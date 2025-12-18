DPL System

DPL is a domain-specific programming framework based on the P4-16 language. While reusing P4 syntax, DPL introduces NVIDIA-specific semantics and architecture tailored for the BlueField platform. Rather than relying on C-based APIs, developers use DPL to define packet parsing, matching, and processing behavior directly in a high-level, declarative manner. This speeds up development and simplifies pipeline optimization.

A deployed DPL program is dynamically controlled using P4Runtime, an open-source, gRPC-based control plane interface and with a custom shared memory interface for high performance situations. This allows rules and configurations to be updated at runtime without recompilation. Although DPL is compatible with any P4Runtime-compliant controller, future support for vendor-specific extensions is planned.

The DPL toolkit includes:

A compiler for building BlueField optimized pipelines

A runtime service to manage hardware deployment and control-plane interaction

Debugging and inspection developer tools for introspecting the pipeline

Together, these components deliver a complete programmable pipeline platform optimized for BlueField devices.