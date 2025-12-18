DPL Service Configuration

Path: /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/<device-id>.conf (e.g., /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf ).

This file defines the device, its interfaces, and the mapping to DPL Port IDs used in DPL programs. A configuration template is available at /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template .

Note When using SFs or SR-IOV VFs, ensure the configuration references their representor interfaces, not the SF/VF interfaces themselves.

Each physical or virtual interface is assigned a logical DPL Port ID ( dpl_logical_port_id ). Consistency between the DPL program and this configuration is mandatory.

Supported interface types include:

Uplink netdev interface (e.g., p0 ).

PF representor (e.g., pf0hpf ).

VF representor (e.g., pf0vf0 ).

SF representor (e.g., en3f0pf0sf1 ).

Unless multiport eswitch is enabled, all listed interfaces must belong to the same uplink port.

The following rules apply to dpl_device_id and dpl_logical_port_id values:

Condition Requirement Reserved value UINT32_MAX DPL Device ID Must be a positive integer DPL Interface ID Integer between 0 and UINT32_MAX Uplink ports per config Exactly one (unless multiport eswitch is enabled)

The following is an example of a valid device configuration file.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! [DEVICE] dpl_device_id=1000 dpl_counter_cache_timeout=0 idle_timeout_polling_interval=2 tcp_state_polling_interval_msec=200 [P4_RT_CONTROLLER] p4_controller_port_id=9876 [INTERFACE] interface=p0 dpl_logical_port_id=0 mtu=1514 [INTERFACE] interface=pf0hpf dpl_logical_port_id=65535 mtu=1514 [INTERFACE] interface=pf0vf0 dpl_logical_port_id=1 mtu=1514





This section defines the attributes of the DPL Device, which consists of multiple ports and supports DPL program loading. It must appear exactly once per device .conf file.

dpl_device_id The Device ID used by controller applications to identify the target device for connection and program management.

dpl_counter_cache_timeout This parameter reduces hardware accesses for counter reads. When the cache expires, a hardware access occurs upon the next request. Note that enabling this may result in the retrieval of outdated counter values.

idle_timeout_polling_interval Sets the polling interval (in seconds) for reading entry counters from hardware and identifying stale entries (those with no traffic for a period exceeding the defined threshold). This interval affects both Entry Timeout and Delayed Counter Statistics. Larger values impact the accuracy of timeout notifications and the refresh rate of counter statistics.

tcp_state_polling_interval_msec Defines the interval (in milliseconds) for reading TCP state objects from the hardware.

This section configures communication with P4 Controllers.

p4_controller_port_id P4 controller applications can send packets ("Packet Out") to the DPL Runtime Service via RPC messages. These packets are assigned a port ID equal to p4_controller_port_id . A DPL programmer can identify traffic originating from a P4 Controller by comparing std_meta.ingress_port to this value.

This section defines the attributes of a port belonging to the device. This section may be repeated for multiple interfaces.