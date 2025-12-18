GTP Full Tunnel Application

This DPL program implements a complete GTP tunnel handler on Bluefield, providing parsing, encapsulation, decapsulation, and flexible forwarding for mobile network traffic. Incoming packets are processed to:

extract GTP tunnel information

encapsulate plain IP packets into GTP tunnels

decapsulate GTP-tunneled packets to deliver the inner payload

The program supports both user equipment (UE)-to-core uplink and core-to-UE downlink paths, as well as plain IP and GTP transit forwarding. Each operation is hardware-accelerated and leverages programmable match-action tables and tunnel header templates for optimal performance.