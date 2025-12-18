DOCA Pipeline Language Services Guide

DPL is derived from the P4-16 language specification.

P4 is an open-source, domain-specific programming language (DSL) designed for programming and customizing network data planes. It provides a high-level abstraction for programmable packet processing, allowing developers to add, modify, and extend networking functionalities.

For fixed-function devices, P4 serves as a documentation tool, offering a structured description of the data plane's functional blocks.

High-level abstraction: Simplifies the programming of complex network data planes with clear and concise syntax

Programmable packet processing: Enables customization of packet processing and traffic management

Documentation of fixed functions: Offers a standardized method for documenting the fixed functional blocks of network devices

A P4 compiler (p4c) is a critical component in the P4 ecosystem. It automatically generates the data plane program and corresponding control plane interface, ensuring seamless coordination between the data plane and control plane.

Key benefits of a compiler:

Automatic generation: Streamlines development by automatically generating essential components and optimizing resource usage

Custom pipeline behavior: Allows developers to extend data plane functionality with customized pipeline behaviors

Dynamically loadable pipelines: Supports hot-swappable pipelines, enabling updates without rebuilding or redeploying an entire application

Control plane integration: Facilitates communication between the data plane and control plane via an open-source API, ensuring effective management of customized pipelines

The remainder of this document focuses on NVIDIA's implementation of the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL). While DPL's syntax is derived from P4-16, its pipeline semantics align with NVIDIA's DPU pipeline architecture rather than standard P4 execution models.

For example, while P4 semantics imply a staged pipeline based on a feed-forward RMT (Reconfigurable Match-Action Table) architecture, NVIDIA's DPU architecture follows a run-to-completion dRMT (disaggregated RMT) model, offering greater flexibility and enhanced capabilities.

DPL introduces a unique programming paradigm distinct from traditional SDKs, APIs, libraries, drivers, or utilities. It is a specialized programming language with a runtime system, designed for rapid development, testing, and deployment of packet-processing pipelines. DPL is a ready-to-use, customizable solution as part of DOCA Services.

DPL Services: A system-level solution that includes a compiler, runtime agent, and debugging tools, enabling rapid programming of the DPU pipeline

Optimized for NVIDIA devices: Specifically designed and fine-tuned for programming network data planes on NVIDIA hardware

Advanced networking functionality: Leverages DPL's capabilities to enhance and extend networking features on NVIDIA DPUs

Comprehensive documentation: Provides detailed descriptions of BlueField's fixed functional blocks within the DPU data plane

The DPL programming guide serves as a comprehensive resource for developers who want to use DPL for programming network data planes. By utilizing the DPL p4c compiler and the P4-16 specification, developers can: