To install doca-libvma, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" and substitute doca-all with doca-libvma in the following command:

# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libvma

For the list of systems required to work with VMA, refer to the VMA documentation.

XLIO Installation

XLIO is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.

For users looking to install or upgrade XLIO, DOCA doca-libxlio, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libxlio, and all necessary dependencies.

To install doca-libxlio, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" while substituting doca-all with doca-libxlio in the following command:

# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libxlio

For the list of systems required to work with XLIO, please see the XLIO documentation.

Installing Proprietary Packages

The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.

List of close-source proprietary packages:

  • Clusterkit

  • DPCP

  • hcoll

  • sharp

  • ibutils2

  • opensm

Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.

The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:

Community OS

Most Similar Primary OS

Alma 8.5

RHEL 8.5

Anolis OS 8.4

RHEL 8.5

CentOS Stream 8

RHEL 8

CentOS Stream 9

RHEL 9

EulerOS-V2.0.SP10

EulerOS-V2.0.SP11

Fedora 35

RHEL 8.5

OpenEuler-20.03.SP1

OpenEuler20 SP3

OpenSUSE 15.3

SLES15 SP3

Photon OS 3.0

RHEL 7.9

UOS-V20-1040d

Debian 10.8

Download and Install MFT and Firmware

