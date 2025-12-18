Host-based Networking Example

This example uses indirect counters to monitor the number of packets that are allowed, denied and encapsulated/decapsulated. A user defined forwarding ID is used for determining how the bridge behaves.

Copy Copied! enum bit< 32 > AdmissionCounter_t { DENY = 0 , ALLOW = 1 , VXLAN_V4_ENCAP = 2 , VXLAN_V6_ENCAP = 3 } enum bit< 32 > DecapFlowCounter_t { DENY = 0 , ALLOW = 1 , } const bit< 32 > WIRE_PORT = 32w0; typedef bit< 32 > fid_t; struct metadata_t { fid_t fid; }

The default parser is used for this example:

Copy Copied! struct headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS } parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) }

Finally, the main control body invokes three separate sub-controls:

overlay_encap – defines the logic and policies for applying VXLAN encapsulations along with ACLs

underlay_route – applies a custom IPv4/IPv6 routing tables with exact and LPM matching. The next hop is set, TTL decremented, and the packet is routed.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! /** * This control performs the overlay policy including L2 encap with VxLAN */ control overlay_encap( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) fid_counter; NvCounter( 4 , NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) admission_counter; action set_fid(fid_t fid) { user_meta.fid = fid; } action deny() { admission_counter.count(AdmissionCounter_t.DENY); nv_drop(); } action allow() { admission_counter.count(AdmissionCounter_t.ALLOW); } action vxlan_v4_encap(nv_mac_addr_t underlay_src_mac, nv_mac_addr_t underlay_dst_mac, nv_ipv4_addr_t underlay_sip, nv_ipv4_addr_t underlay_dip, bit< 24 > vni) { nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay(headers, underlay_dst_mac, underlay_src_mac, 0 , underlay_sip, underlay_dip, vni); admission_counter.count(AdmissionCounter_t.VXLAN_V4_ENCAP); } action vxlan_v6_encap(nv_mac_addr_t underlay_src_mac, nv_mac_addr_t underlay_dst_mac, nv_ipv6_addr_t underlay_sip, nv_ipv6_addr_t underlay_dip, bit< 24 > vni) { nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay(headers, underlay_dst_mac, underlay_src_mac, 0 , underlay_sip, underlay_dip, vni); admission_counter.count(AdmissionCounter_t.VXLAN_V6_ENCAP); } table fid_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port : exact; } actions = { set_fid; NoAction; } size = FID_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; direct_counter = fid_counter; } table admit_v4_table { key = { headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.protocol : exact; headers.tcp.src_port : exact; headers.tcp.dst_port : exact; } actions = { allow; deny; NoAction; } size = ADMIT_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table admit_v6_table { key = { headers.ipv6.src_addr : exact; headers.ipv6.dst_addr : exact; headers.ipv6.next_header : exact; headers.tcp.src_port : exact; headers.tcp.dst_port : exact; } actions = { allow; deny; NoAction; } size = ADMIT_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table bridge { key = { headers.ethernet.dst_addr : exact; user_meta.fid : exact; } actions = { NoAction; } size = BRIDGE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table encap_v4_table { key = { headers.ipv4.dst_addr : lpm; } actions = { vxlan_v4_encap; } size = ENCAP_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = vxlan_v4_encap(DEFAULT_DST_MAC, DEFAULT_SRC_MAC, DEFAULT_SRC_IPV4, DEFAULT_DST_IPV4, DEFAULT_VNI); } table encap_v6_table { key = { headers.ipv6.dst_addr : lpm; } actions = { vxlan_v6_encap; } size = ENCAP_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = vxlan_v6_encap(DEFAULT_DST_MAC, DEFAULT_SRC_MAC, DEFAULT_SRC_IPV6, DEFAULT_DST_IPV6, DEFAULT_VNI); } apply { user_meta.fid = 0 ; fid_table.apply(); if (headers.ipv4.isValid()) { admit_v4_table.apply(); if (bridge.apply().hit) { encap_v4_table.apply(); } } else if (headers.ipv6.isValid()) { admit_v6_table.apply(); if (bridge.apply().hit) { encap_v6_table.apply(); } } } } /** * This control performs the underlay policy with routing */ control underlay_route( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { action set_port_and_route(nv_logical_port_t port, nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac) { headers.ethernet.src_addr = src_mac; headers.ethernet.dst_addr = dst_mac; nv_dec_ip_ttl(headers, 1 ); nv_send_to_port(port); } table exact_v4_route { key = { headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact; } actions = { set_port_and_route; NoAction; } size = ROUTE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table lpm_v4_route { key = { headers.ipv4.dst_addr : lpm; } actions = { set_port_and_route; NoAction; } size = ROUTE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table exact_v6_route { key = { headers.ipv6.dst_addr : exact; } actions = { set_port_and_route; NoAction; } size = ROUTE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } table lpm_v6_route { key = { headers.ipv6.dst_addr : lpm; } actions = { set_port_and_route; NoAction; } size = ROUTE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; } apply { if (headers.ipv4.isValid()) { if (exact_v4_route.apply().miss) { lpm_v4_route.apply(); } } else if (headers.ipv6.isValid()) { if (exact_v6_route.apply().miss) { lpm_v6_route.apply(); } } } }

decap_flow – defines the policies for forwarding ID, L2 bridging, decapsulation of VXLAN and VXLAN-GPE tunnels, and forwarding to the VF

Collapse Source Copy Copied! /** * This control is for packets from wire to host (RX) * and includes policy for L2 decap */ control decap_flow( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) fid_counter; NvCounter( 2 , NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) decap_counter; action deny() { decap_counter.count(DecapFlowCounter_t.DENY); nv_drop(); } action set_fid(fid_t fid) { user_meta.fid = fid; } action decap_l2_and_send(nv_logical_port_t port) { decap_counter.count(DecapFlowCounter_t.ALLOW); nv_l2_decap(headers); nv_send_to_port(port); } action decap_ipv4_and_send(nv_logical_port_t port) { decap_counter.count(DecapFlowCounter_t.ALLOW); nv_l3_decap(headers, 0xffffffffff , 0x112233445566 ,NV_TYPE_IPV4, 0 ); nv_send_to_port(port); } action decap_ipv6_and_send(nv_logical_port_t port) { decap_counter.count(DecapFlowCounter_t.ALLOW); nv_l3_decap(headers, 0xffffffffff , 0x112233445566 ,NV_TYPE_IPV6, 0 ); nv_send_to_port(port); } table fid_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port : exact; } actions = { set_fid; NoAction; } size = FID_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = NoAction; direct_counter = fid_counter; } table bridge { key = { headers.ethernet.dst_addr : exact; user_meta.fid : exact; } actions = { deny; NoAction; } size = BRIDGE_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = deny; } table decap_v4_table { key = { headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact; headers.ipv4.protocol : exact; headers.udp.src_port : exact; headers.udp.dst_port : exact; } actions = { decap_l2_and_send; decap_ipv4_and_send; deny; } size = DECAP_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = deny; } table decap_v6_table { key = { headers.ipv6.src_addr : exact; headers.ipv6.dst_addr : exact; headers.ipv6.next_header : exact; headers.udp.src_port : exact; headers.udp.dst_port : exact; } actions = { decap_l2_and_send; decap_ipv6_and_send; deny; } size = DECAP_TABLE_SIZE; default_action = deny; } apply { user_meta.fid = (fid_t) 0 ; fid_table.apply(); if (bridge.apply().hit) { if (headers.ipv4.isValid()) { decap_v4_table.apply(); } else if (headers.ipv6.isValid()) { decap_v6_table.apply(); } } } }

The main control checks which direction the packet came from.

if the packet is from network to host, it invokes the decap_flow control

if the packet is from host to network, it invokes the overlay_encap and routing controls

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control host_based_networking( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { overlay_encap() overlay; underlay_route() route; decap_flow() decap; table direction_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port : exact; } actions = { NoAction; } default_action = NoAction; const entries = { (WIRE_PORT) : NoAction(); } } apply { if (direction_table.apply().miss) { overlay.apply(headers, std_meta, user_meta, pkt_out_meta); route.apply(headers, std_meta, user_meta, pkt_out_meta); } else { decap.apply(headers, std_meta, user_meta, pkt_out_meta); } } }

See below for the complete DPL example.