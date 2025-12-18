DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade

This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.

RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.

During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.

Info For more details, see Installing Software on Host.





With the integration of DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support), DOCA-Host no longer includes pre-built, Nvidia-signed kernel drivers. Instead, the DOCA-Host installation process uses DKMS to automatically build and sign the kernel modules using a locally generated key pair.

To load these drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the DKMS-generated public key must be enrolled in the system's key database. This enrollment is performed after the DOCA-Host installation is complete: