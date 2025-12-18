DOCA Documentation v3.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.0  DPL Nspect

On This Page

DPL Nspect

This page describes the DPL Nspect tool, which is used to inspect DPL programs loaded onto the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

The DOCA Dependency Compatibility Policy is designed to provide customers with high velocity and flexibility during updates, enabling them to update specific layers of their system without requiring a full stack overhaul.

The primary objectives of this policy are to support decoupled updates for teams managing separate firmware and software stacks, allow for targeted upgrades on specific devices, minimize maintenance downtime by updating only necessary components, and guarantee investment protection by ensuring application continuity across platform releases.

This policy applies to all NVIDIA network device products and their associated software and firmware stacks.

DPL Nspect Execution

To view basic usage information, run the dpl_nspect.sh script without arguments. For a detailed usage guide, use the -h or --help flags. You can also view command-specific help by running dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h.

Prerequisites and Configuration

  • Server Connection: DPL Nspect requires a connection to a host (local or remote) where the dpl_nspect server is running as part of the DPL Runtime Service.

  • Address Configuration: The host address and port can be configured in two ways:

    1. Directly using the -a / --address argument.

    2. By setting the DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS environment variable (e.g., DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560).

      Note

      Hostnames are resolved at runtime (e.g., localhost resolves to 127.0.0.1).

  • Data Directory: Configuration and logs are stored in the Data directory.

Command Usage

Copy
Copied!
            

            
usage: dpl_nspect [-h] [-v] [-ll] [-nh] -a ADDRESS [-t TIMEOUT] [--cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT] [--cert PATH_TO_CERT] [--private-key PATH_TO_KEY]
                  {system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,meters,hw-steering,debug,perf} ...
 
options:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -v, --version         show program's version number and exit
  -ll, --low-level      Display low level internal information. (default: False)
  -nh, --no-hints       Disable hints for further information.
                        You may set the DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS environment variable instead of using this flag:
                        "export DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS=1" (default: False)
  -a ADDRESS, --address ADDRESS
                        The dpl_nspect server socket address of the form IPv4/IPv6* [address][:port]
                        IPv6*: To use with a port the address must be enclosed in literal square brackets.
                        Example: ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443 or ipv6:[::]:1234
                        The address/port can be assigned to and read from the environment variable: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS. (default: None)
  -t TIMEOUT, --timeout TIMEOUT
                        [Optional] gRPC channel connectivity timeout. (default: 0)
 
commands:
  For further info run dpl_nspect <command> -h
 
  {system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,meters,hw-steering,debug,perf}
    system-info         Display system information, e.g. HW Model, OS, OFED.
    devices             List the configured virtual devices.
    tables              List tables of programs loaded on the DPU.
    query               List table entries, keys and actions.
    graph               Display a graph of the Pipeline, using DOT language.
                        This graph can be graphically rendered using DOT renderers, such as online DOT graphics visualizer websites
    config              Get/Set the device configuration.
    counters            Display counters details and values.
    meters              Display meters details and values.
    hw-steering         Display HW Steering rules dump.
    debug               Start a debug recording session.
    perf                Display live performance monitor statistics.
 
Authentication:
  Mutually inclusive arguments for secure connection using SSL authentication
 
  --cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT
                        CA certificate path for secure connections (default: None)
  --cert PATH_TO_CERT   Client certificate path for mutual authentication (default: None)
  --private-key PATH_TO_KEY
                        Client private key path for mutual authentication (default: None)
 
Data directory: /root/.local/share/dpl_devtools


DPL Nspect Commands and Flags

The following sections describe specific commands and their outputs.

Note

The DPL program hello_packet.p4 (referenced at the end of this section) was used to generate the examples below.

Tip

Most commands support the --json argument to output data in JSON format, facilitating integration with automated scripts.

system-info

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh system-info

Displays system information.

Example output:

system-info-version-1-modificationdate-1761122536837-api-v2.png

devices

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh devices

Lists all configured DPL devices, displaying a table for each device.

  • Title: Contains program details only if a program is loaded.

  • Interface: The interface name as defined in the DP device configuration file.

  • ID: The port ID as defined in the DPL device configuration file.

  • IB: The physical InfiniBand port ID used for the DPL port ID.

Example output:

image-2025-10-22_12-30-2-version-1-modificationdate-1761125402030-api-v2.png

tables

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh tables [--json]

Lists all tables defined in the DPL program.

  • ID: The P4 runtime ID of the object as defined in the p4info.txt file.

  • Direct Externs: Lists the names of all direct extern instances defined for the table (e.g., direct counter, direct meter).

Output example:

image-2025-10-23_11-11-39-version-1-modificationdate-1761207098580-api-v2.png

The --json flag provides the output in JSON format. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[
  {
    "title": {
      "Table ID": 40048916,
      "Table Name": "tbl_drop"
    },
    "rows": [
      {
        "Keys": {
          "title": {},
          "rows": []
        },
        "Actions": {
          "title": {},
          "rows": [
            {
              "ID": "19510525",
              "Name": "hello_packet.drop",
              "Params": ""
            }
          ]
        },
        "Direct Externs": [],
        "Entries Count": "1",
        "Source Location": "None",
        "Supports Timeout": "False"
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "title": {
      "Table ID": 50144908,
      "Table Name": "hello_packet.forward_table"
    },
    "rows": [
      {
        "Keys": {
          "title": {},
          "rows": [
            {
              "ID": "1",
              "Name": "headers.ethernet.src_addr",
              "Type": "exact"
            }
          ]
        },
        "Actions": {
          "title": {},
          "rows": [
            {
              "ID": "19510525",
              "Name": "hello_packet.drop",
              "Params": ""
            },
            {
              "ID": "19237259",
              "Name": "hello_packet.forward",
              "Params": {
                "title": {},
                "rows": [
                  {
                    "ID": "1",
                    "Name": "port",
                    "Size": "32"
                  }
                ]
              }
            },
            {
              "ID": "21257015",
              "Name": "NoAction",
              "Params": ""
            }
          ]
        },
        "Direct Externs": [
          "hello_packet.hello_direct_counter",
          "hello_packet.hello_direct_meter"
        ],
        "Entries Count": "6",
        "Source Location": "hello_packet.p4:46",
        "Supports Timeout": "False"
      }
    ]
  }
]


query

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh query

Lists all entries currently contained in each table.

  • Entry ID: The runtime ID assigned to the entry at creation time (not a P4 context ID).

  • Keys: If no key is displayed, it indicates a default entry.

  • Extern entries: Displays data for extern entries associated with the table entry (result of an explicit extern call within the Action).

Example output:

image-2025-10-23_11-12-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761207121137-api-v2.png

graph

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh --low-level graph

Generates a DOT graph representing all potential packet paths within the pipeline.

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
digraph hello_packet_pipeline {
    graph [compound=true nodesep=0.1]
    node [height=0 width=0]
    // Legend
    subgraph cluster_legend {
        graph [fontsize="6pt" label=Legend]
        control [label=Control color=blue fontsize="6pt" id=control shape=rectangle]
        table [label=Table color=orange fontsize="6pt" id=table shape=rectangle]
        ll_table [label=<<B>Low Level Table ID</B><BR/>[Origin(s)]> fontsize="6pt" id=ll_table shape=diamond]
        legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
        ll_root_table [label=<<B>Root LL Table</B>> color=green fontsize="6pt" id=ll_root_table shape=diamond]
        ll_unreachable_table [label=<<B>Unreachable LL Table</B>> color=red fontsize="6pt" id=ll_unreachable_table shape=diamond]
        default_rule_invis_tail [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_tail shape=point style=invis width=0]
        default_rule_invis_head [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_head shape=point style=invis width=0]
        default_rule_invis_tail -> default_rule_invis_head [label="Default Rule" arrowsize="0.5px" fontsize="6pt" id="default_rule_invis_tail-default_rule_invis_head" style=dashed]
        subgraph rank_0 {
            rank=same
            control [id=control]
            default_rule_invis_head [id=default_rule_invis_head]
            default_rule_invis_tail [id=default_rule_invis_tail]
            ll_root_table [id=ll_root_table]
            ll_table [id=ll_table]
            ll_unreachable_table [id=ll_unreachable_table]
            table [id=table]
        }
    }
    // Pipeline Stage: main
    subgraph cluster_hello_packet {
        graph [color=blue label=hello_packet shape=rectangle]
        legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
        "51[4]" [label=<<B>51[4]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> color=green id="51[4]" shape=diamond]
        "42[2]" [label=<<B>42[2]</B><BR/>[hello_packet, hello_packet.forward_table]> id="42[2]" shape=diamond]
        DROP [fontcolor=red id=DROP shape=box]
        "47[3]" [label=<<B>47[3]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> id="47[3]" shape=diamond]
        legend_invis -> "51[4]" [id="legend_invis-51[4]" style=invis]
        "51[4]" -> "42[2]" [id="51[4]-42[2]"]
        "42[2]" -> DROP [id="42[2]-DROP"]
        "51[4]" -> "47[3]" [id="51[4]-47[3]" style=dashed]
        "47[3]" -> DROP [id="47[3]-DROP"]
        subgraph rank_0 {
            rank=same
            "51[4]" [id="51[4]"]
        }
        subgraph rank_1 {
            rank=same
            "42[2]" [id="42[2]"]
            "47[3]" [id="47[3]"]
        }
        subgraph rank_2 {
            rank=same
            DROP [id=DROP]
        }
    }
}

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect --low-level graph --url

The --url flag generates an HTTP URL link to render the graph using GraphvizOnline.

Legend:

  • Low Level Table (LL Table): Refers to the internal HWS Table object created from loading the DPL program.

  • Root LL Table: The starting point of the generated pipeline.

image-2025-7-17_14-10-27-version-2-modificationdate-1762911775850-api-v2.png

counters

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh counters

Lists all counters in the DPL program (one table per counter instance).

  • Indirect Counters: First column shows Index.

  • Direct Counters: First column shows Table Entry ID (corresponds to the ID seen in the query command).

Example output:

image-2025-10-23_11-14-47-version-1-modificationdate-1761207287033-api-v2.png

The --in-use flag returns only the used extern instance entries (entries explicitly called within an action).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh counters --in-use

Example output:

image-2025-10-23_13-33-14-version-1-modificationdate-1761215594187-api-v2.png

meters

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh meters

Lists all meters in the DPL program (one table per meter instance).

  • Indirect Meters: First column shows Index.

  • Direct Meters: First column shows Table Entry ID (corresponds to the ID seen in the query command).

Example output:

image-2025-10-23_11-16-26-version-1-modificationdate-1761207385883-api-v2.png

debug

Starts a debug session. Packets sent during this session are traced and recorded to an output archive, which can be inspected using the DPL Debugger.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh debug -o hello_packet.tar.gz

demo-debug-version-2-modificationdate-1761208609370-api-v2.gif

perf

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpl_nspect.sh perf

Displays real-time performance statistics.

Example output:

Animation-version-1-modificationdate-1761578514953-api-v2.gif

The following sections breakdown the statistics provided in the example output.

Memory Usage Statistics

Displays the real-time memory consumption of the DPL Runtime Service.

Metric

Description

Total Virtual Memory

The total amount of virtual memory used by the service.

Resident Set Size

The amount of physical memory (RAM) currently being used (in KB).


Table Entry Operations Statistics

Tracks operations for each DPL table (one row per table).

Category

Column

Description

Notes

Entry Add/Del

OK

Total number of successful additions or deletions

Tracks all table entry operations.

ERR

Total number of failed additions or deletions

Rate

The difference in successful operations between the current and previous sample

SHM

Noops

Count of entries where a delete was requested before the addition was fully processed

Verbose mode only. Tracks entries. Only for SHM-enabled tables

Pending Add Dels

Count of delete operations received for entries that are still pending hardware confirmation

Verbose mode only. Tracks operations

Entry Add/Del Errs

Total number of failed SHM entry additions or deletions

Verbose mode only. Tracks operations

Dest Action Add Entry

Inserted

Successful table entry additions triggered specifically by the Add Entry action

Verbose mode only. Tracks table entries

Reinjected

Total number of failed reinjection attempts (ERR column).

Verbose mode only. Tracks packets. The OK/Rate columns are always empty


Port Statistics Statistics

Tracks packet flow through destination actions (one row per Port Interface ID).

Layer

Row/Action

Description

Notes

DPDK Dest Action

N/A

Packet flow statistics at the hardware (DPDK) layer

RT Service Dest Action

N/A

Packet flow statistics at the application (RT Service) layer

Action Types

Controller

Flow statistics for packets destined for the Controller

Add Entry

Flow statistics for packets destined for the Add Entry action

Same metrics as the Tables section, but tracked per port

Debugger

Flow statistics for packets destined for the Debugger

Only displays Packet Counts (no KB)

Flow Direction

RX / TX

Packets received or transmitted in this layer/action

Displays both Packet Counts and KB

Dropped

Packets dropped in this layer/action

Only displays Packet Counts (no KB)

hello_packet.p4

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
 * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
 * SPDX-License-Identifier: LicenseRef-NvidiaProprietary
 *
 * NVIDIA CORPORATION, its affiliates and licensors retain all intellectual
 * property and proprietary rights in and to this material, related
 * documentation and any modifications thereto. Any use, reproduction,
 * disclosure or distribution of this material and related documentation
 * without an express license agreement from NVIDIA CORPORATION or
 * its affiliates is strictly prohibited.
 */
 
#include <doca_model.p4>
#include <doca_headers.p4>
#include <doca_externs.p4>
#include <doca_parser.p4>
 
/*
 * This basic application demonstrates a simple match/action pipeline using NVIDIA
 * DOCA P4 Target Architecture.
 * - Match on destination MAC address
 * - Forward or drop the packet
 */
 
control hello_packet(
    inout nv_headers_t headers,
    in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
    inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta,
    inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
    NvCounter(4, NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_counter;
    NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_direct_counter;
    NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM(NvMeterUnits.PACKETS, 1, 2, 3, 4) hello_direct_meter;
 
    action drop() {
        hello_counter.count(1);
        nv_send_debug_pkt();
        nv_drop();
    }
 
    action forward(bit<32> port) {
        hello_direct_counter.count();
        nv_send_to_port(port);
    }
 
    table forward_table {
        key = {
            headers.ethernet.src_addr : exact;
        }
        actions = {
            drop;
            forward;
            NoAction;
        }
        default_action = forward(3);
        direct_meter = hello_direct_meter;
        direct_counter = hello_direct_counter;
        const entries = {
            (48w0x001111111111) : forward(1);
            (48w0x002222222222) : forward(2);
            (48w0x00dddddddddd) : drop();
            (48w0x00aaaaaaaaaa) : NoAction();
            (48w0x00bbbbbbbbbb) : NoAction();
        }
    }
    apply {
        hello_counter.count(0);
        if (headers.ipv4.isValid()) {
            forward_table.apply();
        }
        drop();
    }
}
 
NvDocaPipeline(
    nv_fixed_parser(),
    hello_packet()
) main;


© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 18, 2025
content here