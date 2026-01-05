DOCA Documentation v3.2.0
DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

BlueField Software ComponentsVersion3rd Party Components and Licenses
DOCA SDK3.2.0
SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 24.04 Distro6.8.0-1012-bluefield-64k
DOCA-Host3.2.0
Firmware xx.47.1026
MFT4.34.0-145
MLNX_DPDK 22.11.0-2510.1.0
BlueField ATF 4.13.0
BlueField EDK2 4.13.0
BMC 25.10
HPC-X 2.25
OpenSM 5.25.1
DPCP 1.1.55
VMA 9.8.80
XLIO 3.60.4
HCOLL 2.25
SHARP 2.25
Sosreport 4.9.0
CollectX 1.23.3
Open vSwitch3.2.0
ibutils2 2.24.0
mpitests 2.25
UCX 2.25
OMPI 2.25
