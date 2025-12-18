NVIDIA DOCA can be installed on host machines to support a range of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and ConnectX SmartNICs. To meet the needs of different deployment scenarios, DOCA offers installation profiles—validated packages that streamline setup based on the desired functionality.

The following are the available DOCA profiles:

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

doca-host-basic

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.