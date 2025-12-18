DOCA Management Service Guide

On This Page
This guide explains how to use the DOCA Management Service (DMS) with the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform or NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNICs.
DOCA Management Service is currently in alpha stage. Exercise caution when running
dmsd over an external interface, as it may pose security risks. Apply appropriate mitigations and restrict access to DMS accordingly. Use at your own risk.
DOCA Management Service (DMS) is a centralized solution for configuring and operating NVIDIA® BlueField® and ConnectX® devices.
DMS consolidates NVIDIA’s internal scripts and tools under a streamlined, industry-standard API based on OpenConfig. Users can configure BlueField or ConnectX devices either locally (via SSH) or remotely (via gRPC).
DMS exposes configurable parameters for BlueField and ConnectX over the external interface, enabling automated configuration from a management station. The interface offers a consistent and unified approach to device configuration while abstracting away the underlying tools used to manage individual features.
DMS follows a client-server architecture. The server component, DMS Daemon (
dmsd), is responsible for resource discovery and for processing incoming commands from clients. These clients can be either the provided DMS Client (
dmsc) or a custom-built client using the same API.
Open Config and YANG Models
OpenConfig is a standard that defines and implements a common, vendor-independent software layer for managing and monitoring network devices.
It utilizes YANG data models to represent device configurations and operational states in a consistent and standardized format.
Most gNMI/gNOI protocols used in DMS are aligned with the OpenConfig community and rely on the gRPC protocol for command transmission.
YANG (Yet Another Next Generation) is a data modeling language used to describe the structure and content of network configuration and state data.
It represents data hierarchically, similar to an XML tree, and defines schemas for configuration, operational state, and remote procedure calls (RPCs). YANG models serve as the foundation for implementing the OpenConfig standard.
The DOCA YANG model is currently experimental.
The gNMI Subscribe mechanism for streaming telemetry is not yet supported
DMS can run either on the host machine where BlueField or ConnectX devices are installed, or directly on the BlueField Arm cores when operating in DPU mode .
To operate the DMS, DOCA must be installed on the system where DMS will run.
DMS on Host – The DOCA for Host package must be installed on the host system. It should be installed using either the
doca-networkingor
doca-allprofile.
DMS on DPU (BlueField Arm) – A compatible DOCA image must be installed on the BlueField Arm processor.
Consult the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux to correctly set up the required DOCA components prior to deploying DMS.
Supported operating systems are Linux-based environments.
DMS consists of three major components:
DMSD – Server – DMS server can run on the BlueField ARM or on the host with an NVIDIA PCIe device
DMSC – Client – DOCA provided OpenConfig client. Customers can choose to use this client, any other open-source client, or develop their own (gRPC-based) client.
Yang files – Yang model files contain the data model used to configure the device, using NVIDIA-specific extension to common OpenConfig YANG Models.
DMS utilizes OpenConfig, which consists of two main protocols:
gNMI (gRPC Network Management Interface) – a protocol to configure of network device.
gNOI (gRPC Network Operations Interface) – a protocol to perform operational commands on network devices (i.e., provision, upgrade, reboot).
Service Connectivity
The following is an architectural diagram of DMS:
The DMS architecture supports flexible deployment.
The DMS client can operate from various locations relative to the server. The supported modes of operation are:
Host-Local: Both the DMS client and server are deployed on the Host.
DPU-Local: Both the DMS client and server are deployed on the DPU (BlueField Arm).
Remote Client (Host Server): The DMS server is deployed on the Host, while the DMS client is deployed remotely, connecting over the management network.
Remote Client (DPU Server): The DMS server is deployed on the DPU (BlueField Arm), while the DMS client is deployed remotely, connecting over the management network.
Process Separation
To enhance security and performance, the DOCA Management Service (DMS) has been redesigned to separate its operations into two distinct processes:
1. dmsd (Frontend Process)
Function: Acts as the frontend service responsible for managing communication with clients. It handles incoming requests and prepares them for secure execution.
Role: User-facing; responds to client requests and communicates with the privileged backend.
2. dmspe (Privileged Backend Process)
Function: Responsible for executing privileged commands that require elevated permissions. These commands are executed securely to ensure system integrity.
Role: Back-end; silently executes commands on behalf of
dmsdwith the necessary privileges.
Prerequisites
The prerequisites for running the DMS service differ depending on whether you are running it on the host machine or directly on the DPU.
1. Running on the Host (Not DPU)
Before running the DMS service on a host, both of the following prerequisites must be fulfilled:
A. Execute Installation Script
Purpose: To install
dmspewith the correct permissions, ensuring it can execute privileged operations.
Command: Run the
install_dmspe.shscript.
B. Add User to dmsgroup
Purpose: Only users who are members of the
dmsgroupare authorized to execute DMS commands via
dmspe.
Commands: Add your current user to the
dmsgroup:
# Add your current user to dmsgroup sudo usermod -a -G dmsgroup $USER # Apply the change by logging out and back in, or run: newgrp dmsgroup
2. Running on the DPU (Arm)
When running DMS on the DPU, no installation script is required, as the necessary permissions are set automatically.
However, the User Group Requirement (Step 1.B above) is still mandatory. You must ensure the user is a member of the
dmsgroup to execute DMS commands.
DMS Daemon Launch Options
Option 1: SystemD Service (Recommended)
On the DPU, the DMS Daemon (
dmsd) runs as a
systemd service and comes pre-installed with the BlueField BFB-Bundle.
It should be running locally by default as a
systemd service, bound to
localhost:9339.
To check if
dmsdis running:
ps -ef | grep dms
To manage the service:
sudo systemctl status dmsd sudo systemctl start dmsd sudo systemctl stop dmsd
To interact with
dmsdusing the built-in client (requires user-password authentication; the default is the OS root password):
dmscli
A template
systemdservice file is included in the DOCA package:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd.service/dmsd.serviceNote
dmsdruns automatically as a
systemdservice only on the DPU, not on the host.
Option 2: Manual Launch
You can start the
dmsd daemon manually with a variety of authentication methods.
Localhost with username/password:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \ --bind_address localhost:
9339\ --auth credentials \ --username my_username \ --password my_password
Remote host with shadow file:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \ --bind_address <ip>:<port> \ --auth shadow \ --username my_username \ --shadow /etc/shadow
TLS certificate-based authentication:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \ --bind_address localhost:
9339\ --auth cert \ --ca <ca.pem> \ --tls_key_file <key.pem> \ --tls_cert_file <cert.pem>
Specific PCIe device (for a host with multiple DPUs):
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \ --bind_address localhost:
9339\ --auth credentials \ --username my_username \ --password my_password \ --target_pci
0000:
08:
00
Provide a list of PCIe devices (for a host with multiple DPUs):
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \ --bind_address localhost:
9339\ --auth credentials \ --username my_username \ --password my_password \ --target_pci
0000:
08:
00,
0000:
09:
00
DMS Server Flags
To see the full list of flags, use the help flag (i.e.,
dmsd --help,
dmsd -h).
General Flags
--bind_address <string>– Bind to
<address>:<port>or just
:<port>(default is
:9339). Can be localhost for the local use case, or an IP address for the remote use case.
-v <value>– log level for V logs
--target_pci <string>– One or multiple target PCIe addresses (i.e.,
0000:03:00, 0000:03:00,0000:04:00). Auto-select if only one NVIDIA network device is present; otherwise, one or more PCIe addresses must be specified.
Provisioning Flags
--image_folder <string>– Specify the image install folder. Can copy images directly to the folder to avoid transfer over the net. Default create folder:
/tmp/dms.
--chunk_size_ack <uint>– The chunk size of the image to respond with a transfer response in bytes (default: 12000000)
--exec_timeout <uint>– The maximum execution timeout in seconds for a command if not responding (not printing to
stdout); 0 (default) is unlimited
Config Flags
--init_config <string>– File containing gNMI requests to run on DMS start. By default, DMS adds any gNMI set request to a file (file format is req.json).
Authentication Method Flags
The
--auth <string> flag specifies one of the following three authentication methods, each with its own set of required flags:
Shadow
Zero-touch setup – no need to create a dedicated DMS user (reuses existing OS user)
The server reads the hashed password from the shadow file in real time for each client request
Required flags:
--username <string>and
--shadow <string>
Example:
--auth shadow --username root --shadow /etc/shadow
To disable authentication:
--noauth
Credentials
Requires the admin to define a strong password.
Required flags:
--username <string>and optionally
--password <string>
Example:
--auth credentials --username root --password
123456
To prompt for password input interactively at startup, leave the
--passwordflag empty.
To disable authentication:
--noauth
Certificate (TLS)
The most secure option, using Transport Layer Security (TLS) for both encryption and mutual authentication.
Authentication is based on digital certificates, ensuring only trusted clients can connect.
Required flags:
--auth cert
--ca <path/to/ca.crt>
--tls_key_file <path/to/target.key>
--tls_cert_file <path/to/target.crt>
Example:
--auth cert --ca /path/to/certs/ca.crt --tls_key_file /path/to/certs/target.key --tls_cert_file /path/to/certs/target.crt
To disable TLS:
--tls_enabled=
false
Security Flags
TLS Encryption and Authentication
DMS uses TLS (Transport Layer Security) by default to secure communication. TLS is a widely adopted cryptographic protocol that provides the following guarantees:
Encryption – Protects transmitted data from eavesdropping.
Authentication – Verifies the identity of the server and optionally the client via digital certificates.
Integrity – Ensures transmitted data is not tampered with.
TLS relies on a public/private key pair and a digital certificate issued by a Certificate Authority (CA). These elements ensure secure, authenticated communication.
DMS supports TLS for both gNMI and gNOI interfaces, and works with either self-signed or CA-signed certificates.
To enable TLS, both server and client must provide:
--ca <string>– Path to the CA certificate used to validate the remote party’s certificate.
--tls_cert_file <string>– Path to the public certificate presented during the TLS handshake.
--tls_key_file <string>– Path to the corresponding private key used to sign the handshake and decrypt messages.Note
The private key must be protected. If compromised, it can be used to impersonate the server or client.
TLS Communication Modes
Mutual TLS Authentication (mTLS)
Both the server and client present certificates and verify each other during the TLS handshake.
# Server:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --auth cert \
--ca /path/to/certs/client_ca.crt \
--tls_cert_file /path/to/certs/target.crt \
--tls_key_file /path/to/certs/target.key
# Client:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> \
--tls-ca /path/to/certs/target_ca.crt \
--tls-cert /path/to/certs/client.crt \
--tls-key /path/to/certs/client.key <command>
Highlights:
Provides the highest level of security.
Ensures both sides are authenticated and trusted.
All traffic is encrypted.
TLS (Server Authentication Only)
Only the server presents its certificate during the handshake. The client verifies the server but does not present a certificate.
# Server:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --auth cert \
--tls_cert_file /path/to/certs/target.crt \
--tls_key_file /path/to/certs/target.key
# Client:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> \
--tls-ca /path/to/certs/target_ca.crt \
--skip-verify <command>
Highlights:
Client authenticity is not verified.
Use
--skip-verifyif a root CA is not provided.
Traffic remains encrypted.
Insecure Mode (No TLS)
TLS is disabled entirely on both server and client. No encryption or authentication is performed.
# Server:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --auth cert --tls_enabled=
false
# Client:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> --insecure <command>
To achieve insecure communication (no encryption), configure:
Server – use
--tls_enabled=falseparam
Client – use
--insecureflag'
Highlights:
Not recommended for production.
Use only in fully isolated, trusted environments for testing or development.
To see the full list of flags, use the help flag (i.e.,
dmsc --help,
dmsc -h).
DMS Client Flags
General Flags
--address <string>– Bind to
<address>:<port>or just
:<port>(default is
:9339). Can be localhost for the local use case, or an IP address for the remote use case.
--target <string>– Target PCIe address to interact with. Mandatory if the server is running for multiple PCIe addresses.
-d, --debug– Debug mode.
Authentication Flags
-u, --username <string>– username.
-p, --password <string>– password.
Security Flags
--tls-ca <string>– path to server CA certificate.
--tls-key <string>– path to the client TLS private key.
--tls-cert <string>– path to the client TLS certificate, containing the public key.
--skip-verify– tells the client to skip verifying the server's certificate during the TLS handshake. TLS is enabled, and the connection is encrypted.
--insecure– Disable TLS. The client connects over plain TCP, with no encryption or authentication.
gNMI Command
gNMI (gRPC Network Management Interface) is a standardized network management protocol to configure and monitor network devices via gRPC and Protocol Buffers. It enables interaction with devices using models such as OpenConfig.
Core gNMI commands:
Get – Retrieves device data (e.g., operational state, configuration).
Set – Modifies device configuration.
Capabilities – Queries the device’s capabilities (e.g., supported models, versions, encodings).
Subscribe – Streams data from the device to the client.Note
DMS currently does not support the Subscribe command.
In DMSC, the gNMI functionality is powered by the GNMIC project. For additional details, refer to the GNMIC documentation.
Prompt mode with autocomplete can be invoked using the
prompt command. To access it, run
dmscli and authenticate with the
dmsd user password (by default, the root OS password).
Get Request
Get requests happen in real-time without a cache. Get command requires providing the YANG Xpath as described in the following:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu
[
{
"source":
"localhost:9339",
"timestamp": 1712485149723248511,
"time":
"2024-04-07T10:19:09.723248511Z",
"updates": [
{
"Path":
"interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu",
"values": {
"interfaces/interface/config/mtu":
"1500"
}
}
]
}
]
To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).
Get request also work on subtree (subPath) as follows:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /nvidia/roce
[
{
"source":
"127.0.0.1:9339",
"timestamp": 1728471432988295603,
"time":
"2024-10-09T13:57:12.988295603+03:00",
"updates": [
{
"Path":
"nvidia/roce",
"values": {
"nvidia/roce": {
"config": {
"adaptive-routing":
"false",
"multipath-dscp":
"MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT",
"tx-sched-locality-mode":
"TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE"
}
}
}
}
]
}
]
Failing to provide a mandatory parameter for decoding a leaf leads to that leaf being skipped. The entire request fails when the first leaf fails.
Set Request
Set requests happen immediately, invoking tools to configure the OS.
Set commands require providing Yang Xpath as described in the following:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
set --update /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu:::int:::9216
{
"source":
"localhost:9339",
"time":
"1970-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"results": [
{
"operation":
"UPDATE",
"path":
"interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu"
}
]
}
To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).
The value provided must be separated by value type and char.
Currently, only the
--update flag is supported in Set.
The update of some leaves only takes effect after the system reboot. Refer to gNOI system reboot for information.
It is also possible to invoke a command JSON list:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
set --request-
file req.json
req.json example:
{
"updates":
[
{
"path":
"/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu",
"value":
9216,
"encoding":
"uint"
},
{
"path":
"/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/enabled",
"value":
true,
"encoding":
"bool"
}
]
}
List of DMS Supported Path Entries for Get/Set Commands
To get the list of supported paths for get/set commands, run the following command:
dmsc --
file /opt/mellanox/doca/service/dms/yang path --types --descr
Path
Type
Description
boolean
This leaf contains the configured, desired state of the
interface.Systems that implement the IF-MIB use the value of thisleaf in the 'running' datastore to setIF-MIB.ifAdminStatus to 'up' or 'down' after an ifEntryhas been initialized, as described in RFC 2863.Changes in this leaf in the 'running' datastore arereflected in ifAdminStatus, but if ifAdminStatus ischanged over SNMP, this leaf is not affected.
uint16
Set the maximum transmission unit size in octets
for the physical interface. If this is not set, the mtu isset to the operational default -- e.g., 1514 bytes on anEthernet interface.
string
The name of the interface.
A device MAY restrict the allowed values for this leaf,possibly depending on the type of the interface.For system-controlled interfaces, this leaf is thedevice-specific name of the interface. The 'config false'list interfaces/interface[name]/state contains the currentlyexisting interfaces on the device.If a client tries to create a configuration for asystem-controlled interface that is not present in thecorresponding state list, the server MAY reject the request if the implementation does not support pre-provisioning of interfaces or if the name refers to an interface that can never exist in the system.
A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with the
error-tag 'invalid-value' in this case.The IETF model in RFC 7223 provides YANG features for thefollowing (i.e., pre-provisioning and arbitrary names),However they are omitted here:If the device supports pre-provisioning of the interfaceconfiguration, the 'pre-provisioning' feature isadvertised.If the device allows an arbitrarily named user-controlledinterfaces, the 'arbitrary-names' feature is advertised.When a configured user-controlled interface is created by the system, it is instantiated with the same name in the/interfaces/interface[name]/state list.
identityref
The type of the interface.
When an interface entry is created, a server MAYinitialize the type leaf with a valid value, e.g., if it is possible to derive the type from the name of theinterface.If a client tries to set the type of an interface to avalue that can never be used by the system, e.g., if thetype is not supported, or if the type does not match the name of the interface, the server MUST reject the request.A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with theerror-tag 'invalid-value' in this case.
uint8
Inter packet gap configuration, in 4B unit
uint16
The percentage of bandwidth, in permile units, to be used on the port.
leafref
References the name of the interface
leafref
boolean
Enable CC NP for a given priority on the interface
boolean
Enable CC RP for a given priority on the interface
boolean
Enable the counter while enabling tha CC algo according to the algo_slot
boolean
Enable a CC algo slot execution.
algo_slot_id
CC algo slot id.
leafref
CC algo slot ID.
algo_param_id
CC algo param id.
algo_param_value
Parameter value within the CC algo slot.
leafref
Parameter ID within the CC algo slot.
boolean
Enables PFC
prio
Priority ID.
identityref
Trust mode for the interface QoS.
boolean
Enable adaptive retransmission
boolean
Force adaptive routing even if the feature was not negotiated between the requestor and responder.
uint8
Defines the DSCP fixed value used if mode is set to FIXED.
identityref
Defines the method for setting DSCP in RTT response packets.
boolean
Enable slow restart when congestion
boolean
Enable slow restart when idle
tos
ToS value for RoCE traffic.
boolean
Enable transmission window
enumeration
The desired state of the interface. In RFC 7223, this leaf
has the same read semantics as ifAdminStatus. Here, itreflects the administrative state as set by enabling ordisabling the interface.
enumeration
The current operational state of the interface.
This leaf has the same semantics as ifOperStatus.
boolean
Enables user-programmable CC functionality.
string
The command to run.
identityref
Mode can take one of several predefined
values representing operational modes of DPU.
boolean
Enable adaptive routing between a requestor and responder.
identityref
Multipath on transmit, set the DSCP bit to hold the MP eligible info
identityref
Transmission scheduler adaptation to locality
boolean
Enable\Disable congestion control per plane (when multi plane is supported)
int
read only, get the module/port id for setting port splitting
int
set\get the number of pfs when configuring a NIC to sport multiplane and port splitting
string
set\ get the lanes defined for a specific module and port when defining port splitting.
string
2 bit field for controling cc steering extension, could be: default, disabled, enabled or reserved
string
priority to traffic class mapping, should have 8 entries for all tcs.
includes a lot of paths here that can each be accessed separately
json file
DMS to configure adaptive-retransmission timeouts via ROCE_ACCL command register.
gNOI Commands
gNOI (gRPC Network Operations Interface) is a protocol for operational tasks such as installing software, managing certificates, and troubleshooting. It complements gNMI by focusing on administrative and system-level functions.
Within DMSc, gNOI support is provided by the GNOIC project. For full documentation, refer to the GNOIC project documentation.
To invoke a gNOI command, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc -a localhost --port 9339 --tls-cert client.crt --tls-key client.key <
command>
To use interactive mode with autocompletion, enter:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc prompt
All commands are blocked by default unless explicitly enabled. gNOI commands are currently supported only on the host system—not on the BlueField.
OS Commands
The following commands support provisioning of DOCA images (BFB) or firmware on BlueField devices.
Install
Transfers and authenticates the specified package file. If the file is valid, it is saved to the server’s image folder (default:
/tmp/dms). If the file already exists in that folder with the expected version and extension, the server skips the file transfer and proceeds with authentication only.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os
install \
--version <version_string> \
--pkg <path_to_bfb_or_cfg_or_fw>
Examples:
Install a BFB image:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os
install\ --version 2_9_0 \ --pkg DOCA_2.9.0_Ubuntu.bfb
Install a config file:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os
install\ --version 0_0_1.cfg \ --pkg bf.cfg
Install firmware:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os
install\ --version 24_29_0046.fw \ --pkg fw-BlueField.bin
The file extension is autodetected based on the provided package. If omitted from the
--version string, it is inferred automatically. Users can also copy the file manually to the image folder and run the command to authenticate it without triggering a transfer.
The file is saved to the folder specified in the
-image_folder flag (default
/tmp/dms) given to the server, if the file authenticates successfully.
Activate
The
activate command deploys BFB bundles and/or firmware to the hardware.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version <version_string>
Examples:
Activate all files under a version prefix:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version 2_9_0
Activate specific files by name (use semicolon to separate multiple components):
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version
"2_9_0.bfb;0_0_1.cfg;24_29_0046.fw"
Auto-detect and install the appropriate firmware:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version auto
Behavior:
The
--versionflag specifies which files to activate from the directory defined by the
--image_folderflag (default:
/tmp/dms).
If no file extensions are included, the command activates all files matching the base version name.
When using
--version auto, the
mlnx-fw-updater.plscript runs automatically. This script:
Detects the connected device type.
Identifies the appropriate firmware version.
Installs it accordingly.
Deploying BFB bundles is supported only when the command runs from the host system.
After firmware activation, a firmware reset is automatically triggered.
Verify
The
verify command retrieves the currently installed firmware and BFB bundle versions from the target device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os verify
The response includes the firmware and BFB versions, separated by a semicolon:
+-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| Target Name | Version | Activation Fail Msg |
+-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| 127.0.0.1:19999 | FW: 32.42.1000;BFB: bf-bundle-2.8.0-98_24.07-ubuntu-22.04_dev | |
+-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+
Notes:
The
Versioncolumn lists both the firmware (FW) and BFB versions if available.
The
Activation Fail Msgcolumn displays error messages if activation fails.
The BFB bundle version is displayed only if it was installed via DMS.
System
The following subsections describe actions related to rebooting the BFB bundle or firmware on BlueField.
Reboot Status
Use the following command to check whether a reboot is currently in progress:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot-status [--reboot_status_check <string>]
The returned value indicates the system status:
false– The system is active and not rebooting.
true– The system is in the process of rebooting.
If the status cannot be retrieved, the result appears as failure, and the
messagefield provides additional details.
The flag
--reboot_status_check <string> checks if firmware reboot is needed:
Value
Description
Default. Performs a quick but imprecise check. Any configuration may trigger a reboot.
Performs a slower but more accurate check.
Skips the firmware reboot check entirely.
Reboot
To reboot the BlueField Arm and firmware, use the following command:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot --delay <seconds> [--subcomponent <component>] [--method <
type>]
This command is non-blocking and returns immediately after it is issued.
Flag
Description
Specifies the number of seconds to wait before triggering the reset.
Optional. Specifies which component to reset. Currently supports
Optional. Specifies the reset method. Supported values:
By default, if
subcomponent and
method are not specified, the command executes the lowest-level reset available for the system.
Factory-reset
Performs a factory reset on the target node by resetting all PFs (Physical Functions) to their default configurations.
Start
Resets device configurations to their default values for each PF on the specified target:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> factory-reset start
Or using the alias:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> reset start
Reset to the Golden Image (a pre-configured, ideal-state version) is not supported.
File
Performs operational tasks related to files on the target device.
Stat
Retrieves metadata for a specified file or directory.
# Single file
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
file stat --path /path/to/file
# Directory with recursive listing
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
file stat --path /path/to/dir --recursive
Example output:
+----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+
| Target Name | Path | LastModified | Perm | Umask | Size |
+----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+
| 127.0.0.1:9339 | /path/to/dir/file_1 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 |
| | /path/to/dir/file_2 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 |
+----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+
Get
Streams the contents of a file from the target device to the client.
To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for read access, using the
--allow_list_read flag:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_read <dir1>,<dir2>,<dir3>
Client invocation:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
file get --
file /tmp/debug/<file_to_get>
Put
Streams a file from the client to the target device.
To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for write access, using the
--allow_list_write flag.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_write <dir1>,<dir2>,<dir3>
Client invocation:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags>
file put --
file /tmp/debug/file_to_send --dst /tmp/output/path_on_remote_host
mlxconfig
Enables setting and retrieving configuration params of devices.
This option is disabled by default. To use it,
dmsd must be started with
--enable_mlxconfig.
Set
Set the
key=value parameter pairs of configurations on the target device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig
set \
[PARAM1=VALUE1 PARAM2=VALUE2 ...]
Examples:
Setting a single param:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig
set\ LINK_TYPE_P1=1
Setting multiple parameters:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig
set\ LINK_TYPE_P1=1 LINK_TYPE_P2=1Note
Some commands might need a FW reset or Reboot
Query
Query the configuration parameter values of the target device.
The output displays the nextboot value.
The verbose output displays default, current, and netboot values.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query [-
v] \
[PARAM1 PARAM2 ...]
Examples:
Querying a single param:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query \ LINK_TYPE_P1
Querying a single param verbosely:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query \ LINK_TYPE_P1=1
Querying multiple parameters:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query [-
v] \ LINK_TYPE_P1 LINK_TYPE_P2
Reset
Resets parameter configuration to default values.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig reset
Currently the supported parameters are :
LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64
NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE
NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE
PF_NUM_OF_VF_VALID
PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID
PER_PF_NUM_SF
NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID
NUM_OF_VFS
NUM_OF_PF
PF_BAR2_ENABLE
SRIOV_EN
NUM_PF_MSIX
NUM_VF_MSIX
INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL
INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE
TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_MODE
TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_FACTOR
PF_TOTAL_SF
PF_DEVICE_ID_ENABLE
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE
PF_NUM_PF_MSIX
PF_DEVICE_ID
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION
USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC
CLAMP_TGT_RATE_AFTER_TIME_INC_P2
CLAMP_TGT_RATE_P2
RPG_TIME_RESET_P2
RPG_BYTE_RESET_P2
RPG_THRESHOLD_P2
RPG_AI_RATE_P2
RPG_HAI_RATE_P2
RPG_GD_P2
RPG_MIN_DEC_FAC_P2
RPG_MIN_RATE_P2
RATE_TO_SET_ON_FIRST_CNP_P2
DCE_TCP_G_P2
DCE_TCP_RTT_P2
RATE_REDUCE_MONITOR_PERIOD_P2
INITIAL_ALPHA_VALUE_P2
MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_CNPS_P2
CNP_802P_PRIO_P2
CNP_DSCP_P2
ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P1
ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P1
ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P2
ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P2
IP_VER
MULTIPATH_DSCP
IP_OVER_VXLAN_EN
ROCE_ADAPTIVE_ROUTING_EN
LINK_TYPE_P1
LINK_TYPE_P2
Containerz
Containerz supports remote management and monitoring of containers on either the host or the DPU. This deployment model follows the DOCA container methodology described in the DOCA Container Deployment Guide .
Containerz supports the following two backend modes.
Docker Backend (Default)
This mode interacts with the Docker daemon (
dockerd) on the host.
Ensure that the Docker daemon is running:
systemctl start docker
Kubelet Backend
This mode uses the Kubelet daemon to manage containers on the BlueField DPU using static pod definitions. It does not require a full Kubernetes cluster.
Kubelet automatically handles any manifest files placed in
/etc/kubelet.d.
Add a pod – Place a YAML manifest in
/etc/kubelet.d
Remove a pod – Delete the corresponding YAML file
This is the default mode for
dmsd when launched by
systemd on the DPU.
Notes:
The Kubelet daemon is not running by default on the host (DOCA for host).
This mode is only supported when
dmsdruns on the DPU.
For DOCA on the host, use the Docker backend.
To specify the container backend mode, use the
--container_interface flag:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --container_interface <kubelet|docker>
Container Operations
These operations control container lifecycle, image usage, and persistent volumes on the system. Behavior differs based on the selected container backend (Docker or Kubelet).
Container Start
Launches a container using the specified image or configuration file.
Docker mode: The image must exist locally.
Kubelet mode: Provide a YAML file defining the pod. The file is copied to the Kubelet manifest directory, which triggers container startup.
# Docker mode
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image <image_name>
# Kubelet mode
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image path/to/yaml/file.yaml
Container List
Displays all currently running containers.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container list
Container Stop
Stops a running container. The container remains available for later restart.
Kubelet mode: Stops the container by deleting its manifest YAML from the directory.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container stop --instance <container name>
Container Remove
Stops and deletes the specified container.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container remove --instance <container name>
Image Operations
These commands manage container images—pulling from registries, pushing from the client, listing available images, and removing them from the device.
Image Pull
Downloads a container image from a remote registry to the device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image pull --image ubuntu
Image Push
Streams a container image (in
.tar format) from the client to the device. The image is transferred over gRPC and saved locally.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image push --
file /path/to/tarfile.
tar
Image List
Lists all container images currently available on the device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image list
Image Remove
Deletes a specific container image from the device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image remove --image ubuntu
Volume Operations
These commands manage persistent storage volumes for containers.
In Kubelet mode, all volumes are created under
/var/dms/volume.
Volume Create
Creates a new named volume on the device.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume create --name my_volume
Volume Remove
Deletes the specified volume by name.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume remove --name volume_name
Volume list
Displays all named volumes and their associated mount points.
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume list