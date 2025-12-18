To start using the library users must first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported or its min/max value, refer to section "Device Support".

These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

An event type must be configured. See configuration of Events.

The library must be initialized before use and released at the end.

The memory buffer(s) that hold packet data

The number of stream elements

Minimal packet segment size(s)

Maximal packet segment size(s)

If the following configurations are not set, then a default value is used:

CPU affinity for Rivermax internal thread. Should be done before library initialization.

The input stream packet's data scatter type – defaults to raw.

The input stream timestamp format – defaults to raw counter.

The number of segments (memory blocks) to split the packet into.

Hardware-accelerated packet placement order - disabled by default.

DOCA Rivermax Input Stream requires a device to operate. For picking a device see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

The device must be from within the DPU: Either a PF or SF.

It is recommended to choose your device using the following method:

doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr()

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:

PTP clock support.

Memory block support buffers with the following features: