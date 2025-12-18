DOCA Documentation v3.2.0
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

Follow the steps in this section to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.

Introduction

To deploy the BF-Bundle software on the BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC), you must:

  1. Install or upgrade DOCA on the host side.

  2. Install or upgrade BF-Bundle on the BlueField device.

Supported Networking Platforms

DOCA supports the following networking platforms:

Hardware Prerequisites

For BlueField platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions in your DPU's hardware user guide .

DOCA Packages

See information in the DOCA Release Notes.

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

Refer to Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile in the release notes to for OS-specific profile support information.

Setting Up Build Environment for Developers

For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the DOCA Developer Guide.

Available BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade Methods

Methods

Description

Purpose

Scope

Tool

Capability

Links

BFB image

BlueField bootstream (BFB) image for OS deployment on the BlueField DPUs

Production

All OSs

BFB installation (install.sh)

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

Standard Linux tools

Enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g., apt update and yum update ). This process utilizes native package manager repositories to upgrade DPUs without the need for a full installation .

Day 2/ Production

All OSs

Based on Linux tools (apt/yum)

Updates components that include changes only

ISO

ISO image

Installation

Ubuntu 22.04

PXE

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE

Bfb-build

Meant for BlueField users wishing to build their own BFB image for OS deployment on BlueField DPUs

To create custom BFB with special kernel and compile additional packages

All OSs

bfb-build

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

Bfb-build github

BF-FW bundle

A firmware-only BFB image which includes UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC firmware

Upgrade only firmware components

Only firmware

BFB installation (install.sh)

Upgrade firmware components only

NVIDIA DOCA Downloads BF-FW Bundle

