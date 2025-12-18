DOCA Management Service Guide

To see the full list of flags, use the help flag (i.e., dmsc --help , dmsc -h ).

--address <string> – Bind to <address>:<port> or just :<port> (default is :9339 ). Can be localhost for the local use case, or an IP address for the remote use case.

--target <string> – Target PCIe address to interact with. Mandatory if the server is running for multiple PCIe addresses.

-d, --debug – Debug mode.

-u, --username <string> – username.

-p, --password <string> – password.

--tls-ca <string> – path to server CA certificate.

--tls-key <string> – path to the client TLS private key.

--tls-cert <string> – path to the client TLS certificate, containing the public key.

--skip-verify – tells the client to skip verifying the server's certificate during the TLS handshake. TLS is enabled, and the connection is encrypted.

--insecure – Disable TLS. The client connects over plain TCP, with no encryption or authentication.

gNMI (gRPC Network Management Interface) is a standardized network management protocol to configure and monitor network devices via gRPC and Protocol Buffers. It enables interaction with devices using models such as OpenConfig.

Core gNMI commands:

Get – Retrieves device data (e.g., operational state, configuration).

Set – Modifies device configuration.

Capabilities – Queries the device’s capabilities (e.g., supported models, versions, encodings).

Subscribe – Streams data from the device to the client. Note DMS currently does not support the Subscribe command.

In DMSC, the gNMI functionality is powered by the GNMIC project. For additional details, refer to the GNMIC documentation.

Prompt mode with autocomplete can be invoked using the prompt command. To access it, run dmscli and authenticate with the dmsd user password (by default, the root OS password).

Get requests happen in real-time without a cache. Get command requires providing the YANG Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu [ { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "timestamp" : 1712485149723248511, "time" : "2024-04-07T10:19:09.723248511Z" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "values" : { "interfaces/interface/config/mtu" : "1500" } } ] } ]

Info To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).

Get request also work on subtree (subPath) as follows:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> get --path /nvidia/roce [ { "source" : "127.0.0.1:9339" , "timestamp" : 1728471432988295603, "time" : "2024-10-09T13:57:12.988295603+03:00" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "nvidia/roce" , "values" : { "nvidia/roce" : { "config" : { "adaptive-routing" : "false" , "multipath-dscp" : "MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT" , "tx-sched-locality-mode" : "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE" } } } } ] } ]

Info Failing to provide a mandatory parameter for decoding a leaf leads to that leaf being skipped. The entire request fails when the first leaf fails.





Set requests happen immediately, invoking tools to configure the OS.

Set commands require providing Yang Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> set --update /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu:::int:::9216 { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "time" : "1970-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "results" : [ { "operation" : "UPDATE" , "path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" } ] }

Info To insert params in the path, as an indication of the interface name (p0).

Note The value provided must be separated by value type and char.

Note Currently, only the --update flag is supported in Set.

Note The update of some leaves only takes effect after the system reboot. Refer to gNOI system reboot for information.

It is also possible to invoke a command JSON list:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> set --request- file req.json

req.json example:

Copy Copied! { "updates" : [ { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "value" : 9216 , "encoding" : "uint" }, { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/enabled" , "value" : true , "encoding" : "bool" } ] }





To get the list of supported paths for get/set commands, run the following command:

Copy Copied! dmsc -- file /opt/mellanox/doca/service/dms/yang path --types --descr

Path Type Description /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/enabled boolean This leaf contains the configured, desired state of the interface.Systems that implement the IF-MIB use the value of thisleaf in the 'running' datastore to setIF-MIB.ifAdminStatus to 'up' or 'down' after an ifEntryhas been initialized, as described in RFC 2863.Changes in this leaf in the 'running' datastore arereflected in ifAdminStatus, but if ifAdminStatus ischanged over SNMP, this leaf is not affected. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/mtu uint16 Set the maximum transmission unit size in octets for the physical interface. If this is not set, the mtu isset to the operational default -- e.g., 1514 bytes on anEthernet interface. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/name string The name of the interface. A device MAY restrict the allowed values for this leaf,possibly depending on the type of the interface.For system-controlled interfaces, this leaf is thedevice-specific name of the interface. The 'config false'list interfaces/interface[name]/state contains the currentlyexisting interfaces on the device.If a client tries to create a configuration for asystem-controlled interface that is not present in thecorresponding state list, the server MAY reject the request if the implementation does not support pre-provisioning of interfaces or if the name refers to an interface that can never exist in the system. A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with the error-tag 'invalid-value' in this case.The IETF model in RFC 7223 provides YANG features for thefollowing (i.e., pre-provisioning and arbitrary names),However they are omitted here:If the device supports pre-provisioning of the interfaceconfiguration, the 'pre-provisioning' feature isadvertised.If the device allows an arbitrarily named user-controlledinterfaces, the 'arbitrary-names' feature is advertised.When a configured user-controlled interface is created by the system, it is instantiated with the same name in the/interfaces/interface[name]/state list. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/type identityref The type of the interface. When an interface entry is created, a server MAYinitialize the type leaf with a valid value, e.g., if it is possible to derive the type from the name of theinterface.If a client tries to set the type of an interface to avalue that can never be used by the system, e.g., if thetype is not supported, or if the type does not match the name of the interface, the server MUST reject the request.A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with theerror-tag 'invalid-value' in this case. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap uint8 Inter packet gap configuration, in 4B unit /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/rate-limit uint16 The percentage of bandwidth, in permile units, to be used on the port. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/name leafref References the name of the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/id leafref /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/np_enabled boolean Enable CC NP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[id=*]/rp_enabled boolean Enable CC RP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/counter_enable boolean Enable the counter while enabling tha CC algo according to the algo_slot /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/enabled boolean Enable a CC algo slot execution. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/config/id algo_slot_id CC algo slot id. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/id leafref CC algo slot ID. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/config/id algo_param_id CC algo param id. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/config/value algo_param_value Parameter value within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[id=*]/param[id=*]/id leafref Parameter ID within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/pfc boolean Enables PFC /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/priority[id=*]/id prio Priority ID. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode identityref Trust mode for the interface QoS. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission boolean Enable adaptive retransmission /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force boolean Force adaptive routing even if the feature was not negotiated between the requestor and responder. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp uint8 Defines the DSCP fixed value used if mode is set to FIXED. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode identityref Defines the method for setting DSCP in RTT response packets. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart boolean Enable slow restart when congestion /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle boolean Enable slow restart when idle /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tos tos ToS value for RoCE traffic. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window boolean Enable transmission window /interfaces/interface[name=*]/state/admin-status enumeration The desired state of the interface. In RFC 7223, this leaf has the same read semantics as ifAdminStatus. Here, itreflects the administrative state as set by enabling ordisabling the interface. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/state/oper-status enumeration The current operational state of the interface. This leaf has the same semantics as ifOperStatus. /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable boolean Enables user-programmable CC functionality. /nvidia/command[run=*]/run string The command to run. /nvidia/mode/config/mode identityref Mode can take one of several predefined values representing operational modes of DPU. /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing boolean Enable adaptive routing between a requestor and responder. /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp identityref Multipath on transmit, set the DSCP bit to hold the MP eligible info /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode identityref Transmission scheduler adaptation to locality /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/cc-per-plane boolean Enable\Disable congestion control per plane (when multi plane is supported) /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=*]/module-id /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=*]/port[port-id=*]/port-id int read only, get the module/port id for setting port splitting /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf int set\get the number of pfs when configuring a NIC to sport multiplane and port splitting /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=*]/port[port-id=*]/lanes string set\ get the lanes defined for a specific module and port when defining port splitting. /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext string 2 bit field for controling cc steering extension, could be: default, disabled, enabled or reserved /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/priority-to-tc string priority to traffic class mapping, should have 8 entries for all tcs. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/adp-retx-profiles* includes a lot of paths here that can each be accessed separately json file DMS to configure adaptive-retransmission timeouts via ROCE_ACCL command register.

gNOI (gRPC Network Operations Interface) is a protocol for operational tasks such as installing software, managing certificates, and troubleshooting. It complements gNMI by focusing on administrative and system-level functions.

Within DMSc, gNOI support is provided by the GNOIC project. For full documentation, refer to the GNOIC project documentation.

To invoke a gNOI command, run:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc -a localhost --port 9339 --tls-cert client.crt --tls-key client.key < command >

To use interactive mode with autocompletion, enter:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc prompt

Note All commands are blocked by default unless explicitly enabled. gNOI commands are currently supported only on the host system—not on the BlueField.

The following commands support provisioning of DOCA images (BFB) or firmware on BlueField devices.

Transfers and authenticates the specified package file. If the file is valid, it is saved to the server’s image folder (default: /tmp/dms ). If the file already exists in that folder with the expected version and extension, the server skips the file transfer and proceeds with authentication only.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install \ --version <version_string> \ --pkg <path_to_bfb_or_cfg_or_fw>

Examples:

Install a BFB image: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install \ --version 2_9_0 \ --pkg DOCA_2.9.0_Ubuntu.bfb

Install a config file: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install \ --version 0_0_1.cfg \ --pkg bf.cfg

Install firmware: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os install \ --version 24_29_0046.fw \ --pkg fw-BlueField.bin

The file extension is autodetected based on the provided package. If omitted from the --version string, it is inferred automatically. Users can also copy the file manually to the image folder and run the command to authenticate it without triggering a transfer.

The file is saved to the folder specified in the -image_folder flag (default /tmp/dms ) given to the server, if the file authenticates successfully.

The activate command deploys BFB bundles and/or firmware to the hardware.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version <version_string>

Examples:

Activate all files under a version prefix: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version 2_9_0

Activate specific files by name (use semicolon to separate multiple components): Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version "2_9_0.bfb;0_0_1.cfg;24_29_0046.fw"

Auto-detect and install the appropriate firmware: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os activate --version auto

Behavior:

The --version flag specifies which files to activate from the directory defined by the --image_folder flag (default: /tmp/dms ).

If no file extensions are included, the command activates all files matching the base version name.

When using --version auto , the mlnx-fw-updater.pl script runs automatically. This script: Detects the connected device type. Identifies the appropriate firmware version. Installs it accordingly.



Note Deploying BFB bundles is supported only when the command runs from the host system.

Note After firmware activation, a firmware reset is automatically triggered.





The verify command retrieves the currently installed firmware and BFB bundle versions from the target device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> os verify

The response includes the firmware and BFB versions, separated by a semicolon:

Copy Copied! +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | Target Name | Version | Activation Fail Msg | +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | 127.0.0.1:19999 | FW: 32.42.1000;BFB: bf-bundle-2.8.0-98_24.07-ubuntu-22.04_dev | | +-----------------+---------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

Notes:

The Version column lists both the firmware (FW) and BFB versions if available.

The Activation Fail Msg column displays error messages if activation fails.

The BFB bundle version is displayed only if it was installed via DMS.

The following subsections describe actions related to rebooting the BFB bundle or firmware on BlueField.

Use the following command to check whether a reboot is currently in progress:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot-status [--reboot_status_check <string>]

The returned value indicates the system status:

false – The system is active and not rebooting.

true – The system is in the process of rebooting.

If the status cannot be retrieved, the result appears as failure, and the message field provides additional details.

The flag --reboot_status_check <string> checks if firmware reboot is needed:

Value Description fast Default. Performs a quick but imprecise check. Any configuration may trigger a reboot. strict Performs a slower but more accurate check. none Skips the firmware reboot check entirely.

To reboot the BlueField Arm and firmware, use the following command:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> system reboot --delay <seconds> [--subcomponent <component>] [--method < type >]

This command is non-blocking and returns immediately after it is issued.

Flag Description --delay <uint> Specifies the number of seconds to wait before triggering the reset. --subcomponent Optional. Specifies which component to reset. Currently supports ARM . --method Optional. Specifies the reset method. Supported values: WARM , POWERDOWN .

By default, if subcomponent and method are not specified, the command executes the lowest-level reset available for the system.

Performs a factory reset on the target node by resetting all PFs (Physical Functions) to their default configurations.

Resets device configurations to their default values for each PF on the specified target:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> factory-reset start

Or using the alias:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> reset start

Note Reset to the Golden Image (a pre-configured, ideal-state version) is not supported.

Performs operational tasks related to files on the target device.

Retrieves metadata for a specified file or directory.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file stat --path /path/to/file /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file stat --path /path/to/dir --recursive

Example output:

Copy Copied! +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+ | Target Name | Path | LastModified | Perm | Umask | Size | +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+ | 127.0.0.1:9339 | /path/to/dir/file_1 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 | | | /path/to/dir/file_2 | 2025-04-10T09:05:37Z | -rw-r--r-- | -----w--w- | 0 | +----------------+---------------------+----------------------+------------+------------+------+





Streams the contents of a file from the target device to the client.

Info To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for read access, using the --allow_list_read flag: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_read <dir1>,<dir2>,<dir3>

Client invocation:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file get -- file /tmp/debug/<file_to_get>





Streams a file from the client to the target device.

Info To allow this operation, the DMSD server must be started with a list of directories permitted for write access, using the --allow_list_write flag. Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --allow_list_write <dir1>,<dir2>,<dir3>

Client invocation:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> file put -- file /tmp/debug/file_to_send --dst /tmp/output/path_on_remote_host

Enables setting and retrieving configuration params of devices.

Note This option is disabled by default. To use it, dmsd must be started with --enable_mlxconfig .

Set the key=value parameter pairs of configurations on the target device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig set \ [PARAM1=VALUE1 PARAM2=VALUE2 ...]

Examples:

Setting a single param: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig set \ LINK_TYPE_P1=1

Setting multiple parameters: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig set \ LINK_TYPE_P1=1 LINK_TYPE_P2=1 Note Some commands might need a FW reset or Reboot

Query the configuration parameter values of the target device.

The output displays the nextboot value.

The verbose output displays default, current, and netboot values.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query [- v ] \ [PARAM1 PARAM2 ...]

Examples:

Querying a single param: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query \ LINK_TYPE_P1

Querying a single param verbosely: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query \ LINK_TYPE_P1=1

Querying multiple parameters: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig query [- v ] \ LINK_TYPE_P1 LINK_TYPE_P2

Resets parameter configuration to default values.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsc <flags> mlxconfig reset

Note Currently the supported parameters are : LARGE_MTU_TWEAK_64

NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE

NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE

PF_NUM_OF_VF_VALID

PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID

PER_PF_NUM_SF

NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID

NUM_OF_VFS

NUM_OF_PF

PF_BAR2_ENABLE

SRIOV_EN

NUM_PF_MSIX

NUM_VF_MSIX

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE

TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_MODE

TX_SCHEDULER_LOCALITY_FACTOR

PF_TOTAL_SF

PF_DEVICE_ID_ENABLE

PF_SF_BAR_SIZE

PF_NUM_PF_MSIX

PF_DEVICE_ID

LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION

USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC

CLAMP_TGT_RATE_AFTER_TIME_INC_P2

CLAMP_TGT_RATE_P2

RPG_TIME_RESET_P2

RPG_BYTE_RESET_P2

RPG_THRESHOLD_P2

RPG_AI_RATE_P2

RPG_HAI_RATE_P2

RPG_GD_P2

RPG_MIN_DEC_FAC_P2

RPG_MIN_RATE_P2

RATE_TO_SET_ON_FIRST_CNP_P2

DCE_TCP_G_P2

DCE_TCP_RTT_P2

RATE_REDUCE_MONITOR_PERIOD_P2

INITIAL_ALPHA_VALUE_P2

MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_CNPS_P2

CNP_802P_PRIO_P2

CNP_DSCP_P2

ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P1

ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P1

ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P2

ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P2

IP_VER

MULTIPATH_DSCP

IP_OVER_VXLAN_EN

ROCE_ADAPTIVE_ROUTING_EN

LINK_TYPE_P1

LINK_TYPE_P2

Containerz supports remote management and monitoring of containers on either the host or the DPU. This deployment model follows the DOCA container methodology described in the DOCA Container Deployment Guide .

Containerz supports the following two backend modes.

This mode interacts with the Docker daemon ( dockerd ) on the host.

Ensure that the Docker daemon is running:

Copy Copied! systemctl start docker





This mode uses the Kubelet daemon to manage containers on the BlueField DPU using static pod definitions. It does not require a full Kubernetes cluster.

Kubelet automatically handles any manifest files placed in /etc/kubelet.d .

Add a pod – Place a YAML manifest in /etc/kubelet.d

Remove a pod – Delete the corresponding YAML file

Info This is the default mode for dmsd when launched by systemd on the DPU.

Note Notes: The Kubelet daemon is not running by default on the host (DOCA for host).

This mode is only supported when dmsd runs on the DPU.

For DOCA on the host, use the Docker backend.

To specify the container backend mode, use the --container_interface flag:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> --container_interface <kubelet|docker>





These operations control container lifecycle, image usage, and persistent volumes on the system. Behavior differs based on the selected container backend (Docker or Kubelet).

Launches a container using the specified image or configuration file.

Docker mode: The image must exist locally.

Kubelet mode: Provide a YAML file defining the pod. The file is copied to the Kubelet manifest directory, which triggers container startup.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image <image_name> /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container start --image path/to/yaml/file.yaml





Displays all currently running containers.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container list





Stops a running container. The container remains available for later restart.

Kubelet mode: Stops the container by deleting its manifest YAML from the directory.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container stop --instance <container name>





Stops and deletes the specified container.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz container remove --instance <container name>

These commands manage container images—pulling from registries, pushing from the client, listing available images, and removing them from the device.

Downloads a container image from a remote registry to the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image pull --image ubuntu





Streams a container image (in .tar format) from the client to the device. The image is transferred over gRPC and saved locally.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image push -- file /path/to/tarfile. tar





Lists all container images currently available on the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image list





Deletes a specific container image from the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz image remove --image ubuntu

These commands manage persistent storage volumes for containers.

Info In Kubelet mode, all volumes are created under /var/dms/volume .

Creates a new named volume on the device.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume create --name my_volume





Deletes the specified volume by name.

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd <flags> containerz volume remove --name volume_name





Displays all named volumes and their associated mount points.