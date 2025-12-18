On This Page
DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade
The following options are available for installing or upgrading DOCA-Host:
Method
Option Name
Description
Installation
DOCA local repo package
This option installs DOCA components
Upgrade
DOCA online repo
This option upgrades DOCA components using online repo from the Internet
Find the relevant DOCA installation files for your host in the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
This page provides basic instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system. For device-specific setups, refer to the respective device documentation, as additional steps may be required.
If DOCA-Host version 2.6.0 or greater is installed you can refer to " Upgrading Software on Host " section.
Full uninstallation is required before installing DOCA-Host:
Deb-based
RPM-based
Installation and upgrade requirements:
Installed kernel headers that match the version of the currently running kernel.
If the
builddirectory exists in under
/lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.
The same gcc version that the currently running kernel was built with.
Install DOCA local repo package for host:
For deb-based distributions:

Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Install the deb repo:
host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>.deb
Run the update command:
host# apt-get update
Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture. Refer to "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" (e.g.,
doca-all) for more information.
host# sudo apt install -y doca-all
Update the firmware:
host# sudo apt install -y mlnx-fw-updater
For RPM-based distributions:
DKMS ≥ 3.2 must be installed on the system as a package.
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Install the rpm repo:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
For non-SLES systems, run:
host# sudo yum makecache
For SLES systems, run the following to verify the package signing:
host# zypper --gpg-auto-
import-keys refreshNote
Continue the procedure using
zypperinstead of
yum.
Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture (e.g., doca-all):
host# yum/zypper install -y doca-all
Update the firmware:
host# yum/zypper install -y mlnx-fw-updater
If you are running on a secure-boot-enabled OS, please refer to "Kernel Module Signing" before continuing.
Load the drivers:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Initialize MST:
host# sudo mst restart
To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:
Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in section "Installing Software on Host".
Upgrade the DOCA packages:
To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".
To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 or later, use the following command:
For DEB-based distributions:
host# apt install <doca-profile>
For RPM-based distributions:
host# yum upgrade <doca-profile>
For SLES systems:
host# zypper update <doca-profile>
Before upgrading
mlnx-fw-updater, make sure to restart MST first:
host# mst restart
This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.
Package Signing
RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.
During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.
For more details, see Installing Software on Host.
Kernel Module Signing
With the integration of DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support), DOCA-Host no longer includes pre-built, Nvidia-signed kernel drivers. Instead, the DOCA-Host installation process uses DKMS to automatically build and sign the kernel modules using a locally generated key pair.
To load these drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the DKMS-generated public key must be enrolled in the system's key database. This enrollment is performed after the DOCA-Host installation is complete:
Import the public key to the Machine Owner Key (MOK) list using the
mokutilutility:
# mokutil --
import/var/lib/dkms/mok.pub
You are prompted to create and confirm a password for this one-time enrollment request.
Reboot the system.
During the boot process, follow the on-screen prompts from the MOK utility to enroll the key. You will need the password created in step 2.
doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host. It builds a single package (i.e.,
rpm or
deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e.,
dnf or
apt).
Rebuilt kernel modules with
doca-kernel-support are not signed by default. To sign them, follow the note in step 2 below.
DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.
doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.
doca-kernel-support is no longer required when using non-default kernels. DKMS rebuilds kernel modules automatically during the regular installation process.
To run
doca-kernel-support:
Run:
host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra
Execute the
doca-kernel-supportscript which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-supportNote
To sign the kernel modules, run this command instead:
host# MODULE_SIGN_PUB_KEY=/path/to/pub_key.der MODULE_SIGN_PRIV_KEY=/path/to/priv_key.priv WITH_MOD_SIGN=
1/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support
The output may end with
rpmor
debwith the following general format:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: <doca-kernel-repo> doca-kernel-support: Done
Output example:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm doca-kernel-support: Done
doca-kernel-supportdoes not support customized or unofficial kernels.
Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:
The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with
doca-ofedprofile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.
For SLES:
host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo> host# zypper refresh host# zypper install <doca-userspace-metapackage> host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca host# zypper install doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION
package, not just
thissingle
packagehost# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca
Example:
host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo> host# zypper refresh host# zypper install doca-ofed-userspace host# zypper modifyrepo --disable doca host# zypper install doca-kernel-
5.14.
21.150500.
53.
default# For all the meta-
package, not just
thissingle
packagehost# zypper modifyrepo --enable doca
For RPM-based distributions:
host# rpm -Uvh <doca-kernel-repo> host# dnf makecache host# dnf install <doca-userspace-metapackage> host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION
package, not just
thissingle
package
Example:
host# rpm -Uvh /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# dnf makecache host# dnf install doca-ofed-userspace host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.noarch
For DEB-based distributions:
host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo> host# apt update host# apt install <doca-profile>
Example:
host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
6.4.
0.mlnx_2.
9.0_amd64.deb host# apt update host# apt install doca-ofed
(Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info Versions: - DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-24.07-0.5.5.0 - MFT 4.29.0-127 UEFI\ATF versions: - mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0 UEFI Version: 4.7.0-42-g13081ae ATF Version: 4.7.0-25-g5569834 Firmware (Current): - BlueField-3 32.41.1000 DOCA: - doca-all 2.8.0-0.0.4 - doca-apsh-config 2.8.0079-1 - doca-bench 2.8.0079-1 … DOCA Dependencies: … - flexio 24.07.2300 - mlnx-dpdk 22.11.0-2407.0.10 OFED: … - rdma-core 2407mlnx52-1.2407055 … - ucx 1.17.0-1.2407055 …
If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:
/etc/init.d/openibd restart
Before installation, search for the required package using your system's package manager:
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nvme # apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nfsrdma
Once the correct package name is identified, install it using:
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum install <full-
package-name>
Installation examples:
For SLES:
# zypper search mlnx-nvme # zypper install mlnx-nvme-kmp-
default
For Debian-based systems:
# apt search mlnx-nvme # apt search mlnx-nfsrdma # apt install mlnx-nvme-dkms # apt install mlnx-nfsrdma-dkms
VMA Installation
VMA is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.
For users looking to install or upgrade VMA, DOCA provides
doca-libvma, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libvma, and all necessary dependencies.
To install
doca-libvma, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" and substitute
doca-all with
doca-libvma in the following command:
# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libvma
For the list of systems required to work with VMA, refer to the VMA documentation.
XLIO Installation
XLIO is compatible with the latest DOCA-Host drivers, firmware, and libraries.
For users looking to install or upgrade XLIO, DOCA
doca-libxlio, a meta-package that installs the driver stack, libxlio, and all necessary dependencies.
To install
doca-libxlio, follow the instructions under section "Installing Software on Host" while substituting
doca-all with
doca-libxlio in the following command:
# Original command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-all
# Updated command
sudo <apt/yum/zypper> install -y doca-libxlio
For the list of systems required to work with XLIO, please see the XLIO documentation.
The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.
List of close-source proprietary packages:
Clusterkit
DPCP
hcoll
sharp
ibutils2
opensm
Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.
The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:
Community OS
Most Similar Primary OS
Alma 8.5
RHEL 8.5
Anolis OS 8.4
RHEL 8.5
CentOS Stream 8
RHEL 8
CentOS Stream 9
RHEL 9
EulerOS-V2.0.SP10
EulerOS-V2.0.SP11
Fedora 35
RHEL 8.5
OpenEuler-20.03.SP1
OpenEuler20 SP3
OpenSUSE 15.3
SLES15 SP3
Photon OS 3.0
RHEL 7.9
UOS-V20-1040d
Debian 10.8