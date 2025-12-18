DOCA Documentation v3.2.0
DOCA Libraries

Each DOCA library provides APIs, documentation, and examples designed to accelerate the development of data-center and networking applications.

This section describes the available libraries, their support levels, and key usage guidelines.

The quality level of each library reflects the maturity and support status of its major functionality. Individual APIs within a library may have a different quality level (e.g., alpha or beta). For detailed API-level quality information, refer to the respective library programming guide.

Library

Quality Level

DOCA Common

Beta

DOCA Flow

GA

Flex IO

GA

DOCA DPA

Beta

DOCA PCC

Beta

DOCA DMA

GA

DOCA Comch

GA

DOCA UROM

Alpha

DOCA RDMA

GA

DOCA Ethernet

Beta

DOCA GPUNetIO

Beta

DOCA App Shield

GA

DOCA Compress

GA

DOCA SHA

GA

DOCA STA

Alpha

DOCA Erasure Coding

GA

DOCA AES-GCM

GA

DOCA Rivermax

Beta

DOCA Telemetry Exporter

GA

DOCA Telemetry

GA

DOCA Device Emulation

GA

DOCA DevEmu PCI Generic

GA

DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS

GA

DOCA Management

Beta

DOCA DPDK Bridge

Alpha
