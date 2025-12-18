The DOCA STA library enables offloading of NVMe-oF traffic to the DPA, providing APIs to configure an NVMe-oF target application in compliance with the NVMe specification.

Before the application can begin receiving traffic from the initiator, the following steps must be completed:

Add subsystems. Add namespaces to the subsystems. Bind NVMe PCI disks to the namespaces.

Note The application is responsible for implementing the RDMA connection management service.

For additional details, refer to the doca_sta_subsystem.h and doca_sta_be.h header files.

Upon receiving an RDMA connection request, the application should use one of the following APIs:

doca_sta_io_qp_alloc + doca_sta_io_qp_accept

doca_sta_io_qp_connect

If the operation completes successfully, an STA QP (Queue Pair) is created, represented by an STA QP handle.

Note All communication between the application layer and QP API (and vice versa) must occur within the same IO thread (IO context) from which the QP was created.

After a connection is established, the initiator will immediately send a "Fabric Connect" (FC) command capsule.

The application is responsible for handling the FC command as part of the non-offload flow. This includes:

Retrieving the data/payload for the FC command (if not received as inline data). Verifying the parameters inside the FC command (e.g., host NQN , subsystem NQN ). Completing FC processing by sending a response to the initiator.

Note All actions initiated by the application layer are asynchronous and are part of the non-offload flow. Communication between the DPA and host (DPU) is handled in this context.

For further details, refer to the doca_sta_io_non_offload.h header file.

The DOCA STA library provides support for asynchronous tasks to handle various asynchronous flows, such as:

Disconnecting a QP

Removing (detaching) a namespace

Destroying a back-end queue

The asynchronous flow is initiated by the application through the allocation of a task using the appropriate API. Once the task is allocated, the application is responsible for submitting it to trigger the desired action.

After submission, the library manages the execution and monitors the completion of the asynchronous flow. When the operation is completed, the library notifies the application by invoking a callback function.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

The operation is not atomic

Other limitations are described in the DOCA Core Task

The application layer is responsible for processing NVMe-oF capsules within the non-offload flow.

Initially, the NVMe-oF capsule is delivered from the DPA to the host and then delegated to the application layer for processing. During this process, the application may need to perform RDMA operations to handle the capsule effectively.

Note The QP is managed by the DOCA STA library and must only be accessed through the library's API.

The following non-offload tasks can be used by the application layer to initiate RDMA operations for processing non-offload capsules:

RDMA-READ

RDMA-WRITE with RDMA-SEND

RDMA-SEND

For additional details, refer to the doca_sta_io_non_offload.h file.

The RDMA-READ task initiates an RDMA-READ operation. Upon completion of the operation, the library will invoke the appropriate callback function to notify the application layer of its completion.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_read_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_read_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-READ operation is completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-READ operation fails

This task is responsible for initiating an RDMA-WRITE operation followed by an RDMA-SEND operation.

Upon successful completion of the operation, the library will invoke the corresponding callback function to notify the application layer about its completion.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_write_send_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_write_send_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-WRITE and RDMA-SEND operation completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-WRITE and RDMA-SEND operation fails

This task is responsible for initiating an RDMA-SEND operation.

Upon completion, the library will invoke the appropriate callback function to notify the application layer of its successful completion.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_write_send_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_send_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-SEND operation is completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-SEND operation fails

The QP disconnect task is responsible for initiating the asynchronous flow required to disconnect a QP. The process includes the following steps:

Move the QP to the error state. Send a notification message from the host (DPU) to the corresponding DPA, indicating the QP disconnect request. The DPA verifies that there are no pending inbound or outbound IO operations. Once verification is complete, the DPA sends a response back to the host (DPU). The library notifies the application about the completion of the disconnect task through a callback function.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_disconnect_set_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_disconnect_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The QP is disconnected and might be destroyed

If the task fails midway:

The QP was not disconnected

The remove (detach) namespace task initiates the asynchronous process for detaching a namespace. The flow includes the following steps:

Send a notification message from the host (DPU) to the corresponding DPA about the detach namespace request. The DPA marks the namespace as no longer valid. The DPA sends a response back to the host (DPU) confirming the detachment. The library notifies the application about the task's completion through a callback function.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_subsystem_task_rm_ns_set_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_subsystem_task_rm_ns_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The namespace is removed

Any I/O sent to the removed namespace is completed with an error

If the task fails midway:

The namespace is not removed

The destroy back-end (BE) queue task initiates the asynchronous process for destroying a back-end queue. The flow includes the following steps:

Send a notification message from the host (DPU) to the appropriate DPA to request the destruction of the back-end queue. The DPA marks the back-end queue as destroyed. Any outstanding commands in the queue are completed with an error status. The DPA sends a response back to the host (DPU) confirming the destruction. The library notifies the application about the task's completion through a callback function.

Description API to Set the Configuration Enable the task doca_sta_be_task_destroy_queue_set_conf

Description API to Set the Configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_be_destroy_queue_task_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The BE queue is removed

If the task fails midway: