Docker Using SR-IOV
This setup enables Docker containers to operate with SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization) for high-performance RDMA networking. It supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet link layers and is compatible with ConnectX-4, ConnectX-5, and ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
To ensure proper isolation of virtual RDMA devices within containers, the
docker_rdma_sriov tool must be used.
Resources:
SR-IOV Networking Plugin – Available on Docker Hub: rdma/sriov-plugin
Container Tools Installer (includes
docker_rdma_sriov) – Available on Docker Hub: rdma/container_tools_installer
For detailed setup instructions, refer to the official guide: Docker RDMA SRIOV Networking with ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6