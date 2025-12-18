Equal-Cost Multi-Path Routing Example

The ECMP metadata is a struct that will be used to store the result of a hash calculation over the desired fields.

Copy Copied! struct usermeta_t { bit<4> ecmp_select; };

In he main control of the ECMP example, the logic is as follows:

create a NvHash object

define an ECMP group table that filters out the destination IP addresses that will be routed

calculate the hash over the desired packet fields

apply a second table that matches on the hash result, and performs the next hop according to the table entries.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! #define ECMP_BUCKETS 16 control c( inout nv_headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout usermeta_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvHash(NvHashAlgorithm.CRC32) hash; action drop() { nv_drop(); } action next_hop( nv_mac_addr_t dmac, nv_ipv4_addr_t ipv4, nv_logical_port_t port ) { headers.ethernet.dst_addr = dmac; headers.ipv4.dst_addr = ipv4; headers.ipv4.ttl -= 1; nv_send_to_port(port); } table ecmp_group { key = { headers.ipv4.dst_addr: lpm; } actions = { drop; NoAction; } default_action = drop; size = 1024; } table ecmp_nhop { key = { user_meta.ecmp_select: exact; } actions = { drop; next_hop; } default_action = drop; size = ECMP_BUCKETS; }

In this apply block example, once the packet is validated and part of an ECMP group policy, the hash is calculated over the 5-tuple. Then the next hop is applied with a final destination.

The user has control of how many ECMP buckets are needed. By varying the entries added to the ecmp_nhop table, equal cost can be assigned to each final port destination. Fine grain weighted ECMP can be achieved by increasing the number of buckets and by weighting the entries in an unequal distribution (e.g. to favor one path more than the others). The DPL programmer can also create additional custom logic to affect the distribution.

Copy Copied! apply { if (headers.ipv4.isValid() && std_meta.is_l4_ok && headers.ipv4.ttl != 0) { ecmp_group.apply(); user_meta.ecmp_select = (bit<4>)hash.get_hash( ECMP_BUCKETS, { headers.ipv4.src_addr, headers.ipv4.dst_addr, headers.ipv4.protocol, std_meta.l4_src_port, std_meta.l4_dst_port } ); ecmp_nhop.apply(); } }

See below for the complete DPL example.